Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How are Conversational AI Platforms  Helping Businesses?        Conversational AI tools like voice assistants and chatbots...
State of Conversational AI  The ​mobile app developers are still innovating new ideas to create a more realistic          ...
1. What is the meaning of  Conversational AI?  Conversational AI systems have helped us to bridge the gap between human an...
 
Every technology is adopted by the business only when it has something to add to their                                busi...
Contact Us    Direct Mode of Communication  It has gone viral because of the personalized experience that it has given to ...
Takes the Inputs  When you take the ​Artificial Intelligence Development Services​, you will get a solution               ...
for improvement. On the basis of these learnings, the conversational AI tools improve                          future inte...
 
Conversational AI is not a single technology rather it is a set of technologies that are                                co...
Machine Learning (ML)  Machine learning is an amazing technology that is helping us to understand the data                ...
 
Enhance Productivity  When the services are offered without any break, it satisfies the customers and keeps               ...
always remember it is a one-time expense. In the long term, it is going to save your                                  expe...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How are conversational ai platforms helping businesses?

17 views

Published on

The mobile app developers are still innovating new ideas to create a more realistic conversation between humans and computers. Although it was not even imagined five decades ago that machines can mimic human interactions, today we have conversational AI apps installed in our hand-held devices.

Conversational AI solutions can improve customer experience and engagement. But still, many businesses fail to use them proficiently.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How are conversational ai platforms helping businesses?

