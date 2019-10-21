Presse sms 4547

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. FLBB - Commission technique 21/10/2019 08:49:04 R�sultats de la p�riode du 18/10/2019 au 21/10/2019 TOTAL League - Hommes:Qualifications 11031 Etzella - Contern 108 : 57 c: ALTMANN J., sp: 331 dont 280 paya 11033 Amicale - T71 Dudelange 77 : 106 c: MANTZ A., sp: 380 dont 351 payants 11035 Basket Esch - Musel-Pikes 83 : 76 c: REZKI P., sp: 235 dont 195 payants 11037 Sparta - Racing 74 : 82 c: STEFFES A., sp: 390, DIFF 11039 Heffingen - Larochette 90 : 78 c: JUNGELS J., sp: 300 dont 270 payan Nationale 2 - Hommes:Qualifications 12031 BC Mess - Wiltz 92 : 97 , DIFF 12033 Black Star - Mondorf 73 : 69 , DIFF 12035 Hedgehogs Bascharage - Kordall Steelers 105 : 108 , DIFF 12037 Soleuvre - Grengewald Hostert 101 : 81 , DIFF 12039 Telstar Hesperange - R�sidence 82 : 91 , DIFF Nationale 3 - Hommes:1. Phase 13035 Mamer - Kehlen 78 : 66 13037 East Side Pirates - Schieren 77 : 65 13039 BBC Nitia - BBC Kayldall 58 : 44 Espoirs - Hommes:Division 1 14031 Etzella - Contern 107 : 64 14035 Basket Esch - Musel-Pikes 77 : 51 Espoirs - Hommes:Division 2 14135 Mamer - Kordall Steelers 46 : 94 Division:1 - Hommes 15049 Mamer B - Etzella B 80 : 92 15051 Musel-Pikes B - Sparta B 66 : 84 15053 Racing B - Heffingen B 94 : 66 15055 Basket Esch B - Contern B 53 : 51 15059 R�sidence B - Musel-Pikes C 64 : 67 Division:2 - Hommes 16049 BC Mess B - Kordall Steelers B 76 : 50 16051 Racing C - Soleuvre B 65 : 92 16055 Black Star B - Grengewald Hostert B 67 : 75 Division 3 - Hommes:3 - Hommes 17049 BC Mess C - Musel-Pikes D 56 : 63 17051 East Side Pirates B - Sparta C 58 : 77 17053 Schieren B - Heffingen C 69 : 88 , f.m. � v�rifier 17059 Mondorf B - Amicale C 76 : 67 Division 4 - Hommes:4 - Hommes 18049 Mamer C - BBC Kayldall B 77 : 38 18051 East Side Pirates C - Soleuvre C 74 : 59 18053 Schieren C - T71 Dudelange C 83 : 85 , f.m. � v�rifier 18055 Hedgehogs Bascharage B - Contern C 96 : 64 18057 Hedgehogs Bascharage C - BBC Nitia C 61 : 52 18059 Wiltz B - Larochette C 60 : 76 TOTAL League - Dames:Qualifications 21031 Etzella - Contern 96 : 79 , DIFF 21033 Amicale - T71 Dudelange 68 : 64 , DIFF 21035 Basket Esch - Musel-Pikes 72 : 56 , DIFF N.B. en gras les matches jou�s aujourd'hui Page - 1 -
  2. 2. FLBB - Commission technique 21/10/2019 08:49:04 R�sultats de la p�riode du 18/10/2019 au 21/10/2019 21037 Sparta - Grengewald Hostert 51 : 83 , DIFF 21039 Telstar Hesperange - R�sidence 69 : 76 , DIFF Nationale 2 - Dames:N2 Dames 22037 Schieren - Kordall Steelers 84 : 43 , f.m. � v�rifier, DIFF 22039 Soleuvre - Kehlen 60 : 59 , DIFF 22041 Preizerdaul - Heffingen 50 : 91 , DIFF 22043 Larochette - East Side Pirates 31 : 66 , DIFF 22045 Racing - Wiltz 49 : 69 , DIFF 22047 BC Mess - BBC Nitia 35 : 60 , DIFF Division 1 - Dames:1 - Dames 25031 Grengewald Hostert B - Soleuvre B 61 : 46 25033 East Side Pirates B - Contern B 50 : 78 25035 Telstar Hesperange B - Heffingen B 0 : 0 25037 Musel-Pikes B - T71 Dudelange B 41 : 67 25039 Basket Esch B - Sparta B 54 : 78 Cadets:Phase I Div.1 31125 Amicale - Racing 61 : 57 31127 T71 Dudelange - R�sidence 83 : 75 31129 Contern - Sparta 82 : 88 Cadets:Phase I Div.2 31225 Hedgehogs Bascharage - Musel-Pikes 68 : 65 31227 Basket Esch - Etzella 90 : 48 31229 Mamer - Telstar Hesperange 80 : 46 