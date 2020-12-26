Successfully reported this slideshow.
Earn Easy Commissions

The fundamentals of affiliate marketing are simple. Someone who has something to sell contracts with you and other website owners to host their advertising

Published in: Marketing
Earn Easy Commissions

  How to Generate Income by Affiliate Marketing to Earn Easy Affiliate Revenue The fundamentals of affiliate marketing are simple. Someone who has something to sell contracts with you and other website owners to host their advertising. A small banner ad, or in some cases, a link, is placed on your website. Then, when a visitor to your site clicks on the ad, he is redirected to the company's site. In most plans, affiliate revenue is paid only if the visitor then makes a purchase. Most plans are sales driven, although a few pay just for getting the visitor to click on the ad. Fewer still will offer a small payment merely to have their ad on your site, although this was more common a few years ago.
  Here is how most programs work. Once you have decided to become an affiliate, you select what company or companies you would like to feature. The company will furnish the tools to add their banner or link on your site. After this, your visitors who chose to click on the ad will be sent to the company. If he then buys something, you earn a commission. Commissions may be in the form of a percentage of the total sales of merchandise, or a flat rate for the purchase. Some programs limit the earnings to just the purchases made at the time the buyer clicked through. Others will track the buyer's activity and pay commissions for a certain time frame. As an example, many online casinos track all the bets placed by the visitor over a certain time frame, sometimes a month, sometimes longer. Some sites pay a commission for every product or service the visitor buys, such as the purchase of an item and an extended warranty to go with it. Many companies, however, may have only one item or service to sell. You will then get paid only for the one purchase made when the visitor reached the company's site through yours. Casinos and retail sites are the most likely sources of substantial affiliate revenue. Online casinos are also among the highest paying affiliate marketing programs available, offering commissions of up to 40 percent. A few casinos have opted to pay affiliates a flat rate instead; these are usually in the $100 - $150 range. With the popularity of the sites and the potential size of the bets that can move through these sites, it is easy to see that they are one of the most financially rewarding programs. There are also affiliate plans offered by web hosting sites. Since many of them also sell related services, such as design and maintenance, some have begun to offer commissions on their full line. It is important to evaluate other factors beyond just the rates paid when deciding on an affiliate marketing program. If the company does not feature an attractive product at a good price, few visitors will buy. Also, to maximize your affiliate revenue, it is a good idea to chose a company that somehow relates to your own site. For instance, if your site is advice on planning a perfect wedding, a good partner might be a company that offers personalized wedding favors. While there is certainly substantial affiliate revenue available, it is a futile exercise if the company does not pay as promised. There are many online forums where people regularly blog about various programs, both the good and the bad. Any scams are quickly identified and the word is spread quickly. Anyone considering an affiliate marketing program should take the time to visit a few just to review the feedback on the company.
  It's not hard, and once you've been shown how to do it and start actually implementing your knowledge, you'll be surprised why it took you so long.

