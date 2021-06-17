Đề tài: Cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản tại Ngân hàng BIDV, 9 ĐIỂM

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ii LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi, các số liệu và kết quả nghiên cứu là trung th...
iii LỜI CẢM ƠN Sau thời gian tiếp xúc thực tế thông qua quá trình thực tập tốt nghiệp tại Ngân hàng TMCP Phát Triển Thành ...
iv NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP _________________________________________________________________ ________________________...
v NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN _________________________________________________________________ ____________________...
vi MỤC LỤC Trang Trang phụ bìa...............................................................................................
vii 1.2.1. Khái niệm cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản tại NHTM...........................7 1.2.2. Đặc trưng của hoạt động c...
viii 2.2.2.3. Điều kiện cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản tại HDBank Lê Trọng Tấn Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2.4. Thủ ...
ix 3.2. GIẢI PHÁP NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢ HOẠT ĐỘNG CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI PGD. LÊ TRỌNG TẤN.................Error!...
x DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT Chữ viết tắt Tiếng việt Tiếng nước ngoài BĐS Bất động sản HDBank Ngân hàng TMCP Phát Triển Thà...
xi DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG BIỂU STT Tên bảng Trang 1 Bảng 2.1. Kết quả kinh doanh của HDBank ngày 31/12/2015 15 2 Bảng 2.2. Chỉ ...
xii DANH MỤC CÁC ĐỒ THỊ STT Tên đồ thị Trang 1 Đồ thị 2.1. Tổng tài sản của HDBank tính đến năm 2015 16 2 Đồ thị 2.2. Nguồ...
xiii MỞ ĐẦU 1. LÝ DO CHỌN ĐỀ TÀI Nền kinh tế ngày càng phát triển thì nhu cầu kinh doanh mua bán cũng như sử dụng những sả...
xiv hoạt động mang nhiều rủi ro cho Ngân hàng, nên việc cho vay có bảo đảm bằng BĐS sẽ hạn chế rủi ro cho Ngân hàng. Vì vậ...
xv giao dịch Lê Trọng Tấn. Áp dụng phương pháp phân tích, tổng hợp, phương pháp nghiên cứu định lượng và định tính để làm ...
1 Chương 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NHTM 1.1. NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ CƠ BẢN VỀ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN VÀ THỊ TRƯỜN...
2 Ngoài ra, cũng có BĐS không thể là hàng hóa vì đó là những BĐS dùng để phục vụ các mục đích chính trị xã hội hay phục vụ...
3 dựng BĐS này làm tốn thêm vẻ đẹp và sự hấp dẫn của BĐS khác là hiện tượng khá phổ biến. Các tính chất khác: - Tính thích...
4 1.1.2. Khái quát về thị trường bất động sản và các yếu tố tác động đến thị trường bất động sản 1.1.2.1. Khái quát về thị...
5 Phát triển và quản lý tốt thị trường BĐS, đặc biệt là thị trường quyền sử dụng đất là điều kiện quan trọng để sử dụng có...
6 hạ tầng có thể coi như cung bằng không đối với thị trường nhà ở và đất ở, nếu một khu đất có kết cấu hạ tầng đồng bộ khả...
7 1.1.2.4. Các yếu tố quản lý, điều tiết của nhà nước Các chính sách quản lý, điều tiết của nhà nước về BĐS là cực kỳ quan...
8 chức xây dựng văn phòng, cao ốc cho thuê; xây dựng căn hộ, nhà ở để bán; xây dựng các trung tâm thương mại. Cho vay BĐS ...
  1. 1. UBND TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC SÀI GÒN CHUYÊN ĐỀ TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NGÂN HÀNG TMCP PHÁT TRIỂN THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH_PGD. LÊ TRỌNG TẤN NGÀNH: TÀI CHÍNH - NGÂN HÀNG BẬC: ĐẠI HỌC HÌNH THỨC: CHÍNH QUY SINH VIÊN THỰC HIỆN: LỚP: DTN1134 MSSV: 3113420073 KHÓA HỌC: 2013 – 2017 GVHD: TS. VÕ ĐỨC TOÀN TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH, THÁNG 04 NĂM 2017
  2. 2. i UBND TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC SÀI GÒN CHUYÊN ĐỀ TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NGÂN HÀNG TMCP PHÁT TRIỂN THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH_PGD. LÊ TRỌNG TẤN NGÀNH: TÀI CHÍNH - NGÂN HÀNG BẬC: ĐẠI HỌC HÌNH THỨC: CHÍNH QUY SINH VIÊN THỰC HIỆN: LỚP: DTN1134 MSSV: 3113420073 KHÓA HỌC: 2013 – 2017 GVHD: TS. VÕ ĐỨC TOÀN TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH, THÁNG 04 NĂM 2017
  3. 3. ii LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi, các số liệu và kết quả nghiên cứu là trung thực. Ngày ... tháng 04 năm 2017 Tác giả chuyên đề tốt nghiệp
  4. 4. iii LỜI CẢM ƠN Sau thời gian tiếp xúc thực tế thông qua quá trình thực tập tốt nghiệp tại Ngân hàng TMCP Phát Triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, kết hợp với lý thuyết đã học ở trường, đến nay em đã hoàn thành chuyên đề tốt nghiệp của mình. Em xin chân thành gửi lời cảm ơn tới quý thầy cô Khoa Tài chính – Kế Toán trường Đại học Sài Gòn đã dạy dỗ, truyền đạt những kinh nghiệm quý báu cho em. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn Ban Giám Đốc Ngân hàng TMCP Phát Triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh đã tạo cơ hội cho em học tập và tiếp xúc với kinh nghiệm thực tế. Đặc biệt là Trưởng phòng, các anh chị phòng Kinh doanh và phòng Kế toán tại phòng giao dịch Lê Trọng Tấn, mặc dù rất bận rộn với công việc nhưng các anh chị vẫn chỉ dẫn em trong suốt thời gian thực tập. Do kiến thức còn hạn hẹp, thời gian tìm hiểu chưa sâu sắc, nên bài chuyên đề sẽ không tránh khỏi những thiếu sót. Rất mong sự đóng góp của quý Thầy Cô và Ban Lãnh Đạo Ngân hàng giúp em khắc phục những thiếu sót, khuyết điểm. Sau cùng em xin chúc quý Thầy Cô lời chúc tốt đẹp nhất, chúc Ngân hàng TMCP Phát Triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh phòng giao dịch Lê Trọng Tấn luôn đạt kết quả tốt nhất trong quá trình kinh doanh sắp tới. Chân thành cảm ơn! Sinh viên thực hiện Nguyễn Ngọc Truyện
