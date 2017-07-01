1    È È EaI È È jyaaoitYa Saas~ -- daona Sabd : p`%yaok maaNasaalaa jyaaoitYaSaas~abaVla AakYa-Na Asato. ho AakYa-Na janm...
2    maI jyaaoitYaSaas~acaa vyai@tgat AayauuYyaat caaMgalaa ]pyaaoga kolaa Aaho. maaJyaa vaiDlaaMnaa BaivaYyaacaa naad hao...
3    dusa–yaalaa AaoLKNyaacyaa vaogavaogaLyaa pwtI Aahot. ]da.hstaxarava$naÊ dohbaaolaItUna [%yaadI. *yaa saMdBaa-thI maag...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

00 preface

29 views

Published on

Preface to Medical Astrology

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

00 preface

  1. 1. 1    È È EaI È È jyaaoitYa Saas~ -- daona Sabd : p`%yaok maaNasaalaa jyaaoitYaSaas~abaVla AakYa-Na Asato. ho AakYa-Na janmaabaraobar sau$ haoto. baaLacyaa janmaacaa AanaMd AnauBavatanaa pihlaa p`Ena Asatao ik baaL iktI vaajata janmaalaa Aalao Æ lagabagaInao janmavaoL DayarIt naaoMdvalaI jaato. hI vaoL baraobarca Asao ga`a*ya Qarlao jaato. eKada maaNaUsa prt ekda janmavaoL Da^@Trlaa ivacaa$na Gaotao. Kro tr %yaa baaLacyaa AayauYyaatIla BaivaYya ho %yaa janmavaoLovar AvalaMbaUna Asato. p`Ena sau$ haotao kI ha^ispTlamaQaIla GaDyaaL AcaUk vaoL daKivat haoto ka Æ jar ka isaJaorIna Aa^proSana kolao Asaola tr janmavaoL mhNajao jyaa xaNaI Da^@TrnaI paoTalaa Cod idlyaanaMtr baaLalaa baahor kaZlao tI vaoL. jar ka naa^ma-la iDlaIvhrI JaalaI Asaola tr baaL baahor yaoto tI vaoL. pNa janmavaoLobaVla kahI vaogaLohI matp`vaah jyaaoitYaaMcyaat AaZLtat. janmavaoL mhNajao baaL pihlaa maaokLa Evaasa Gaoto tao xaNa ik rDto tao xaNa ik naaL kaplyaanaMtrcaa xaNa. Asaao Aaplyaalaa *yaa vaadat pDNyaat svaarsya naahI. malaa evaZoca saaMgaayacao Aaho ik jyaaoitYaÀ BaivaYyaacao AakYa-Na janmaapasaUnaca sau$ haoto. lagaocaca caaOkSaI kolaI jaato kI kaoNatI rasa Aaho Ê kaoNato naxa~ Aaho Æ baaLacao naava kaya Asaavao Æ kaoNato carNaaxar Aaho Æ SaaMt vagaOro krayalaa hvaI Aaho ka Æ vagaOro. Aqaa-t pi~ka saaQaarNapNao janmaanaMtr 2 to 3 vaYaa-MnaI krtat. Asaao. BaivaYya ikMvaa jyaaoitYaabaVla jarI AakYa-Na Asalao trI *yaa Saas~abaVla barIca ]laTsaulaT cacaa- samaajaat haot Asato. jyaaoitYa ho Saas~ Aaho ik klaa Æ BaivaYya maaNasaalaa Gaabarvato ka Æ inaiYËya banavato ka Æ maaNaUsa AMQaEawocaa baLI haotao ka Æ vagaOro. malaa Ka~I Aaho ik ASaI cacaa- krNaarI maMDLI sauwa svat:var saMkT Aalao Asata ikMvaa ivavaah saMdBaa-t jyaaoitYyaacaI madt Gaotca AsatIla. maI f@t evaZoca mhNaU [icCtao kI *yaa jyaaoitYaSaas~acyaa AaharI na jaataÊ %yaacaa ]pyaaoga DaoLsapNao kolaa paihjao. kaoNatohI Saas~ ikMvaa klaa pirpUNa- Asatoca Asao naahI. Da^@Trsauwa p`%yaok vaoLa Aajaaracao naomako karNa va Aajaar iktI idvasaat bara hao} Sakola ho saaMgaU SaktIla Asao naahI. Krotr p^qaalaa^jaI TosT Aajaar kaoNata Aaho ho SaaoQaNyaa baraobarca Ê kaoNata Aajaar naahI hoca p`kYaa-nao pDtaLt Asatat. mhNaUnaca AapNa jar ka p^qaa^laa^jaI irpaoT- naIT vaacalaat tr ek tLiTp idlaolaI Asato ik *yaa inarIxaNaaMcaa maoL poSaMTlaa tpasaUna kravayaacaa Aaho. ]da. Ta^yafa^[-Dcyaa raogaat jasaa blaD irpaoT- mah%vaacaa Asatao tsaoca SaarIrIk tpasaNaI Ê naaDI vagaOro gaaoYTI mah%vaacyaa Asatat. Kro tr jyaaoitYaSaas~avar barIca pustko ]plabQa Aahot. popr maQao AazvaDyaacao BaivaYya yaot Asato. idvaaLI maaisakat vaYaa-cao BaivaYya yaoto. hllaI tr maaobaa[-lavar idvasaacao BaivaYya imaLNyaacaI pNa saaoya Aaho. maI jyaaoitYaSaas~acaa AByaasa 1987 saalaI kolaa. nausata AByaasa k$na maaJao samaaQaana Jaalao naahI mhNaUna iDsaoMbar 1987 maQyao maI jyaaoitYaSaas~avar maubalak ilaKaNa kolao. hllaIMcyaa BaaYaot saagaaMyacao tr maI jyaaoitYaSaas~acao ‘ gaa[-D ’ banaivalao jaoNaok$na BaivaYyakqana saulaBapNao krta yao[-la va kaoNatIhI gaaoYT najarotUna sauTNaar naahI. jar ka ho ilaKaNa vaacaUna %yaalaa yaa ivaYayaat $caI inamaa-Na JaalaI tr tao jyaaoitYaSaas~avarIla pustko vaacaU Saktao. tsaoca jyaaoitYa iSakUhI Saktao.
  2. 2. 2    maI jyaaoitYaSaas~acaa vyai@tgat AayauuYyaat caaMgalaa ]pyaaoga kolaa Aaho. maaJyaa vaiDlaaMnaa BaivaYyaacaa naad haota. Aqaa-t %yaalaa karNa %yaaMcaI idvasaoMidvasa ZasaLNaarI p`kRit va mhatarpNaacaI va maulaaMcaI kaLjaI. maI imaLvalaolao ]cca iSaxaNa va [trhI Anaok baabaI maaJyaa pi~kova$na kaoNaIhI jyaaoitYaI saaMgaU Saklaa navhta. f@t malaa jaIvanaatIla ADqaLo saaMigatlao haoto. to ADqaLo kaoNa%yaa sva$patIla Aahot ho maI jaaNaUna Gaotlao va %yaap`maaNao %yaa ADqaLyaaMvar maat krNyaasaazI vaogaLyaa irtInao p`ya%na kolao va maaJyaa Qyaoyaanausaar yaSa imaLivalao. *yaa maaJyaa AnauBavaava$na maI vaacakaMnaa prt ekda ivanaMtI krtao ik *yaa Saas~acaa ]pyaaoga ek ‘ pUrk Saas~ ’ mhNaUna caaMgalyaa irtInao krta yao} Saktao. prMtu yaa BaivaYyaacyaa AaharI maa~ jaa} nayao. jao inaNa-ya AapNa Gao} Saktao %yaavaoLI jyaaoitYaacaa sallaa Gao} nayao. vaacakaMnaao tumhalaa maaihtI Aahoca ik maI 1998 saalaI pyaa-yaI vaOVkSaas~acaa AByaasa kolaa. barIca pustko vaacalaI. Da^@TraMbaraobar cacaa- koolyaa Ê vaOVikya avIYayaavar BarpUr laoKna kolao. %yaatIla kahI laoKNa vaobasaa[-Tvar ‘ Medical ’ *yaa sao@Sana maQyao AapNaasa vaacata yao[-la. यानंतर मी वै यक य यो तषाचा अ यास सु के ला.