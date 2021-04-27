Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
El consumo de drogas
ADOLESCENTE EN RIESGO AL CONSUMO DE DROGAS DURAS • Entre los factores que elevan el riesgo de consumo de drogas se encuent...
Consecuencias para la salud
LAS DROGAS MAS FRECUENTES UTILISADOS POR LAS ADOLECENTES • Las drogas mas frecuentes en los adolecentes son • -El alcohol ...
GENERALIDADES. Afectan el lóbulo frontal, que es el encargado de regular el comportamiento de acuerdo con las normas socia...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
9 views
Apr. 27, 2021

Las drogas-duras-en-adolecentes-exponer

Diapositiva

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Las drogas-duras-en-adolecentes-exponer

  1. 1. El consumo de drogas
  2. 2. ADOLESCENTE EN RIESGO AL CONSUMO DE DROGAS DURAS • Entre los factores que elevan el riesgo de consumo de drogas se encuentran la fácil accesibilidad a muchas sustancias como alcohol y tabaco
  3. 3. Consecuencias para la salud
  4. 4. LAS DROGAS MAS FRECUENTES UTILISADOS POR LAS ADOLECENTES • Las drogas mas frecuentes en los adolecentes son • -El alcohol • cocaína • La mariguana • Inhalantes. • La morfina. • La heroína.
  5. 5. GENERALIDADES. Afectan el lóbulo frontal, que es el encargado de regular el comportamiento de acuerdo con las normas socialmente aceptadas y de controlar el pensamiento EFECTOS FISICOS.-La coordinación motora se altera, la visón se vuelve poco clara y se escucha con dificultad. EFECTOS PSICOLÓGICOS.- Afecta el pensamiento, ya que no se reflexiona con la misma rapidez y claridad. CARACTERISTICAS Y CONDUCTAS OBSERVABLES EN EL CONSUMIDOR Incapacidad para controlar la manera de beber Necesidad de consumir cantidades cada vez mayores Presencia constante de guayabos Incapacidad de divertirse sin alcohol. EL ALCOHOL

×