  5. 5. iv NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP _________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________ Ngày ... tháng 04 năm 2017 Trưởng đơn vị (Ký tên, đóng dấu)
  6. 6. v NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN _________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ Ngày ... tháng 04 năm 2017 Giảng viên hướng dẫn Võ Đức Toàn
  7. 7. vi MỤC LỤC Trang Trang phụ bìa........................................................................................................................i LỜI CAM ĐOAN ............................................................................................................. ii LỜI CẢM ƠN...................................................................................................................iii NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP .....................................................................iv NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN ......................................................v MỤC LỤC ..........................................................................................................................vi DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT ............................................................................x DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG BIỂU...................................................................................xi DANH MỤC CÁC ĐỒ THỊ ......................................................................................... xii MỞ ĐẦU..........................................................................................................................xiii Chương 1. CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NHTM................................................................................................................1 1.1. NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ CƠ BẢN VỀ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN VÀ THỊ TRƯỜNG BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN...............................................................................................................1 1.1.1. Khái quát về bất động sản ................................................................................1 1.1.1.1. Khái niệm bất động sản ......................................................................................1 1.1.1.2. Đặc điểm của bất động sản ................................................................................2 1.1.1.3. Phân loại bất động sản .......................................................................................3 1.1.2. Khái quát về thị trường bất động sản và các yếu tố tác động đến thị trường bất động sản..........................................................................................................4 1.1.2.1. Khái quát về thị trường bất động sản...............................................................4 1.1.2.2. Vai trò của thị trường bất động sản..................................................................4 1.1.2.3. Các yếu tố tác động đến “cung – cầu” bất động sản.....................................5 1.1.2.4. Các yếu tố quản lý, điều tiết của nhà nước .....................................................7 1.2. TỔNG QUAN VỀ CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NHTM .................................................................................................................................7
  8. 8. vii 1.2.1. Khái niệm cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản tại NHTM...........................7 1.2.2. Đặc trưng của hoạt động cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản.....................8 1.2.3. Các tiêu chí thẩm định cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản...............Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.4. Các sản phẩm cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản...Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3. MỘT SỐ RỦI RO TRONG CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NHTM..........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.1. Yếu tố chủ quan ............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.2. Yếu tố khách quan........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN CHƯƠNG 1 ...........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Chương 2. THỰC TRẠNG HOẠT ĐỘNG CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NGÂN HÀNG TMCP PHÁT TRIỂN THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH_PGD. LÊ TRỌNG TẤN...............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1. GIỚI THIỆU KHÁI QUÁT VỀ NGÂN HÀNG TMCP PHÁT TRIỂN THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH_PGD. LÊ TRỌNG TẤN ..Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển PGD. Lê Trọng TấnError! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2. Tầm nhìn, sứ mệnh.......................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3. Cơ cấu tổ chức ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.4. Khái quát tình hình chung của HDBank.Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2. KHÁI QUÁT, ĐẶC ĐIỂM VÀ NGUYÊN TẮC CỦA CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI HDBANK LÊ TRỌNG TẤN Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1. Đặc điểm cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản tại HDBank Lê Trọng Tấn. ...........