  1. 1. How are Conversational AI Platforms  Helping Businesses?        Conversational AI tools like voice assistants and chatbots are extensively used by                        businesses. They are perfect evidence of incredible innovations happening in the world                        of artificial intelligence and its related technologies.    Conversational AI is not a single technology rather it is a set of technologies that are                                embedded in applications supported by it. The Conversational AI development services                      help in empowering computer programs to interact with humans on a real-time basis.  It bridges the gap between human and computer interactions and makes them similar                          to human conversations. The technological advancements have brought it a long way                        and enhanced the potential of businesses to engage their customers. 
  2. 2. State of Conversational AI  The ​mobile app developers are still innovating new ideas to create a more realistic                            conversation between humans and computers. Although it was not even imagined five                        decades ago that machines can mimic human interactions, today we have                      conversational AI apps installed in our hand-held devices.    These apps can converse with users and offer better customer engagement year by                          year. This is the reason businesses are investing huge amounts in the Conversational ​AI                            mobile app development services​.    According to research, it has been estimated that the market size of Conversational AI                            will surpass USD 15 billion by 2024. The investment in research and development of this                              emerging technology is improving the potential of applications to support human                      customer servicing wings of businesses.  Conversational AI has become an integral part of modern businesses and their                        processes. But investors still have doubts, misconceptions, and less-knowledge of this                      technology. Let’s understand Conversation AI in depth by finding answers to the                        following queries.  ● What is the meaning of Conversational AI?  ● Why should businesses invest in Conversational AI Solutions?  ● How does Conversational AI interact with humans?  ● What are the Technologies of Conversational AI?  ● What are the Benefits of Conversational AI for businesses?  ● What are the Challenges of Conversation AI? 
  3. 3. 1. What is the meaning of  Conversational AI?  Conversational AI systems have helped us to bridge the gap between human and                          computer interactions. It has empowered the machines to converse with humans with                        human-like responses and intelligence.    Earlier this technology was not as smart as it is today in 2020. The traditional chatbots                                used to interact with the customers with the help of predefined replies. The experts                            working in ​chatbots development company​ used to feed these apps with keywords.  Whenever a keyword was identified, the chatbot used to send in the matching reply.                            These traditionally formulated chatbots were inefficient in understanding the context of                      the whole conversation and often ended up limiting the customer’s experience.    With Conversational AI systems, we have been able to make these interactions smarter.                          It is a set of technologies that are employed together to understand the intent and                              expectations of a user just like a human expert would do.  2. Why should businesses invest in  Conversational AI Solutions? 
  4. 4.  
  5. 5. Every technology is adopted by the business only when it has something to add to their                                businesses. Conversational AI is no different. It has various applications because of                        which businesses consider investing in its solutions.  Customer Support  Conversational AI platforms are a medium that resolves the real-time queries of                        customers. For example, if a user is browsing your subscription plans and willing to buy                              one but then faces confusion regarding their terms and conditions. Adding to this,                          he/she browses the plans when your customer care executives are not working.  In such situations, conversational AI comes to your rescue, and the most loyal customer                            service officers. They provide uninterrupted human-like interactions for your business.                    The 24X7 support of these apps has become the roots of modern custom relationship                            management departments of businesses.  Repetitive Tasks  There are certain tasks that occur on time in a predefined pattern. These processes can                              be mundane, tiring, and inefficient for human employees. This application of the                        conversational AI platform is the most widely explored one.  Businesses deploy these technologies to do these repetitive tasks with supreme                      accuracy, higher speed, and unquestionable consistency. This decreases the workload                    of the employees who are a part of the customer relationship department and become a                              support for them.  Personalized Services  Have you ever communicated with Alexa or Google Assistant? You must have come                          across those jokes that voice assistants are our new best friends and all-time                          companion. Have you ever wondered about the roots of this joke?  Looking For Mobile App Development Services 
  6. 6. Contact Us    Direct Mode of Communication  It has gone viral because of the personalized experience that it has given to us. It feels                                  as if we have someone with us who is interacting just like another human. These                              personalized services are impossible to deliver with the help of human resources.  These personal assistants have been made so smart and intelligent by the chatbot                          development company that it has become a part of our lives. This is an amazing tool for                                  businesses to promote and support their business.  Social Media Interactions  In the era of digitalization, customer services, branding, and relationships are                      maintained by various social media platforms. It is next to impossible for human staff                            to interact with people on various social media channels on a real-time basis.  The traffic and requirements over these platforms are even larger than that of your                            website or apps’ requirements. Hence, conversation AI tools are effectively and                      extensively used by businesses to interact with people on various social media                        channels which allows them to maintain connections.  3. How does Conversational AI  interact with humans?  Every technology has a work process that is applied to conduct the tasks for which they                                are formulated. The same goes with Conversational AI platforms that follow the                        following steps to mimic human-like conversations. 