प के चा अ यास क न आयु यात कृ ती कशी राह ल, कोणते आजार संभवतात. दनचया कशी असावी,? कोणती काळजी यावी? वगैरे गो ट ंची उकल कर याचा य न के ला. हे पु तक हणजे या गो ट ंची संक लत के लेल मा हती. jyaaoitYaSaas~acaa AByaasa maI maaJaa prma ima~ EaI.AagaaSao yaacyaa maaga-dSa-naaKalaI 1987 saalaI kolaa. 2006 saalaI EaI. AagaaSaonaa dovaa&a JaalaI. kO.AagaaSao ba^Mkot AiQakarI haoto va jyaaoitYaI mhNaUna %yaaMnaI javaLjavaL 35 vaYao- garjaUMnaa maaga-dSa-na kolao. jyaaoitYaSaas~avar %yaaMnaI pustkhI ilahlao haoto. यानंतर सुरेश पालकर माझे यो तष गु होते. यांनी मला मोलाचे मागदशन के ले. यो तष शा ावर ल माझे सव लखाण वाचून ते मला बहुमोल अशा सूचना देत.आज मला यांची उणीव भासत आहे. परंतु यांचे आशीवाद मा या पाठ शी आहेत याची मला खा ी आहे. p`aqaimak jyaaoitYaacao iSaxaNa GaotlyaanaMtr maI saMpUNa- ivaYayaacao gaa[-D maQyao $paMtr kolao. navaIna pustko vaacalaI. kahI vaYao- BaivaYyakqanahI kolao. prMtu kaya-baahulyaamauLo ha ]pËma baMd Jaalaa. Aqaa-t kaoNatohI gaa[-D Aaplyaa ivacaarsarNaIlaa pyaa-ya mhNaUna maaga-dSa-na k$ Sakt naahI. eka ]dahrNaava$na maI ho samajaavayaacaa p`ya%na krtao. eka jaaoDPyaalaa pihlaI maulagaI Asato. p%naIsa dusa–yaaMda idvasa jaatat. ho jaaoDpo eka p`iqatyaSa jyaaoitYaakDo jaato. dusarIpNa maulagaIca hao[-la Asao ]<ar pi~kocyaa AByaasaava$na saaMigatlao jaato. maaJyaa gaa[-Dp`maaNao sauwa hoca ]<ar Apoixat haoto. prMtu ha p`Ena malaa jaovha ivacaarlaa gaolaa tovha maI maulaIcaI sauwa pi~ka AByaasalaI. maulaIcyaa pi~kova$na malaa Asao AaZLUna Aalao kI maulaIcao dusaro BaaMvaD ho baihNa nasaUna Baa} Aaho va toca ]<ar maI %yaa jaaoDPyaalaa idlao. %yaaMnaa AanaMd Jaalaaca va tsaoca GaDlao. %yaanaMtr %yaa jyaaoitYaaMnaa maI kahI idvasaaMnaI BaoTlaao va %yaaMnaahI maaJyaa *yaa ivaYayakqanaacaI ]%saukta haotI. maI p`aMjaLpNao varIla AByaasa saaMigatlaa. tovha %yaaMnaI maaJao AiBanaMdna kolao va saaMigatlao ik BaivaYyakqanaasaazI vaogavaogaLyaa pOlaUMcaa AByaasahI garjaocaa Aaho va ha vaogaLa ivacaar tulaa saucalaa karNa tU ek ]ccaiSaixat AsaUna tuJyaa inaNa- yaxamatocaI va kaya-nauBavaacaI raojaca pirxaa haot Asato. %yaamauLoca ho Sa@ya Jaalao. Asaao. jyaaoitYaSaas~ ho eKaVa saagarasaarKo Aaho. kaoNaIhI jyaaoitYaI to saMpUNa-pNao Aa%masaat k$ Sakola Asao vaaTt naahI. tsaoca p`%yaokjaNa [cCa AsaUnahI ho Saas~ iSakU Sakt naahI. hI ek tpEcayaa- Aaho.
  3. 3. 3    dusa–yaalaa AaoLKNyaacyaa vaogavaogaLyaa pwtI Aahot. ]da.hstaxarava$naÊ dohbaaolaItUna [%yaadI. *yaa saMdBaa-thI maaga-dSa-na maaJyaa vaobasaa[-Tvar tumhalaa imaLola. tSaIca AaoLK jyaaoitYaSaas~ava$nahI qaaoDIfar krta yaavaI mhNaUnaca hI QaDpD. jar ka ho ilaKaNa vaacaUna jyaaoitYaSaas~acaI $caI inamaa-Na JaalaI tr malaa AanaMdca hao[-la.

×