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2. Nguyên tắc cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản tại HDBank Lê Trọng Tấn ...........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2.1. Nguyên tắc cho vay........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2.2. Đối tượng cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản tại HDBank Lê Trọng Tấn ... ...........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  9. 9. viii 2.2.2.3. Điều kiện cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản tại HDBank Lê Trọng Tấn Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2.4. Thủ tục cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản tại HDBank Lê Trọng Tấn Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2.5. Các sản phẩm cho vay bất động sản tại HDBank Lê Trọng Tấn......Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3. KẾT QUẢ HOẠT ĐỘNG KINH DOANH TẠI PGD. LÊ TRỌNG TẤN. ...........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4. THỰC TRẠNG CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI PGD. LÊ TRỌNG TẤN .............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5. ĐÁNH GIÁ HOẠT ĐỘNG CHO VAY BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI PGD. LÊ TRỌNG TẤN.........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.1. Nguồn vốn cho vay........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.2. Mục đích cho vay ..........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.3. Thẩm địch cho vay........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.4. Chất lượng cho vay.......................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6. NHỮNG THUẬN LỢI, KHÓ KHĂN, ƯU ĐIỂM VÀ HẠN CHẾ TRONG HOẠT ĐỘNG CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI PGD. LÊ TRỌNG TẤN. ............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.1. Thuận lợi.........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.2. Khó khăn ........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.3. Ưu điểm...........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.4. Hạn chế............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN CHƯƠNG 2 ...........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Chương 3. GIẢI PHÁP VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ NHẰM NĂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢ HOẠT ĐỘNG CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI PGD. LÊ TRỌNG TẤN CỦA NGÂN HÀNG TMCP PHÁT TRIỂN THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH....................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1. ĐỊNH HƯỚNG NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢ HOẠT ĐỘNG CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI PGD. LÊ TRỌNG TẤN.................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  10. 10. ix 3.2. GIẢI PHÁP NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢ HOẠT ĐỘNG CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI PGD. LÊ TRỌNG TẤN.................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1. Giải pháp về cơ chế chính sách tại PGD. Lê Trọng Tấn .................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1.1. Kiến nghị kịp thời và thường xuyên ...........Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1.2. Lập sơ đồ chiến lược đầu tư dài hạn đối với lĩnh vực bất động sản.Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1.3. Thành lập phòng thẩm định, quy trình định giá bất động sản..........Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.2. Giải pháp đối với NHNN.............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.2.1. Hoàn thiện và đổi mới chính sách tín dụng nội bộ..Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.2.2. Đối với việc xử lý nợ vay...............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.2.3. Nâng cao chất lượng đội ngủ nhân sự.......Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.3. Giải pháp cung cầu cho vay bất động sản đạt hiệu quả...................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.3.1. Giải pháp kích cung bất động sản ..............Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.3.2. Giải pháp kích cầu bất động sản.................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.4. Một số giải pháp khác ..................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3. MỘT SỐ KIẾN NGHỊ VỀ HOẠT ĐỘNG CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN.........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.1. Kiến nghị đối với Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triểnThành phố Hồ Chí Minh ...........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.2. Kiến nghị đối với NHNN .............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.3. Kiến nghị đối với Chính phủ......................Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN CHƯƠNG 3 ...........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN ...................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO .........................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  11. 11. x DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT Chữ viết tắt Tiếng việt Tiếng nước ngoài BĐS Bất động sản HDBank Ngân hàng TMCP Phát Triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Ho Chi Minh City Housing Development Bank IFC Công ty Kiểm toán và Tư vấn Tài chính Quốc tế International Finance Corporation KT3 Giấy đăng ký tạm trú NHTM Ngân hàng thương mại NHNN Ngân hàng nhà nước PGD Phòng giao dịch TMCP Thương mại cổ phần TSĐB Tài sản đảm bảo VND Việt Nam đồng WTO Tổ chức thương mại thế giới World Trade Organization
