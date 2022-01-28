Art and sporting heritage - Teacher Resource, KS2 and KS3

This creative resource, drawing on the initial stimulus of the Olympic Art Competitions which ran between 1912 and 1948, has been produced to coincide with the Art of Sporting Heritage month, but can also be used at any time across KS2 and KS3 to enrich learning in relation to the National Curriculum programmes of study and attainment targets in Art. #SportAndArt



You can also download an accompanying Teacher's Guide on the Sporting Heritage Website: https://www.sportingheritage.org.uk/content/what-we-do/education/teacher-resource