Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LAS CIUDADES DEL MUNDO
TOLEDO
EL CRISTO El cristo es una leyenda de dos amigos que bajo un cristo se juraron amistad eterna estos con el tiempo se enamo...
EL C�LIZ La leyenda del c�liz cuenta que unos guerreros antes de ir a la guerra se metieron en la iglesia y all� una luz i...
Toledo las ciudades del mundo (1)
Toledo las ciudades del mundo (1)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Toledo las ciudades del mundo (1)

9 views

Published on

MARTA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Toledo las ciudades del mundo (1)

  1. 1. LAS CIUDADES DEL MUNDO
  2. 2. TOLEDO
  3. 3. EL CRISTO El cristo es una leyenda de dos amigos que bajo un cristo se juraron amistad eterna estos con el tiempo se enamoraron de la misma dama la princesa en una gran fueron invitados y de pelearse en la fiesta por el coraz�n de la princes los echaron y como no hab�a otra forma para solucionarlo se retaron a un duelo mortal bajo ese mismo cristo, cuando empu�aron sus espadas se apag� el candelabro al bajarlas se volvi� a repetir varias veces pero a la quinta se escuch� una voz diciendo:Como os atreveis a retarlos a un duelo despu�s de juraron amistad eterna. Ya entraron en raz�n y esperaron toda la noche en la puerta de la casa de la princesa y al la princesa despertarse se encontr� con los dos tirados en el suelo como borrachos y la princesa le hecho su urinario encima al ver lo que era se despertaron de golpe y salieron corriendo
  4. 4. EL C�LIZ La leyenda del c�liz cuenta que unos guerreros antes de ir a la guerra se metieron en la iglesia y all� una luz iluminar� a tres guerreros que no tendr�an que ir a la batalla as� ocurri� todos salieron vencedores pero al volver a la iglesia los tres estaban muertos con su sangre en direcci�n al c�liz que los hab�a elegido en cuanto el anciano toc� la sangre con su bast�n se convirti� en sangre curativa de toda herida

×