  12. 12. xi DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG BIỂU STT Tên bảng Trang 1 Bảng 2.1. Kết quả kinh doanh của HDBank ngày 31/12/2015 15 2 Bảng 2.2. Chỉ tiêu kết quả hoạt động của PGD. Lê Trọng Tấn 22 3 Bảng 2.3. Tình hình cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản tại PGD. Lê Trọng Tấn 26 4 Bảng 2.4. Cơ cấu thời hạn cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản 29 5 Bảng 2.5. Tỷ trọng cho vay bất động sản so với tổng dư nợ vay 30
  13. 13. xii DANH MỤC CÁC ĐỒ THỊ STT Tên đồ thị Trang 1 Đồ thị 2.1. Tổng tài sản của HDBank tính đến năm 2015 16 2 Đồ thị 2.2. Nguồn huy động của HDBank 16 3 Đồ thị 2.3. Tỷ lệ dư nợ của HDBank 17 4 Đồ thị 2.4. Tỷ lệ dư nợ tại TCTD khác của HDBank 17 5 Đồ thị 2.5. Tỷ lệ nợ xấu tính đến 2015 của HDBank 18 6 Đồ thị 2.6. Tổng lợi nhuận của HDBank 18 7 Đồ thị 2.7. Tăng trưởng nguồn vốn huy động PGD. Lê Trọng Tấn 23
  14. 14. xiii MỞ ĐẦU 1. LÝ DO CHỌN ĐỀ TÀI Nền kinh tế ngày càng phát triển thì nhu cầu kinh doanh mua bán cũng như sử dụng những sản phẩm dịch vụ tốt hơn, sản phẩm hiện đại càng ngày trở nên cần thiết hơn. Trong lĩnh vực Ngân hàng cũng vậy, nhu cầu được Ngân hàng mang lại những sản phẩm dịch vụ tốt cũng là một đòi hỏi. Mặc dù gặp nhiều khó khăn nhưng nhìn chung hệ thống Ngân hàng Việt Nam cũng đã và đang cố gắng để tăng cường và mở rộng quy mô hoạt động tín dụng để có thể đạt được hiệu quả cao hơn nên vẫn giữ được vị thế và tầm quan trọng của mình. Hoạt động cho vay tại các Ngân hàng Việt Nam hiện nay phần lớn là cho vay có bảo đảm bằng tài sản là BĐS, nên tác động tăng, giảm của thị trường BĐS cũng có ảnh hưỡng nhất định đến hoạt động cho vay của Ngân hàng. Việc cho vay kinh doanh BĐS của các Ngân hàng trong những năm gần đây đang tăng lên, trong khi đó thành phố Hồ Chí Minh là khu vực trọng điểm của nền kinh tế Việt Nam nên lĩnh vực BĐS tại đây khá nổi bật. Chính vì vậy, việc nghiên cứu hoạt động cho vay kinh doanh BĐS trở thành yêu cầu cần thiết cho sự phát triển của thị trường BĐS nói chung và hiệu quả hoạt động của Ngân hàng nói riêng. Là một Ngân hàng thương mại với hoạt động cơ bản là huy động vốn và cho vay, Ngân hàng TMCP Phát Triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh đã tạo điều kiện thuận lợi để giúp các thành phần kinh tế phát triển trong thời gian qua. Quan trọng hơn là Ngân hàng TMCP Phát Triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh có những chính sách riêng, những chương trình ưu đãi cho vay về việc kinh doanh BĐS giúp những cá nhân, doanh nghiệp có nhu cầu mua nhà, đất để ở, kinh doanh hay đầu tư có nhiều thuận lợi hơn, góp phần giúp thị trường BĐS tại Việt Nam sôi động hơn, đẩy mạnh phát triển nền kinh tế. Mỗi Ngân hàng thì có nhiều hoạt động mang lợi nhuận nhưng cho vay là hoạt động cơ bản và mang lợi nhuận chủ yếu của ngành Ngân hàng. Tuy nhiên, đây là
  15. 15. xiv hoạt động mang nhiều rủi ro cho Ngân hàng, nên việc cho vay có bảo đảm bằng BĐS sẽ hạn chế rủi ro cho Ngân hàng. Vì vậy việc thúc đẩy hoạt động cho vay kinh doanh BĐS ngày càng hiệu quả là việc làm mà mọi Ngân hàng đều quan tâm. Chính vì tầm quan trọng đó, em quyết định chọn đề tài “Cho vay kinh doanh BĐS tại Ngân hàng TMCP Phát Triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh_PGD. Lê Trọng Tấn”. 2. MỤC TIÊU NGHIÊN CỨU Mục tiêu nghiên cứu của đề tài là đánh giá hoạt động cho vay kinh doanh BĐS tại phòng giao dịch Lê Trọng Tấn trực thuộc Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. Trên cơ sở này tìm ra những mặt thành công và những phần cần hoàn thiện, từ đó đề xuất ý kiến nhằm đẩy mạnh hoạt động cho vay kinh doanh BĐS tại phòng giao dịch Lê Trọng Tấn. Phân tích hoạt động tín dụng cho vay kinh doanh BĐS tại Ngân hàng TMCP Phát Triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh_PGD. Lê Trọng Tấn qua 3 năm 2013 – 2015 để thấy rõ thực trạng cho vay kinh doanh BĐS tại Ngân hàng, từ đó đưa ra giải pháp để nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động, theo đó có 3 vấn đề cần quan tâm: - Nâng cao hoạt động tín dụng BĐS gắn liền với hiệu quả kinh tế. - Nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động tín dụng BĐS đi đôi với việc hạn chế và phòng ngừa rủi ro. - Cho vay đối với lĩnh vực BĐS trong mối quan hệ tổng thể nói chung của nền kinh tế như chính sách pháp luật, chính sách của ngân hàng. 3. ĐỐI TƯỢNG VÀ PHẠM VI NGHIÊN CỨU Đối tượng: hoạt động tín dụng cho vay kinh doanh BĐS đối với NHTM. Phạm vi nghiên cứu: Ngân hàng TMCP phát triển thành phố Hồ Chí Minh_PGD. Lê Trọng Tấn. Thời gian nghiên cứu: Nhằm đảm bảo đề tài mang tính thực tế khi phân tích, các số liệu được lấy trong 3 năm gần nhất (2013, 2014 và 2015). 4. PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU Vận dụng những lý thuyết học tại trường, kiến thức thực tế, thông tin thu thập từ các nguồn tài liệu tham khảo (internet, báo chí,...) và số liệu thiết thực từ phòng
  16. 16. xv giao dịch Lê Trọng Tấn. Áp dụng phương pháp phân tích, tổng hợp, phương pháp nghiên cứu định lượng và định tính để làm rõ mục tiêu nghiên cứu. 5. KẾT CẤU ĐỀ TÀI Kết cấu đề tài gồm 3 chương: Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận về cho vay kinh doanh BĐS tại NHTM Chương 2: Thực trạng hoạt động cho vay kinh doanh BĐS tại Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển thành phố Hồ Chí Minh_PGD. Lê Trọng Tấn. Chương 3: Giải pháp và kiến nghị nhằm năng cao hiệu quả hoạt động cho vay kinh doanh BĐS tại PGD. Lê Trọng Tấn của Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh.
