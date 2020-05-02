Pit and fissure vivek jc 6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ADA Specification No. 39 ISO Specification No. 6874:2005
FLOW CHART 1. INTRODUCTION 2. DEFINITIONS 3. HISTORY 4. MORPHOLOGY 5. CLASSIFICATION 6. MODE OF ACTION 7. FACTORS RESPONSI...
DEFINITION PIT : It is defined as a small pinpoint depression located at a junction of developmental grooves or at termina...
DEFINTION OF PIT AND FISSURE SEALANTS • Material that is introduced into pit and fissures of caries susceptible teeth thus...
HISTORY • In 1985, Wilson reported the placement of dental cement in pits and fissures to prevent dental caries. • In 1905...
ANATOMY AND MORPHOLOGY OF PIT AND FISSURE
CLASSIFICATION OF PIT AND FISSURE SEALANTS
CLASSIFICATION • MATERIAL USED – POLYURETHANE – CYANOACRYLATE – BISPHENOL A GLYCIDYL METHACRYLATE – GIC – FLUORIDE CONTAIN...
Mode of action • The pit and fissure sealant - placed as a thin film covers and obliterates the ecological niches. Factors...
CONTRAINDICATIONS 1. Well-coalesced and self-cleansing pits and fissures on molars and premolars 2. Radiographic evidence ...
CLINICAL APPLICATION
Factors that can be considered to be responsible for early loss of sealants are listed below: 1. Partially erupted teeth 2...
RECENT ADVANCES…..
Conclusion Dental sealants can serve as both a preventive and a therapeutic treatment for caries. Since the tooth that wou...
