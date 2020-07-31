Successfully reported this slideshow.
What To Avoid After A DUI Arrest In Los Angeles?
So you have been drinking and decided to sit behind the wheel. The officer stops you, performs a field sobriety test and a...
Assuming guilt is the number one mistake. No matter what happened, or how much alcohol you had in your blood, never assume...
Not Doing What You Are Told To Do Most people mess up by simply talking too much. Nothing spells “I’m Drunk” more than a b...
Waiting Too Long As soon as you are given the right to a phone call, use it and call one of the DUI defense attorneys in L...
Refusing To Take a Breath Test When pulled over in the first place, the officer may suspect that you have been drinking. Y...
So you have been drinking and decided to sit behind the wheel. The officer stops you, performs a field sobriety test and arrests you for being intoxicated. What do you do next? Contact an experienced Los Angeles DUI defense attorney by your side. A compassionate and dedicated team at Okabe & Haushalter are ready to provide competent defense against your drunk driving Arrest . Contact now to set up a free case consultation with their team at 310-430-7799.

  1. 1. What To Avoid After A DUI Arrest In Los Angeles?
  2. 2. So you have been drinking and decided to sit behind the wheel. The officer stops you, performs a field sobriety test and arrests you for being intoxicated. What do you do next? Most people who have been in this situation have been taken to a “cleansing” center, where they remain until they are sober again. Their family is informed of the situation, and the arrested individual gets processed. Besides stress and fear, you may feel overwhelmed and frightened. Without a clear mind, you may be prone to making additional mistakes, one that could cost you dearly. Here are the most common mistakes people make after a DUI arrest, and ways to avoid them.
  3. 3. Assuming guilt is the number one mistake. No matter what happened, or how much alcohol you had in your blood, never assume the guilt. Instead, contact an experienced Los Angeles DUI Defense Attorney and have him determine the type of case you have. Perhaps the officers haven’t performed all required field sobriety tests, and you have you “get out of jail card” right in front of you, without even realizing it. For this reason and many others, you need an attorney with experience and skills needed to handle your case carefully and quickly. Call Okabe & Haushalter today, and one of the available attorneys will be right there with you, in no time.
  4. 4. Not Doing What You Are Told To Do Most people mess up by simply talking too much. Nothing spells “I’m Drunk” more than a blabber. Simply remember your legal rights – you have the right to remain silent and everything you say or do may and will be used against you in the court of law. If you are being arrested for DUI or for any other reason, simply remain quiet, answer the officer with “Yes” and “No” when asked something, and keep the chatter to a minimum. Give your information when asked to, and let the attorney do the work for you.
  5. 5. Waiting Too Long As soon as you are given the right to a phone call, use it and call one of the DUI defense attorneys in Los Angeles. They will immediately dispatch one of the available attorneys to your location, and help you with your case. If you wait and the process starts, you may end up getting in more trouble than you can possibly think of. Remember to act quickly, and use your legal rights when presented with the opportunity.
  6. 6. Refusing To Take a Breath Test When pulled over in the first place, the officer may suspect that you have been drinking. You may be asked to do a field sobriety test. However, you may politely refuse to do it. By doing so, you will most likely get yourself arrested, but the officer may later lack evidence to prove that you were intoxicated. In the end, the judge will most likely cut you a deal as there is not enough evidence to retain you. However, this is a risky move, as it may cause other complications, especially if you have a criminal record. Consult with an attorney when you have a chance, and learn how you can avoid the Sobriety Test, for the future reference.
  7. 7. Address WebsitePhone https://www.southbaylawyer.co m/contact_us.aspx 310-430-7799 Contact : OKABE & HAUSHALTER Two California Plaza 350 S Grand Ave, #2220 Los Angeles, CA 90071

×