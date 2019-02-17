Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ebony romance novels : Outlaw's Bride | Romance Listen to Outlaw's Bride and ebony romance novels new releases on your iPh...
ebony romance novels : Outlaw's Bride | Romance Sally: He's going to kill me when he finds out. I should've left Roman beh...
ebony romance novels : Outlaw's Bride | Romance Written By: Nicole Snow. Narrated By: Tatiana Sokolov, Mason Lloyd Publish...
ebony romance novels : Outlaw's Bride | Romance Download Full Version Outlaw's Bride Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ebony romance novels : Outlaw's Bride | Romance

9 views

Published on

Listen to Outlaw's Bride and ebony romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any ebony romance novels FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ebony romance novels : Outlaw's Bride | Romance

  1. 1. ebony romance novels : Outlaw's Bride | Romance Listen to Outlaw's Bride and ebony romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any ebony romance novels FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. ebony romance novels : Outlaw's Bride | Romance Sally: He's going to kill me when he finds out. I should've left Roman behind after our unforgettable fling two summers ago. I wasn't supposed to end up having his kid, always looking over my shoulder for the last man in the world meant to be a father. But danger has a funny way of betraying a woman's best-kept secrets and reigniting old flames that should've died on a hot summer night. Roman: I tried like hell to push her away, spent every waking minute on whores and booze. Then I found out what she'd hidden, and I lost my damned mind. Sally's lies stole more years off my life than prison did. No chick makes a fool outta me. And I'm not fooling when I tell her I'll get my perfect wife, even if we're faking it all the way to the altar. Give me a week. I'll conquer her spitfire tongue and remind her what it's like to ache desire.Contains mature themes.
  3. 3. ebony romance novels : Outlaw's Bride | Romance Written By: Nicole Snow. Narrated By: Tatiana Sokolov, Mason Lloyd Publisher: Tantor Media Date: January 2016 Duration: 7 hours 41 minutes
  4. 4. ebony romance novels : Outlaw's Bride | Romance Download Full Version Outlaw's Bride Audio OR Get now

×