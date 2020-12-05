Finding Rumor in the last place he expected, Remee realizes his actions have caused more damage than good. Especially with the women he loved. As soon as he thinks he finally has it all figured out, a brush with death changes everything.Rumor decides it?s time to find herself and be independent, and that means cutting off the whole McKenzie family. She soon finds out the grass isn?t always greener on the other side. Unfortunately, it may be too late to go back to the life she had, one that included Remee.Sire had been betrayed by the woman he loved, and the one he didn?t. With a cold heart he tries to focus on his kids and making money. That?s easier said than done, because he has a hard time staying away from the one girl who broke his heart.After facing the ultimate betrayal, Bella decides she is done with Sire forever. But fate makes sure he is still a part of her life, and she has to remain strong, so she doesn?t get hurt again.Cahir finds himself exposed and having to relive the