  18. 18. 1 Chương 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NHTM 1.1. NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ CƠ BẢN VỀ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN VÀ THỊ TRƯỜNG BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN. 1.1.1. Khái quát về bất động sản 1.1.1.1. Khái niệm bất động sản Việc phân loại tài sản thành “bất động sản” và “động sản”, theo đó BĐS không chỉ là đất đai, của cải mà còn là tất cả những gì được tạo ra do sức lao động của con người tạo ra. BĐS bao gồm các công trình xây dựng, mùa màng, cây trồng… và tất cả những gì liên quan đến đất đai hay gắn liền với đất đai. Pháp luật của nhiều nước trên thế giới đều thống nhất coi BĐS gồm đất đai và những tài sản gắn liền với đất đai. Tuy nhiên, hệ thống pháp luật của mỗi nước cũng có những nét đặc thù riêng thể hiện ở quan điểm và tiêu chí phân loại, tạo ra cái gọi là “khu vực giáp ranh giữa hai khái niệm BĐS và động sản”. Theo Bộ luật Dân sự năm 2015 của Việt Nam, tại Điều 174 có quy định: “BĐS là các tài sản bao gồm: đất đai; nhà, công trình xây dựng gắn liền với đất đai, kể cả các tài sản gắn liền với nhà, công trình xây dựng đó; các tài sản khác gắn liền với đất đai; các tài sản khác do pháp luật quy định”. Theo đó cho thấy bất động có hai đặc điểm sau: - Thứ nhất, BĐS là tài sản không di động được, BĐS điển hình nhất là đất đai, nhà ở. Cùng một mảnh đất diện tích như nhau, nhưng ở hai nơi khác nhau thì giá BĐS cũng khác nhau. Đây là tính hàng hóa của BĐS. - Thứ hai, công trình xây dựng, tài sản khác nếu như không gắn liền với đất đai, nhà ở thì không thể xem là BĐS, nhưng khi gắn với đất đai, nhà ở thì được xem là BĐS. Vì thế, đất đai, nhà ở bản thân nó là BĐS đồng thời nó cũng là yếu tố đầu tiên của bất kỳ BĐS nào khác.
  19. 19. 2 Ngoài ra, cũng có BĐS không thể là hàng hóa vì đó là những BĐS dùng để phục vụ các mục đích chính trị xã hội hay phục vụ cộng đồng. Những BĐS như vậy, tuy không chịu tác động chi phối của thị trường, nhưng lại chịu tác động lớn về mặt chính sách của nhà nước, những BĐS này có thể mở rộng hay thu hẹp, có thể được bán cho các đối tượng khác để trở thành BĐS hàng hóa. Nhìn chung, khái niệm BĐS rất rộng, đa dạng và các quy định về BĐS trong pháp luật của Việt Nam là khái niệm mở mà cho đến nay ít có các quy định cụ thể danh mục các tài sản này. 1.1.1.2. Đặc điểm của bất động sản Tính cá biệt và khan hiếm: Tính khan hiếm của đất đai là do diện tích là có hạn. Chính vì tính khan hiếm, tính cố định và không di dời được của đất đai nên hàng hoá BĐS có tính cá biệt. Trên thị trường BĐS khó tồn tại hai BĐS hoàn toàn giống nhau vì chúng có vị trí không gian khác nhau kể cả hai công trình cạnh nhau và cùng xây theo một thiết kế. Ngay trong một toà cao ốc thì các căn phòng cũng có hướng và cấu tạo nhà khác nhau. Ngoài ra, chính các nhà đầu tư, kiến trúc sư đều quan tâm đến tính khác biệt hoặc để tạo sự hấp dẫn đối với khách hàng hoặc thoả mãn sở thích cá nhân,…. Tính bền lâu: Do đất đai là một loại tài nguyên được xem như không thể bị huỷ hoại, trừ khi có thiên tai, xói lở, vùi lấp. Đồng thời, các vật kiến trúc và công trình xây dựng trên đất sau khi xây dựng hoặc sau một thời gian sử dụng được cải tạo nâng cấp có thể tồn tại hàng trăm năm hoặc lâu hơn nữa. Vì vậy, tính bền lâu của BĐS là chỉ tuổi thọ của vật kiến trúc và công trình xây dựng. Chính vì tính chất lâu bền của hàng hoá BĐS là do đất đai không bị mất đi, không bị thanh lý sau một quá trình sử dụng, lại có thể sử dụng vào nhiều mục đích khác nhau, nên hàng hoá BĐS rất phong phú và đa dạng, không bao giờ cạn. Tính chịu sự ảnh hưởng lẫn nhau: BĐS chịu sự ảnh hưởng lẫn nhau rất lớn, giá trị của một BĐS này có thể bị tác động bởi giá trị của BĐS khác. Đặc biệt, trong trường hợp Nhà nước đầu tư xây dựng các công trình kết cấu hạ tầng sẽ làm tăng vẻ đẹp và nâng cao giá trị sử dụng của BĐS trong khu vực đó. Trong thực tế, việc xây
