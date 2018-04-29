Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BĄDŹ BEZPIECZNY W INTERNECIE BĄDŹ BEZPIECZNY W INTERNECIE
BEZPIECZEŃSTWO W INTERNECIE – co to takiego? Jest to po prostu bezpieczne korzystanie z niego. Nie polega tylko na tym, że...
JAK ZACHOWAĆ BEZPIECZEŃSTWO W SIECI? ZASADY
NIE UFAJ OSOBOM POZNANYM W SIECI! Pamiętaj – nigdy nie wiesz kto kryje się z drugiej strony, dlatego nie wysyłaj nikomu sw...
MÓW, JEŻELI COŚ JEST NIE TAK! Jeśli coś zaniepokoi cię w internecie poinformuj o tym rodziców lub zaufaną osobę dorosłą – ...
NIE OBRAŻAJ INNYCH W INTERNECIE – NIE HEJTUJ Pamiętaj, że nie powinieneś hejtować ani obrażać innych, ponieważ może to dop...
NIE PODAWAJ SWOICH HASEŁ OSOBOM POZNANYM W SIECI! Nigdy nie wiesz z kim masz do czynienia, dlatego nie podawaj hasła, bo t...
JEŚLI TO MOŻLIWE UŻYWAJ PSEUDONIMU – CHROŃ SWOJE DANE OSOBOWE Dzięki pseudonimom chronisz swoje dane i nie narażasz siebie...
ZAINSTALUJ SPRAWDZONY PROGRAM ANTYWIRUSOWY To pomoże Ci w tym, aby na Twój komputer nie ściągały się wszelkiego rodzaju wi...
CIEMNA STRONA INTERNETU
BRAK BEZPIECZEŃSTWA INTERNET OSZUSTWA SAMOBÓJSTWA HEJTY WIRUSY SPAM PODSZYWANIE SIĘ POD INNYCH HAKERZY OBRAŻANIE INNYCH
JASNA STRONA INTERNETU
SWOBODNY DOSTĘP DO INFORMACJI KOMUNIKOWANIE SIĘ POSZERZANIE WIEDZY ROZRYWKA GRY ROBIENIE ZAKUPÓW ZAWIERANIE NOWYCH ZNAJOMO...
Podsumowując: Bądź ostrożny w internecie i uważaj na wszystko co robisz!
KONIEC WYKONAŁA: Natalia Kolanowska 6c
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Natalia kolanowska 6c (4)

10 views

Published on

internet

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Natalia kolanowska 6c (4)

  1. 1. BĄDŹ BEZPIECZNY W INTERNECIE BĄDŹ BEZPIECZNY W INTERNECIE
  2. 2. BEZPIECZEŃSTWO W INTERNECIE – co to takiego? Jest to po prostu bezpieczne korzystanie z niego. Nie polega tylko na tym, że nie powinniśmy rozsyłać spamów, ale także nie obrażać innych. Musimy pamiętać, że nieporozumienia z innymi mogą doprowadzić do katastrof.
  3. 3. JAK ZACHOWAĆ BEZPIECZEŃSTWO W SIECI? ZASADY
  4. 4. NIE UFAJ OSOBOM POZNANYM W SIECI! Pamiętaj – nigdy nie wiesz kto kryje się z drugiej strony, dlatego nie wysyłaj nikomu swoich zdjęć, a zwłaszcza NIE PODAWAJ SWOJEGO ADRESU! Ta osoba może zagrażać wtedy tobie i twoim bliskim.
  5. 5. MÓW, JEŻELI COŚ JEST NIE TAK! Jeśli coś zaniepokoi cię w internecie poinformuj o tym rodziców lub zaufaną osobę dorosłą – ona na pewno ci pomoże!
  6. 6. NIE OBRAŻAJ INNYCH W INTERNECIE – NIE HEJTUJ Pamiętaj, że nie powinieneś hejtować ani obrażać innych, ponieważ może to doprowadzić do wielu niechcianych sytuacji, np. do samobójstwa (to, co prawda rzadko się zdarza, ale jest spotykane). My również nie chcemy być obrażani, dlatego nie hejtujmy innych!
  7. 7. NIE PODAWAJ SWOICH HASEŁ OSOBOM POZNANYM W SIECI! Nigdy nie wiesz z kim masz do czynienia, dlatego nie podawaj hasła, bo to może doprowadzić nawet do włamania na Twój komputer
  8. 8. JEŚLI TO MOŻLIWE UŻYWAJ PSEUDONIMU – CHROŃ SWOJE DANE OSOBOWE Dzięki pseudonimom chronisz swoje dane i nie narażasz siebie na niebezpieczeństwo, dlatego bądź ostrożny!
  9. 9. ZAINSTALUJ SPRAWDZONY PROGRAM ANTYWIRUSOWY To pomoże Ci w tym, aby na Twój komputer nie ściągały się wszelkiego rodzaju wirusy
  10. 10. CIEMNA STRONA INTERNETU
  11. 11. BRAK BEZPIECZEŃSTWA INTERNET OSZUSTWA SAMOBÓJSTWA HEJTY WIRUSY SPAM PODSZYWANIE SIĘ POD INNYCH HAKERZY OBRAŻANIE INNYCH
  12. 12. JASNA STRONA INTERNETU
  13. 13. SWOBODNY DOSTĘP DO INFORMACJI KOMUNIKOWANIE SIĘ POSZERZANIE WIEDZY ROZRYWKA GRY ROBIENIE ZAKUPÓW ZAWIERANIE NOWYCH ZNAJOMOŚCI SŁUCHANIE DARMOWEJ MUZYKI PORTALE SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWE POMOCNE STRONY INTERNETOWE
  14. 14. Podsumowując: Bądź ostrożny w internecie i uważaj na wszystko co robisz!
  15. 15. KONIEC WYKONAŁA: Natalia Kolanowska 6c

×