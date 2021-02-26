Avoidantrestrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) is a common eating disorder diagnosis that describes children and adults who cannot meet their nutritional needs typically because of sensory sensitivity fear of adverse consequences andor apparent lack of interest in eating or food. This book is the first of its kind to offer a specialist treatment specifically for ARFID. Developed refined and studied in response to this urgent clinical need this book outlines a specialiZed cognitivebehavioral tr