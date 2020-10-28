[Shkarkoni] [Epub ] In at the Deep End

-

A deliciously disarming debut novel about a?twenty-something?Londoner who discovers that she may have been looking for love ? and pleasure ? in all the wrong places (i.e. from men). Julia has had enough. Enough of the sex noises her roommate makes. Enough of her dead-end government job. Enough of the one-night stand who accused her of breaking his penis. The only thing she hasn?t had enough of is orgasms; she hasn?t had proper sex in three years. So when Julia gets invited to a warehouse party in a part of town where trendy people who have lots of sex go on a Friday night, she readily accepts. And that night she meets someone: a figurative artist, who also happens to be a woman. Julia?s sexual awakening begins; her new lesbian life is exhilarating. She finds her tribe at?queer swing dancing classes, and guided by her new lover Sam, she soon discovers London?s?gay bars and BDSM clubs . . . ?and the complexities of polyamory.?Soon it becomes clear that Sam needs to call the shots, and .





