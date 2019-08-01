Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Chakra�Healing�Audiobook Free�Audio�Books�Chakra�Healing LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
Chakra�Healing Exercises�and�meditations�to�use�and�balance�Chakra�energies�for�greater�health�and�vitality Rosalyn�L.�Bru...
Chakra�Healing
Chakra�Healing
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Free Audio Books Chakra Healing

2 views

Published on

Free Audio Books Chakra Healing

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Free Audio Books Chakra Healing

  1. 1. Chakra�Healing�Audiobook Free�Audio�Books�Chakra�Healing LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Chakra�Healing Exercises�and�meditations�to�use�and�balance�Chakra�energies�for�greater�health�and�vitality Rosalyn�L.�Bruyere�spent�seven�years�at�UCLA�collaborating�with�Dr.�Valerie�Hunt�on�a�project�to�find�scientific documentation�of�human�energy�fields.�This�study�provided�evidence�that�not�only�do�Chakra�energies�exist,�but�that they�are�connected�in�a�very�real�way�to�our�sensations,�feelings�and�thoughts.�This�program�includes�exercises�and meditations�that�help�you�come�to�a�new�understanding�of�how�the�body�functions�and�how�you�can�participate�in your�own�healing.
  3. 3. Chakra�Healing
  4. 4. Chakra�Healing

×