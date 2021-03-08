Kerala coconut oil buy online

https://spicerackindia.com/product/coconut-oil/

Kerala Spicerack Coconut Oil is 100% pure Coconut oil from Kerala natural coconuts . Kerala spicerack Coconut Oil is prepared from the raw material copra , which is made from the dried form of coconut . It is essential for cooking also used as hair oil. There are many studies conducted and many studies are going on. All the scientific studies are saying that coconut oil is good for health, which is considered to be the healthiest food on the planet.



Coconut oil is used for cooking as well as for massaging the body and hair. Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids so that it is recommended to included in the daily food. Coconut oil is good for brain functions and is a source of other vitamins and minerals. Coconut oil is an essential and cannot be avoided for Keralites for cooking purpose. Coconut oil is the most taste increasing factor of all Kerala dishes. Without coconut oil many traditional Kerala dishes are not preparable.The preparation stages of coconut oil is listed below.



The coconut is extracted from the live coconut tree of coconut farms of Kerala.



The coconut outer part is extracted and shell is divided.

These coconuts are died under sun for weeks.

When the coconuts are dried, they will be shrunk and comes out of the shell.

Then the coconut is extracted and made into small pieces.



Oil is a great product for cooking and beauty aspects.

