[PDF] Read The Lego Trains Book BY Holger Matthes TEXTBOOK

The Lego Trains Book By Holger Matthes PDF eBook Download and Read Online

Book Descriptions:

Whether you're a diehard LEGO trains fan or you've been a model railroader since the days of Lionel Trains, you're going to love this complete, illustrated guide to the world of LEGO train building. Sure, the LEGO company has an official line of train models, but official sets can be somewhat limiting -- and expensive. Why not build your own, custom creations without the confines of official LEGO sets? You'll begin with a walkthrough of the official LEGO train systems to get the lay of the land and a feel for its characteristic details and styles. Next, you'll learn how to integrate the style of different sets in your own models, and how to combine standard LEGO building styles with advanced aesthetic techniques (like SNOT -- studs not on top) to create more realistic models. Author Holger Matthes, a star in the LEGO train community, discusses the model-making process, including how to choose scale, wheels, and motors and how to build flexible track, track layout, and essentials like



