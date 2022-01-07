Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business
Jan. 07, 2022
Bamboo Blind - spectra blinds

Business
Jan. 07, 2022
Living in a stylish and beautiful home is preferred by most of us. And yes, decorating house windows with wooden blinds is just like adding a cherry on a cake. Wooden Venetian blinds give a classic look to house windows and bless them with everlasting elegance. These bamboo blinds come in various shades and hence can be matched with house finishing, forgetting the luxurious atmosphere. These wooden window blinds are versatile and easy to use and control the amount of natural sunlight, privacy, and ventilation. They are made of fine quality basswood.
https://www.spectrablinds.com/woodvenetianblinds/

Bamboo Blind - spectra blinds

  1. 1. Bamboo Blind B A M B O O B L I N D B A M B O O B L I N D SPECTRA BLINDS
  2. 2. P A G E 0 1 Wooden Venetian Blinds Living in a stylish and beautiful home is preferred by most of us. And yes, decorating house windows with wooden blinds is just like adding a cherry on a cake. Wooden Venetian blinds give a classic look to house windows and bless them with everlasting elegance. These bamboo blinds come in various shades and hence can be matched with house finishing, forgetting the luxurious atmosphere. These wooden window blinds are versatile and easy to use and control the amount of natural sunlight, privacy, and ventilation. They are made of fine quality basswood.
  3. 3. Real Wood Venetian blinds are designed to bring the natural beauty of wood into your home or your office. Wooden Venetian blinds are the most popular blinds because they blend perfectly with any design and style, be it traditional, casual or contemporary. Wooden blinds add warmth and beauty to any room, and they are built to last and offer a clean and classic look.
  4. 4. P A G E 0 3 Wood Venetian blinds are versatile and easy to use and control the amount of natural sunlight, privacy, and ventilation. They are made of fine quality basswood.
  5. 5. The wooden Venetian blinds with tapes and slats are available in 35mm, 50mm. Every slat goes through 6 layers of NC coating with an additional coat of UV treatment for long-lasting color fastness& anti-fungal properties. Even the wood Venetian blinds are available in six shades with matching woven tapes and cords. Wood Venetian blinds are never out of fashion. Wooden Venetian blinds are suitable both for residential and commercial areas. They protect office computers and house furniture from harsh sunlight during summer and allow gentle sun rays during the winter season.
  6. 6. P A G E 0 5 REAL ESTATE LISTING PRESENTATION | MAY 2023 Features These wooden vertical blinds with taps and slats are available in 35mm and 50mm. Every slat goes through 6 layers of NC coating with an additional coat of UV treatment for long- lasting color fastness and anti-fungal properties. Wooden blinds for windows are available in six shades with matching woven taps and cords, for making your home, a dream place to live.
  About Us
Spectra Services an ISO 9001:2008 certified mosquito net systems and blinds manufacturing company started in 1996 as headquartered in Hyderabad, spread ourselves with channel partners, dealers and distributors at multiple locations in the country.
  8. 8. Our Products Aluminium Grille Chain Rolling Mosquito Nets Curtain Tracks Motorized Decorative Wallpaper Euro Mosquito Nets for Windows Honeycomb Blinds Manufacturers Magnetic Mosquito Net Mosquito Net for Doors Pleated Barrier Free System Pleated Blinds Motorized Pleated Mosquito Nets for Windows Pleated Net Doors Pleated Screens Motorized Our Products PVC Blinds Manufacturers Roller Door Screens Roller Window Screens Security Screen Doors Sheer Fabric Blinds Sleek Mosquito Frames Sliding Door And Windows Sliding Door Wardrobe Sliding Mosquito Screens uPVC Doors & Windows Window Roller Blinds Wooden Venetian Blinds Zebra Blinds Zipper Roller Screens
  Contact Us
Spectra Blinds - Mosquito Net Windows - Mesh,Window Screens, Wooden Blinds,Net Doors ,Manufactures
Plot No. 6/3, C.I.E, Jagadgirigutta Rd, Gandhi Nagar Industrial Area, Balanagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500037.
040 2308 5566
  10. 10. Thank you

Living in a stylish and beautiful home is preferred by most of us. And yes, decorating house windows with wooden blinds is just like adding a cherry on a cake. Wooden Venetian blinds give a classic look to house windows and bless them with everlasting elegance. These bamboo blinds come in various shades and hence can be matched with house finishing, forgetting the luxurious atmosphere. These wooden window blinds are versatile and easy to use and control the amount of natural sunlight, privacy, and ventilation. They are made of fine quality basswood. https://www.spectrablinds.com/woodvenetianblinds/