  20. 20. 3 dựng BĐS này làm tốn thêm vẻ đẹp và sự hấp dẫn của BĐS khác là hiện tượng khá phổ biến. Các tính chất khác: - Tính thích ứng: Lợi ích của BĐS được sinh ra trong quá trình sử dụng. BĐS trong quá trình sử dụng có thể điều chỉnh công năng mà vẫn giữ được những nét đặc trưng của nó, đồng thời vẫn đảm bảo yêu cầu sử dụng của người tiêu dùng trong việc thoả mãn nhu cầu sinh hoạt, sản xuất - kinh doanh và các hoạt động khác. - Tính phụ thuộc vào năng lực quản lý: Hàng hoá BĐS đòi hỏi khả năng và chi phí quản lý cao hơn so với các hàng hoá thông thường khác. Việc đầu tư xây dựng BĐS rất phức tạp, chi phí lớn, thời gian dài. Do đó, BĐS đòi hỏi cần có khả năng quản lý thích hợp và tương xứng. - Yếu tố tập quán, thị hiếu và tâm lý xã hội: Hàng hoá BĐS chịu sự chi phối của các yếu tố này mạnh hơn các hàng hoá thông thường khác. Nhu cầu về BĐS của mỗi vùng, mỗi khu vực, mỗi quốc gia là rất khác nhau, phụ thuộc vào thị hiếu, tập quán của người dân sinh sống tại đó. Yếu tố tâm lý xã hội, thậm chí cả các vấn đề tín ngưỡng, tôn giáo, tâm linh,… chi phối nhu cầu và hình thức BĐS. 1.1.1.3. Phân loại bất động sản Đối với BĐS là đất: - Đất đô thị, đất phi đô thị. - Đất để xây dựng kiến trúc, đất dự trữ, đất nông nghiệp, đất khác. Đối với BĐS là nhà ở: - Nhà cấp 1, cấp 2, cấp 3, cấp 4, nhà tập thể, nhà cao tầng. - Nhà đơn lập, song lập, liên kết, cư xá. - Nhà để ở, nhà dùng để kinh doanh, nhà dùng cho các mục đích khác. - Nhà mặt tiền, nhà trong hẻm, nhà trong khu quy hoạch, nhà không quy hoạch,... Nhìn chung, tùy theo tiêu chí phân loại khác nhau mà có các hình thức tên gọi cho BĐS khác nhau. Vì vậy, cách thức phân loại như trên cũng chỉ có tính tương đối, có thể còn nhiều cách phân loại khác chưa được kể đến.
  21. 21. 4 1.1.2. Khái quát về thị trường bất động sản và các yếu tố tác động đến thị trường bất động sản 1.1.2.1. Khái quát về thị trường bất động sản Có thể thấy rằng bản thân thị trường BĐS không tự dưng mà có, nó phụ thuộc vào yếu tố khi nào BĐS được coi là hàng hoá, được trao đổi, mua, bán, cho thuê, chuyển nhượng,… Nói chung là hoạt động kinh doanh BĐS. Có khá nhiều khái niệm về thị trường BĐS: - Khái niệm 1: Thị trường BĐS là nơi hình thành các quyết định về việc ai tiếp cận được bất động sản đó được sử dụng như thế nào và vì mục đích gì. - Khái niệm 2: Thị trường BĐS là đầu mối thực hiện và chuyển dịch giá trị của hàng hóa bất động sản. - Khái niệm 3: Thị trường BĐS là nơi diễn ra các hoạt động mua bán, chuyển nhượng, cho thuê, thế chấp và các dịch vụ có liên quan như môi giới, tư vấn… giữa các chủ thể trên thị trường mà ở đó vai trò quản lí nhà nước đối với thị trường BĐS có tác động quyết định đến sự thúc đẩy phát triển hay kìm hãm hoạt động kinh doanh đối với thị trường BĐS. Như vậy, thị trường BĐS là quá trình giao dịch hàng hoá BĐS giữa các bên có liên quan. Là “nơi” diễn ra các hoạt động mua bán, chuyển nhượng, cho thuê, thế chấp và các dịch vụ có liên quan đến BĐS như trung gian, môi giới, tư vấn... Giữa các chủ thể trên thị trường mà ở đó vai trò quản lý nhà nước có tác động quyết định đến sự thúc đẩy phát triển hay kìm hãm hoạt động kinh doanh trên thị trường BĐS. 1.1.2.2. Vai trò của thị trường bất động sản Thị trường BĐS là một trong những thị trường quan trọng của nền kinh tế thị trường vì thị trường này liên quan trực tiếp tới một lượng tài sản cực lớn cả về quy mô, tính chất cũng như giá trị của các mặt trong nền kinh tế quốc dân: BĐS là tài sản lớn của mỗi quốc gia. Các hoạt động liên quan đến BĐS chiếm tới 30% tổng hoạt động của nền kinh tế. BĐS còn là tài sản lớn của từng hộ gia đình. Trong điều kiện nền kinh tế thị trường thì BĐS ngoài chức năng là nơi ở, nơi tổ chức hoạt động kinh tế gia đình, nó còn là nguồn vốn để phát triển thông qua hoạt động thế chấp.
