= The Fashion Industry Under the Pandemic
Fashion of Mask
After the novel coronavirus spreads around the world, governments and healthcare systems impose strict activity restrictions.

Published in: Lifestyle
  1. 1. = The Fashion Industry Under the Pandemic
  2. 2. After the novel coronavirus spreads around the world, governments and healthcare systems impose strict activity restrictions. This pandemic restricting consumption allows consumers to rethink their values for spending and shopping, and forces us to pay more attention to practicality, storage value and social meaning. Face masks, protective clothing, goggles, isolation and frequently washing hand are our safest protective barriers currently. Mutual help globally highlights the importance of a community with a shared future for mankind. Many fashion brands and insiders all join this battle with the pandemic. Let's see changes of the fashion industry. Overview
  3. 3. Due to the pandemic, there is a great shortage of protective materials. In China, many well-known enterprises switch to manufacturing masks. On March 15th, LVMH, a French luxury goods giant, announces that it will use its perfume and cosmetics factories to produce sanitizer, and it supplies free to front-line medics. Chanel and HERMES announce the shutdown of production. Kering also expresses it will buy 3 million masks from China and supply them to French health services. Its brands, Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent, have announced they will produce masks. Fashion Brands Switch to Another Industry
  5. 5. Currently, mask has become a must. Many wedding dress brands have launched wedding masks. In Korean street snaps, girls are in casual, neutral and cool looks. Even if they wear masks, they still stick to fashion. Nicole Raidman watches the show in a protective suit, a transparent face mask and a Chanel mask, and a sanitizer is in her bag. Fashion of Mask
  6. 6. Influenced by the pandemic, Chanel decides to cancel the resort series show which is originally scheduled on May 7th in Italy Capri island, and calls off the high-end workshop series show which will be held in London on June 4th. Previously, the brand also cancels the show in Beijing. GUCCI has postponed the Resort 2021 show scheduled on May 18th in San Francisco. Prada also confirms that it will postpone its resort show in Tokyo on May 21st. Resort 2021 shows of Dior, Versace, Max Mara, Burberry and Giorgio Armani have all been postponed or canceled. Delayed Haute Couture and Resort Series
  7. 7. The severe pandemic has led to the closure of restaurants, entertainment venues and factories in many countries. In order to remind people of the importance of personal protection during the pandemic, many brands have temporarily changed the logo. The official FB account of the Brazilian branch of McDonald's has split the iconic M into two Ns. Similar examples are Audi, MasterCard, Nike, Supreme, Adidas, Starbucks, PUMA, NBA, LinkedIn, Olympic rings and Razer. We hope the pandemic will be over soon. Special Logos

