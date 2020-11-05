Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Thursday, November 5, 2020    Top 5 Highest Run Scorers in An IPL Season Highest Run Scorers in An IPL Season IPL is th...
#5 Mike Hussey (2013) Mr. Cricket from Australia has been one of the most ﬂuent batsmen the game has ever seen. He has bee...
Chris Gayle is amongst the biggest names in the history of T20 cricket and he has been a revolution in the IPL. Gayle is r...
Kane Williamson is amongst the fab 4 in modern-day cricket but surprisingly his real breakthrough in the IPL came in the 2...
Warner the pocket size dynamo from Australia is known for his aggressive approach while batting. He has been successful in...
The Indian Captain showed his absolute best in the 2016 edition of the IPL as he scored 973 runs in 16 matches to win the ...
Tags: , , , , Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment. Highest run getter in IPL Highest Run Scorers in IPL ...
No live match currently in Progress! Follow & Like Us: West Indies Batsman Marlon Samuels retires from Professional Cricke...
Most Sixes in an Innings in ODI CRICKET /November 5, 2020 Arpit Sachdeva Celebrities extend their wishes for Virat Kohli o...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Highest runs scorer in an ipl season

9 views

Published on

Highest Runs Scorer in an IPL Season

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Highest runs scorer in an ipl season

  1. 1. Thursday, November 5, 2020    Top 5 Highest Run Scorers in An IPL Season Highest Run Scorers in An IPL Season IPL is the biggest T20 league, players from all around the globe participate in the cricket carnival hosted by India. It’s a run-fest and bowlers have a hard time while handling the destruction. The world’s greatest batsmen set the stage on ﬁre and even youngsters have been groomed very well over the years. Every passing year the batsmen seem to break records and pile up totals that were never thought of. Such destructive performances have helped the batsmen make it into the list highest run getter in an IPL season. -Editor Picks: 1. Karate Belt Order – Karate Belts Ranking & Colours by Order 2. ‘I am in a state of shock after Djokovic exit’: Alexander Zverev 3. RCB Register a Second Win in the Tournament, Beat KKR by 10 Runs 4. A foul which earned the match for Real Madrid 5. Jonny Bairstow Added To The England Test Squad As Cover For Joe Denly List of Highest Run Scorers in IPL Season:   CRICKET IPL 2019 IPL 2020 /January 9, 2020 Badal Pareek
  2. 2. #5 Mike Hussey (2013) Mr. Cricket from Australia has been one of the most ﬂuent batsmen the game has ever seen. He has been a part of CSK during his playing days in IPL. He is ﬁfth in the list for most runs scored in an IPL season. Mike Hussey’s best season in IPL came in the year 2013 when he won the orange cap(highest run-scorer award). The Australian left-handed batsmen scored 733 runs in 17 matches at an average of 52.35. His highest score that year was 95 and his strike rate was 129.50. He outscored Chris Gayle(708 runs) in that season and it clearly shows his dominance in 2013. Read More: Highest Run Scorer in IPL   #4 Chris Gayle (2012)
  3. 3. Chris Gayle is amongst the biggest names in the history of T20 cricket and he has been a revolution in the IPL. Gayle is renowned as Universe Boss and his destruction on the ground is termed as Gayle Storm. Gayle won the orange cap in the 2012 edition when he scored 733 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.08. His highest score that year was 128* and his season strike rate was 160.75. Read More: Best Batting Performance in IPL   #3 Kane Williamson (2018)
  4. 4. Kane Williamson is amongst the fab 4 in modern-day cricket but surprisingly his real breakthrough in the IPL came in the 2018 season when David Warner was banned and Kane had to step up as a leader both with bat and on the ﬁeld. Kane is third in the list for most runs scored in an IPL season. Williamson in that season itself scored 735 runs and lead his team to the top of the table but unfortunately, they couldn’t make it through the playoffs. Kane played 17 matches and scored at an average of 52.50. Read More: Most Runs in IPL   #2 David Warner (2016)
  5. 5. Warner the pocket size dynamo from Australia is known for his aggressive approach while batting. He has been successful in all forms of the game and interestingly his batting approach has been similar in all of them. He has led Hyderabad from the front in IPL. He helped SRH win the title in 2016, he scored 848 runs in that season at an average of 60.75. David Warner played in 17 games in that season and was absolutely sensational for his team. His highest score was 93*. Unfortunately, he couldn’t win the orange cap even after accomplishing the best ever tally as another inhuman performance outscored him that season. Read More: Best Batting Strike Rate in IPL   #1 Virat Kohli (2016)
  6. 6. The Indian Captain showed his absolute best in the 2016 edition of the IPL as he scored 973 runs in 16 matches to win the orange cap. Even the best ever performance in IPL history, Kohli couldn’t help his team RCB win the IPL trophy as David Warner’s SRH won the ultimate decider to lift the title. Virat Kohli scored 4 hundreds in that season and averaged 81.08. Virat has been a part of the RCB setup since 2008 and has been integral to its success. Virat’s sensational performance in 2016 has helped him gain the number one spot in the list for most runs scored in an IPL season. Read More: Most Dangerous Batsman in IPL
  7. 7. Tags: , , , , Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment. Highest run getter in IPL Highest Run Scorers in IPL IPL Highest Scorers IPL Most Run Scorers IPL Season Tennis ball street cricket is producing great talent, says former Pakistan captain  Malaysia Masters 2020: PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal move into the quarter ﬁnals 
  8. 8. No live match currently in Progress! Follow & Like Us: West Indies Batsman Marlon Samuels retires from Professional Cricket Rafael Nadal becomes fourth player to register 1000 wins in Open era Singles Category Most Sixes in an Innings in ODI Celebrities extend their wishes for Virat Kohli on his 32nd Birthday on Social Media Players with Most Runs in a Calendar Year in Test Cricket IPL 2020-Qualiﬁer 1: Top three picks for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians IPL 2020: Finals Place up for Grabs as MI take on DC IPL 2020- Qualiﬁer 1: Top three picks for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals Recent News Live PSL Upcoming Recent You May Have Missed West Indies Batsman Marlon Samuels retires from Professional Cricket CRICKET NEWS /November 5, 2020 Ankit Chaubey Rafael Nadal becomes fourth player to register 1000 wins in Open era Singles Category NEWS TENNIS /November 5, 2020 Ankit Chaubey
  9. 9. Most Sixes in an Innings in ODI CRICKET /November 5, 2020 Arpit Sachdeva Celebrities extend their wishes for Virat Kohli on his 32nd Birthday on Social Media CRICKET NEWS /November 5, 2020 Ankit Chaubey - Live Score - Points Table - Schedule - Latest News - Records - Highlights IPL 2020 - IPL Dangerous Batsman - Football Ground Measurement - Badminton Court Dimensions - IPL Dangerous Bowler - Best Fielder in IPL - Kho Kho Rules Popular Articles Copyright © 2020 SportzCraazy | Site Structure: Sitemap | Proudly Powered by: CatalystWebTrendz

×