  22. 22. 5 Phát triển và quản lý tốt thị trường BĐS, đặc biệt là thị trường quyền sử dụng đất là điều kiện quan trọng để sử dụng có hiệu quả tài sản quý giá thuộc sở hữu toàn dân mà Nhà nước là đại diện chủ sở hữu. Ở các nước phát triển lượng tiền ngân hàng cho vay qua thế chấp bằng BĐS chiếm trên 80% trong tổng lượng vốn cho vay. Vì vậy, phát triển đầu tư, kinh doanh BĐS đóng vai trò quan trọng trong việc chuyển các tài sản thành nguồn tài chính dồi dào phục vụ cho yêu cầu phát triển kinh tế - xã hội đặc biệt là đầu tư phát triển cơ sở hạ tầng của nền kinh tế. Phát triển và quản lý tốt thị trường BĐS sẽ góp phần kích thích sản xuất phát triển, tăng nguồn thu cho Ngân sách nhà nước: Thị trường BĐS có quan hệ trực tiếp với các thị trường như thị trường tài chính tín dụng, thị trường xây dựng, thị trường vật liệu xây dựng, thị trường lao động.... Phát triển và điều hành tốt thị trường BĐS sẽ có tác dụng thúc đẩy tăng trưởng kinh tế thông qua các biện pháp kích thích vào đất đai, tạo lập các công trình, nhà xưởng, kiến trúc... để từ đó tạo nên chuyển dịch đáng kể và quan trọng về cơ cấu trong các ngành, các vùng lãnh thổ và trên phạm vi cả nước. 1.1.2.3. Các yếu tố tác động đến “cung – cầu” bất động sản Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến cung BĐS: - Giá cả BĐS: Nhân tố quan trọng nhất gây ảnh hưởng đến sự biến động về cung BĐS chính là giá của BĐS, cung sẽ tăng khi giá BĐS tăng. Quy luật chung của cung là lượng cung hàng hóa tăng khi giá cả hàng hóa đó tăng lên. - Quỹ BĐS trong quy hoạch của Chính phủ: Nhân tố tiếp theo sau giá cả của BĐS chính là các chính sách của Chính phủ về chế độ quản lý xây dựng BĐS như cấp giấy phép xây dựng, các quy định về tiêu chuẩn xây dựng nhà và công trình,… thường làm cho cung BĐS bị giảm sút. Ngược lại, mở rộng quy mô sẽ làm cung tăng lên nhanh. Chỉ cần một quyết định của nhà nước về một BĐS nào đó sẽ làm thay đổi cung của BĐS đó. - Sự phát triển của hệ thống kết cấu hạ tầng: Kết cấu hạ tầng có thể làm thay đổi công dụng và giá trị của BĐS hiện có. Một khu đất đai không có hệ thống kết cấu
  23. 23. 6 hạ tầng có thể coi như cung bằng không đối với thị trường nhà ở và đất ở, nếu một khu đất có kết cấu hạ tầng đồng bộ khả năng tiếp cận dể dàng thì đó là nguồn cung rất có ý nghĩa với thị trường BĐS. - Các yếu tố đầu vào và chi phí phát triển BĐS: Nếu giá cả nguyên vật liệu xây dựng thấp thì giá thành xây dựng cũng thấp và mức cung BĐS với giá rẽ tăng thêm. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến cầu BĐS: - Sự tăng trưởng về dân số và nhu cầu phát triển: Tăng trưởng dân số là nhân tố làm tăng mọi nhu cầu của xã hội và theo đó cầu về nhà đất tăng lên. Quy mô gia đình tăng lên cũng kéo theo cầu về diện tích nhà ở và đất ở tăng theo. Sự thay đổi về quy mô gắn liền với sự thay đổi về kết cấu trong gia đình (lập gia đình của con cái, con bước sang tuổi trưởng thành, sự hiện diện của người cao tuổi, nhiều thế hệ cùng sống chung…) sẽ tạo ra độ co giãn khá lớn về cầu nhà ở. - Thu nhập của dân cư: Nhu cầu về nhà ở là nhu cầu cơ bản thiết yếu không thể thiếu với mỗi người dân. Do đó, khi mức thu nhập đã vượt quá giới hạn về cầu lương thực và thực phẩm thì cầu về nhà ở tất yếu sẽ tăng lên theo tốc độ của thu nhập. Trong giai đoạn thu nhập thấp, thì nhu cầu về nhà ở giống như một đường thẳng, không co giãn với sự thay đổi của thu nhập. Khi mức thu nhập tăng cao thì nhu cầu về nhà ở bắt đầu tăng theo và chậm dần khi đến mức bão hòa về nhà ở. - Giá cả tiêu dùng: Thặng dư tiêu dùng về nhà ở cũng thay đổi rất nhanh khi quy mô tiêu dùng nhà ở thay đổi. Mỗi một hàng hóa BĐS đều tồn tại dưới hình thức hiện vật và hình thức giá trị, chúng luôn tác động qua lại với nhau, chẳng hạn như một ngôi nhà được xây thêm diện tích sử dụng hoặc được nâng cấp sẽ có giá trị lớn hơn khi ngôi nhà đó ở trạng thái cũ. Tuy nhiên, giá trị BĐS còn phụ thuộc vào giá cả trên thị trường. - Kế hoạch phát triển kinh tế - xã hội của Chính phủ: Việc phát triển các khu công nghiệp, tăng mức độ thu hút đầu tư bên ngoài vào các đô thị cũng làm tăng mức cầu về BĐS. Các dự án cải tạo cơ sở hạ tầng tại các đô thị có thể làm tăng nhanh chóng mức cầu về BĐS. Các chính sách hổ trợ của Chính phủ về tín dụng hoặc trợ giá cho người có thu nhập thấp cũng làm tăng mức cầu về BĐS.