  7. 7. Takes the Inputs  When you take the ​Artificial Intelligence Development Services​, you will get a solution                          that is either capable of accepting the inputs during a conversation in the form of text or                                  voice. The spoken phrases inputs are first converted into text and then understood by                            the machines. These inputs are anything that a user sends in to communicate with                            these apps.  Understands the Inputs  In this step, the conversational AI mobile apps will understand the intent of the input                              that they have received. It is done with the help of voice recognition and text recognition                                technologies. These technologies are applied to the respective kinds of inputs to                        decipher the meaning of the text or spoken phrases.  Creates a Reply  It is one of the most crucial challenges for the ​mobile app development company that                              you have hired for this task. This step defined the credibility and potential of the                              conversational AI platform that you are using. It has been constantly improved to                          provide more power to these platforms in creating responses.  Delivers the Reply  Finally, once the reply is created by the platform, it is converted into a language that is                                  understandable for humans. It is delivered by the same channel through which input                          was received. This step closes one route of a conversation.  Learns for Better  Throughout the above-mentioned points, the conversational AI platforms keep on                    analyzing the interactions. The customer responses and behaviors are also tracked.                      Collectively, the data from all sources is used to understand the loopholes and scope                           
  8. 8. for improvement. On the basis of these learnings, the conversational AI tools improve                          future interactions.                    4. What are the Technologies of  Conversational AI? 
  9. 9.  
  10. 10. Conversational AI is not a single technology rather it is a set of technologies that are                                combined together to mimic human-like conversations. The technologies that are used                      to empower conversation AI platforms with this capability are explained below:  Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)  In the first step when inputs are received, they are recognized by a technology known as                                automatic speech recognition. It is converted into text inputs for further analysis by                          another technology. It converts the spoken phrases during a voice interaction into a                          text. It is used by conversational ​AI ​apps like Alexa​ that talk to users.  Advanced Dialog Management  It is a technology that forms the responses and stores them for a timely delivery. The                                dialog management is a route through which every response is created and provided to                            the system for final delivery. It effectively manages the delivery with the assistance of                            other technologies involved in Conversational AI.  Natural Language Processing (NLP)  The technology that understands as well as creates the responses is known as natural                            language processing. It has sub-categories that allow it to function on various fronts.                          Helps in understanding text inputs and generates responses in human-understandable                    languages.  The two technologies are Natural Language Understanding and Natural Language                    Generation. The NLU is capable of understanding the meaning of the text shared by                            customers. It converts it into a language that the computer understands.  On the other hand, we have a technology that helps in generating responses that can be                                understood by humans. The responses that are created by dialog management are                        converted into human-understandable language and delivered through the same                  medium.   
  11. 11. Machine Learning (ML)  Machine learning is an amazing technology that is helping us to understand the data                            available to us. Both ​AI and ML are revolutionizing mobile technology​. In the case of                              conversational AI, we are using machine learning technology to understand the past and                          help in learning from past conversations to improve future interactions.  It analyzes the interactions and conversations that your Conversation Ai solution is                        conducting. It checks the preferences, behaviors of your customers. This allows the app                          to learn how to improve the interactions in the future.              5. What are the Benefits of  Conversational AI for businesses? 
  12. 12.  
  13. 13. Enhance Productivity  When the services are offered without any break, it satisfies the customers and keeps                            them engaged. Uninterrupted support is impossible to achieve with the support of                        human resources. This advantage of Conversation AI keeps your customer closer to                        your brand. As an outcome, they are less likely to leave your platforms which increases                              retention rates.  Reduce Workload  The work of human experts is shared by these platforms. Especially when the process                            is repetitive and it is humanly not possible to entertain a large number of customers at a                                  time. These platforms come as a rescue for these customer executives and share their                            burden.  Provide Data  With the help of technologies like Machine learning, we get plenty of data while we work                                with Conversational AI. This data contains information about user behavior, choices,                      and needs. The insights this data provides are of great value for the businesses. Hence,                              it is doubtful that AI is revolutionizing mobile apps for businesses.  Consistent Services  Humans get tired and make mistakes. With conversational AI, businesses can expand                        as much as they can. The scalability under the influence of Conversational AI is                            limitless. As it provides fast, accurate, and all-time services to multiple customers. This                          benefit of this technology empowers businesses to entertain as many customers as                        they can.  Decrease Cost  It helps in reducing the cost by taking over the tasks of human resources. Some                              businesses consider availing of Chatbot development services as a costly affair but                       
  14. 14. always remember it is a one-time expense. In the long term, it is going to save your                                  expenditure because of multiple benefits. You are no longer required to hire resources                          for separate time-zones so that they are available for resolving queries all the time. It                              also reduces the infrastructural and operations costs for businesses.  Final Word – The Best Way To Leverage Conversational AI  The utilization of every technology has multiple ways as well as scope. After knowing                            the applications and benefits of this emerging technology Conversational AI, many                      businesses invest in it. Often entrepreneurs invest in these solutions to achieve a                          modern business process.    This is neither the right approach nor the best way to leverage the technology sets of                                Conversational AI. Optimizing the business process wherever required is the sign of a                          smart and visionary entrepreneur.    Conversational AI systems can be deployed at various points of a customer journey.                          You will have to decide which point is the most crucial one. This will require the                                assistance of a professional artificial intelligence development company.  If you are considering opting for this advanced technology but short on budget to                            implement an omnichannel Conversation AI approach then connect with us. Our experts                        can help you Ideate, Innovate, and Create the right Conversational AI solution for your                            business. 

×