PDF Download Small Is Beautiful: Economics as If People Mattered Any Format E F Schumacher

Book Descriptions:

Pub Date: 2010-10-19 Pages: 324 Language: English Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers This New York Times bestselling Eco Bible (Time magazine) teaches us that economic growth must be responsibly balanced with the needs of communities and the environment Now. with a new Foreword by Bill McKibben. author EF Schumacher (1911-1977) was a German Rhodes Scholar in economics and. with the help of John Maynard Keynes. later taught at Oxford University. He was also the president of the Soil Association. chief economist for Britain s National Coal Board. and founder of the Intermediate Technology Development Group. His best-known books are Small Is Beautiful and A Guide for the Perplexed. wonderful book reviews Newsweek Nothing less than a full-scale assault on conventional economic wisdom. ... Schumacher believes economists need a new set of values. to obtain maximum well-being with...

Link Download:

https://lopaskamulia55.blogspot.com/?book=0061997765

Language : English