  24. 24. 7 1.1.2.4. Các yếu tố quản lý, điều tiết của nhà nước Các chính sách quản lý, điều tiết của nhà nước về BĐS là cực kỳ quan trọng do nền kinh tế Việt Nam là nền kinh tế thị trường có sự quản lý của nhà nước. Nhà nước liên tục đưa ra các chính sách quản lý, điều tiết thị trường BĐS như: Luật đất đai, Luật nhà ở, Luật kinh doanh BĐS và vô số các Nghị định, Thông tư hướng dẫn việc thực hiện, các kế hoạch, dự án mở khu đô thị mới, khu dân cư, mở đường,... đã tạo nên những tác động mạnh đến thị trường BĐS, cả về phía cung BĐS cũng như phía cầu BĐS. Việc thực hiện quy hoạch và kế hoạch sử dụng đất của Chính phủ và chính quyền các cấp như thành lập các khu đô thị mới, dự án mở rộng đường, dự án mở các khu công nghiệp, cụm công nghiệp, ... cũng tạo nên những tác động tích cực hoặc tiêu cực đến thị trường BĐS 1.2. TỔNG QUAN VỀ CHO VAY KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẠI NHTM 1.2.1. Khái niệm cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản tại NHTM Cho vay BĐS là loại hình tín dụng của Ngân hàng thương mại trong đó Ngân hàng sẽ cho người đi vay vay một số vốn để thực hiện các mục đích về BĐS như: mua nhà; mua đất; xây dựng nhà ở, nhà xưởng, văn phòng, cao ốc cho thuê; sửa chữa nhà ở; đầu tư kinh doanh BĐS, xây dựng nhà để bán… Khi đến hạn người đi vay phải hoàn trả vốn và tiền lãi cho Ngân hàng. Ngân hàng kiểm soát được người đi vay, kiểm soát được quá trình sử dụng vốn. Người đi vay có ý thức quan tâm đến việc trả nợ cho nên bắt buộc họ phải quan tâm đến việc sử dụng vốn sao cho có hiệu quả để hoàn trả nợ. Việc cho vay BĐS ngoài mục tiêu đơn thuần là cho vay để sinh lợi, hoạt động cho vay của các Ngân hàng cũng nhằm vào mục tiêu góp phần phát triển thị trường BĐS, cụ thể là nhắm vào 03 mục tiêu: cho vay kinh doanh BĐS, cho vay BĐS phục vụ sản xuất, cho vay phục vụ nhu cầu nhà ở cho người dân. Tuy nhiên, mục tiêu cho vay kinh doanh BĐS không nhằm vào việc kinh doanh mang tính chất đầu cơ ngắn hạn của các cá nhân mà chủ yếu hỗ trợ vốn cho các tổ
  25. 25. 8 chức xây dựng văn phòng, cao ốc cho thuê; xây dựng căn hộ, nhà ở để bán; xây dựng các trung tâm thương mại. Cho vay BĐS phục vụ sản xuất chủ yếu là phục vụ cho các doanh nghiệp có điều kiện về vốn để xây dựng mở rộng nhà xưởng sản xuất, xây dựng nhà xưởng mới để ổn định sản xuất thay vì đi thuê. Xây nhà, sửa nhà, mua nhà,… là những nhu cầu thiết yếu của người dân để ổn định cuộc sống. Và đây cũng là mục tiêu chính của các Ngân hàng trong việc thiết lập quy chế cho vay BĐS tiêu dùng nhằm góp phần giúp người dân “an cư lạc nghiệp”. Tuỳ vào mỗi Ngân hàng có cách tiếp cận khác nhau; có Ngân hàng đẩy mạnh việc tài trợ cho cá nhân vay mua nhà thuộc các dự án có liên kết; có Ngân hàng chỉ đơn thuần tài trợ cho các mục đích mua nhà giữa các cá nhân với nhau hoặc xây dựng, sữa chửa nhà riêng lẻ. 1.2.2. Đặc trưng của hoạt động cho vay kinh doanh bất động sản Ngoài những đặc điểm của thị trường tín dụng thông thường thì tín dụng BĐS có những đặc trưng, do tính chất đặc biệt của hàng hóa BĐS mang lại, như sau: - Thị trường tín dụng BĐS thường là thị trường tín dụng dài hạn: do BĐS là những hàng hóa thời gian hình thành dài. Quá trình hình thành một dự án đòi hỏi trung bình từ 3 năm trở lên. Mặt khác, BĐS là những hàng hóa có giá trị lớn do vậy tín dụng BĐS thường là các khoản tín dụng có giá trị lớn nên việc hoàn tín dụng trong một thời gian ngắn mang tính khả thi thấp. - Người đi vay thường vay theo tiến độ của dự án: Vốn đầu tư cho dự án BĐS cần vốn lớn nhưng vốn đầu tư sẽ dàn trải theo từng giai đoạn: đền bù giải tỏa đất, xây dựng hạ tầng, nền móng, xây thồ và hoàn thiện…. Thế nên, nhà đầu tư cần khoản tiền lớn cho dự án, nhưng những khoản tiền này cần theo từng giai đoạn khác nhau do vậy nếu vay theo từng giai đoạn sẽ giảm áp lực về lãi suất. Còn nếu vay vốn một lần thì vốn không được sử dụng ngay một lúc nhưng vẫn phải trả lãi cho Ngân hàng dẫn đến việc sử dụng vốn không hiệu quả. - Là thị trường có độ rủi ro cao: điều này xuất phát từ bản thân thị trường BĐS là một thị trường tiềm ẩn rủi ro như: đầu cơ, tăng giá ảo, mất cân đối cung cầu,…