Cadets:Phase I Div.3 31325 Black Star - North Fox 20 : 0 forfait FOX 31327 Mondorf - BC Mess 52 : 70 31329 Soleuvre - Grengewald Hostert 41 : 70 Cadets:Phase I Div.4 31425 Zesummen Aktiv - Racing B 48 : 32 31427 T71 Dudelange B - Larochette 20 : 0 forfait ARA-� v�rifier 31429 Contern B - Kordall Steelers 86 : 81 Scolaires:Phase I Div.1 34125 Sparta - Amicale 81 : 45 34127 Basket Esch - Mamer 60 : 58 34129 R�sidence - Musel-Pikes 53 : 82 Scolaires:Phase I Div.2 34225 Sparta B - Racing 53 : 77 34227 T71 Dudelange - Etzella 122 : 23 34229 Hedgehogs Bascharage - Grengewald Hostert 84 : 66 , f.m. � v�rifier Scolaires:Phase I Div.3 34327 Soleuvre - Larochette 66 : 37 , f.m. � v�rifier 34329 BC Mess - BBC Nitia 89 : 27 Scolaires:Phase I Div.4 34425 Heffingen - Telstar Hesperange B 44 : 35 34427 Black Star - Diekirch 86 : 16 N.B. en gras les matches jou�s aujourd'hui Page - 2 -
  3. 3. FLBB - Commission technique 21/10/2019 08:49:04 R�sultats de la p�riode du 18/10/2019 au 21/10/2019 Minis:Phase I Div.1 37125 Basket Esch - Amicale 12 : 93 37127 BBC Nitia - Mamer 45 : 20 37129 Hedgehogs Bascharage - Sparta 30 : 60 Minis:Phase I Div.2 37225 Grengewald Hostert - Etzella 46 : 18 37227 Soleuvre - T71 Dudelange 47 : 38 37229 Larochette - Sparta B 38 : 28 Minis:Phase I Div.3 37325 Racing - Etzella B 27 : 27 37327 Black Star - Telstar Hesperange 53 : 32 37329 Racing B - Musel-Pikes 46 : 63 Minis:Phase I Div.4 37425 Basket Esch B - East Side Pirates 37 : 33 37429 Wiltz - Kordall Steelers 20 : 60 Minis:Phase I Div.5 37525 Sparta C - Contern 46 : 66 37527 BBC Nitia B - Schieren 20 : 0 forfait FRO-� v�rifier Minis:Phase I Div.6 37625 Grengewald Hostert B - North Fox 35 : 21 37627 Mondorf - T71 Dudelange B 22 : 37 37629 Larochette B - BC Mess 30 : 51 Coupes:Coupe Filles Scolaires 40223 Contern - R�sidence 0 : 0 , f.m. manque au 21.10.2019 Cadettes:Phase I Div.1 41125 Sparta - T71 Dudelange 40 : 45 41127 Grengewald Hostert - Basket Esch 20 : 0 forfait LAL-� v�rifier Cadettes:Phase I Div.2 41225 R�sidence - North Fox 103 : 16 41227 Amicale - Heffingen 42 : 65 Cadettes:Phase I Div.3 41325 Soleuvre - Racing 59 : 48 41327 Wiltz - Telstar Hesperange 77 : 50 Cadettes:Phase I Div.4 41425 Zesummen Aktiv - Schieren 44 : 52 41427 Grengewald Hostert B - Hedgehogs Bascharage 79 : 35 Filles Scolaires:Phase I Div.1 44125 T71 Dudelange - Sparta 46 : 87 44127 Contern - Amicale 89 : 40 44129 Grengewald Hostert - R�sidence 82 : 38 Filles Scolaires:Phase I Div.2 44225 Basket Esch - Sparta B 137 : 41 44229 Soleuvre - Racing 44 : 56 N.B. en gras les matches jou�s aujourd'hui Page - 3 -
  4. 4. FLBB - Commission technique 21/10/2019 08:49:04 R�sultats de la p�riode du 18/10/2019 au 21/10/2019 Filles Scolaires:Phase I Div.3 44325 Basket Esch B - Schieren 71 : 51 44327 Contern B - Etzella 59 : 69 44329 Larochette - Heffingen 43 : 55 Fillettes:Phase I Div.1 47125 Soleuvre - T71 Dudelange 12 : 74 47127 Grengewald Hostert - R�sidence 39 : 14 47129 Sparta - Amicale 37 : 27 Fillettes:Phase I Div.2 47227 Grengewald Hostert B - Schieren 77 : 1 Fillettes:Phase I Div.3 47325 Contern - Larochette 37 : 29 47327 Basket Esch - Etzella 23 : 37 Bascol:Division 1 61007 Amicale Post Basket - Team Teaching 0 : 0 61009 BBC BCEE - Black Lions 0 : 0 Bascol:Division 2 62002 EY Luxembourg - Cargolux 0 : 0 Bascol:Division 4 64009 Amazon - Docler 0 : 0 64012 KPMG - Arcus 0 : 0 N.B. en gras les matches jou�s aujourd'hui Page - 4 -

