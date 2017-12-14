Yconcept cocktail-shower 2017 English

C O C K T A I L S H O W E R . C O M 38, Teheran-ro 13-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea l Tel. 070.7717.0901 l E-m...
C O N T E N T S COMPANY INTRODUCTION OUR TEAM HISTORY & PLAN BRAND INTRODUCTION BRAND BACKGROUND BRAND CONCEPT PRO...
WE CREATE SOMETHING NEW we constantly creat interesBng story following new one and we make brand about the story . We oﬀe...
WE SELL ATTRACTION C O M P A N Y I N T R O D U C T I O N “if you aren’t hot , you can’t melted all of our hearts” -JY.Yoon...
WE ARE Y.CREW J.Y Yoon l 윤재영 CEO & Cosmetics Producer I am constantly challenging to create cosmeBcs that are not in this...
I am Y O U R T E A M J.Yoon Y? Why? I always pay attention to the world. I understand the needs of the world based on Know...
2017. 08 Grand prize in the start-up cruise pitch contest 2017. 09 Established Y concept corporation 2017. 11 Launched bod...
B R A N D
B R A N D I N T R O D U C T I O N A professional body brand that was created by experts of various ﬁelds based on know-how...
B R A N D B A C K G R O U N D You have to think the body like face The body can cause various skin troubles such as atopy ...
Just like making a cocktail to your taste, Body products for me Cocktails are a blend of various ingredients. Just as yo...
Pleasant shower ?me like party! Before or after going out, it is not a troublesome "washing action", but a pleasant "showe...
HOLIC 빠지다 HEALTH 건강하다 CLEAN 깨끗하다 ENJOY 즐기다 SPECIAL 특별하다 DESIRE 탐하다 BRAND CONCEPT DEDUCTION B R A N D C O N C E P T ALCOHOL...
HEALTH 건강하다 CLEAN 깨끗하다 ENJOY 즐기다 HOLIC 빠지다 SPECIAL 특별하다 DESIRE 탐하다 Main Keywords Brand Value B R A N D C O N C E P T BRAND...
+ Alcohol that can be made to taste by using various materials. Also we get drunk on the ﬂavor, fragrance, atmosphere. ...
B R A N D C O N C E P T COLLABORATION with PERFUMER The ﬁrst domes?c fragrance directors, Ji young Park She thinks frag...
Are you ready to get drunk for cocktailshower? WANNA BE DRUNKEN?
P R O D U C T S 01. The natural vitamin C ingredient from rosehip fruit gives skin vitality and moisturizing effect. 02. I...
P R O D U C T S 시트러스 (CITRUS), 버베나 (VERBENA), 그린 (GREEN) 프루티 (FRUITY), 로즈 (ROSE), 자스민 (JASMIN) 우디 (WOODY) TOP MIDDLE BOTTO...
P R O D U C T S 레몬 (LEMON), 유칼립투스 (EUCALYPTUS), 알데하이드 (ALDEHYDE) 허벌 (HERBAL), 자스민 (JASMIN), 로즈 (ROSE) 라즈베리 (RASPBERRY), 바닐...
P R O D U C T S TONIC WASH COCKTAIL SHOWER 칵테일 샤워 토닉 워시 01. Itiscomposedofnaturalingredientsandsuitableforuseonsensitivesk...
P R O D U C T S COCKTAIL SHOWER TOWEL 01..It is a soft and flexible tissue that is made by processing thin yarn of small t...
P R O D U C T S 출시예정
C O N T A C T Y.CONCEPT 38, Teheran-ro 13-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul 070-7717-0901 Cocktailshower www.cocktailshower.com cockt...
T H A N K Y O U END OF DOCUMENT
