Top 5 facebook marketing problems and how to solve them

With over 1.23 billion users to date, Facebook is the biggest and has the strongest social media marketing platforms for businesses. Advertisement and to attract and build audience engagement might be a simple task for some and terrifying for others. Luckily, social media managers make similar mistakes, and this is normally an easy solution.
https://www.selfgrowth.com/articles/top-5-facebook-marketing-problems-and-how-to-solve-them

  1. 1. Top 5 Facebook Marketing Problems and How to Solve Them With over 1.23 billion users to date, Facebook is the biggest and has the strongest social media marketing platforms for businesses. Advertisement and to attract and build audience engagement might be a simple task for some and terrifying for others. Luckily, social media managers make similar mistakes, and this is normally an easy solution. While there are many reasons to invest in Facebook ads, they can potentially deplete your budget very quickly without getting you the equivalent results. Here are some of the most common Facebook marketing problems and how to fix them: 1. Facebook Marketing Plan For any kind of marketing, a working plan is a must. It can be offline, online or for any social media platform. For a Facebook marketing plan, one should be sure that you allow your brand to show up their product at a correct platform to the right audience. It also helps in stating the objectives or goals that would like to achieve with the help of marketing on Facebook. If you have to come out of the box on Facebook, then you surely need a much- planned marketing plan. Following are the two things that one should always keep in mind for a marketing plan: Creating Customer Personas It is very important to understand as to whom you are selling; the people yo9u created the brand and the product for. People who would be interested in making a purchase will definitely make a purchase. To attain this, you must understand your ideal customer’s specifics; their spending pocket is for a product. Facebook Marketing Goals Make a list of goals you want to achieve with the help of Facebook marketing. This further helps you to design the activities accordingly and also makes it possible for you to focus on your target audience. 2. Sharpen your audience targeting The biggest mistake made by digital marketers is that they try to target the pool of huge audience. Now, let’s see what’s going wrong? The thing that I have noticed running wrong is when a digital marketing agency tries to target an audience with more than 50,000 per ad group. It gets very difficult for the brand and it results in high cost per conversions. In these cases, after refinement of the targeting
  2. 2. strategy and by reducing the size of the audience; it helps to retain a high conversion rate at a lesser cost. Consequently, a huge audience means a huge amount of money gets wasted, as the payment is given based on clicks and impressions of people who would not even prefer to become your audience. Solution To utilize your budget, try to target a particular segment of the audience so you can target the people who would like to show their interest in your business. Following are the ways to segment your audience: Demographic targeting- Demonstrate your ads to audiences based on their demographic information e.g. gender, age, location, language and more. Interest targeting- Made your advertisements available to the people who show certain interest. Connections- Targeting on the selected audiences based on their connections at certain pages or apps. Custom audience targeting- Try to bring in a piece of information from your known audience of your own. Try creating a few ad groups that each particular group has different targeting strategies and target audiences. After some time you will be able to tell that which segment of audiences is responding best to your ads. 3. Improve your ad creative Headlines should be short, crisp and to the point. There is one research that proves to facilitate most well-liked headlines that are only of five words wrong. Some of the examples are: Show faces- With some experiences, I have brought into being those single image ads featuring images that are better understood and received by the audience. Below are the images of a couple of wedding shoots. Both the pictures look stunning, but the image on the left shows the faces of the couple that performed dramatically far better than the image on the right. Make use of hero images-
  3. 3. These are the images that present as to how your customer will be benefited from your respective product or service. The image shown below is an example of hero images for one of our clients in the beauty industry. 4. Improve your relevance score If you are paying a lot for your ads and still not able to see your ads on Facebook, this means there is a high chance of having a very low relevance score. Your advertisement relevance score is calculated based on acceptance; which means acceptance based on positive and negative interactions from the audiences. The relevance score is calculated on a scale of 1 to 10 (10 is taken as an excellent score and 1 is taken to be the worst), so ads with an excellent score tend to have more positive interactions and will be delivered at a lower cost. So, to have a better relevance score, try not to put entirely different headlines and the landing pages to be correlated as possible. For example, if you state “50 percent sale” in your respective headline then make sure that it is included in your landing page and is worded in the same manner. 5. No ROI on Facebook Marketing Campaigns Once you are through with the paid ad campaigns on Facebook, the next step is to decide how to measure Facebook Ads and the return on investment (ROI). This task involves a big challenge not because it includes a lot of numbers and data, but because of building a correlation between marketing and sales. ROI is not measured by the number of likes or shares you get for a particular post; Facebook states detailed analytics and reports as to how each of your campaigns is performed based on campaign goals that have been set to target. Following are the types of insights you can expect to see on Facebook and make use of it: Audience Insights- This provides you with information that follows your brand on Facebook and the audience that is linked with you through Facebook. This helps you know their demographics, lifestyle, interest level, etc. With the help of this information, you will be able to create content that resonates with the audience and keep away from the estimation that comes from marketing. Adverts Reporting- This insight is used to check the impact of organic content. The advert report provides you with information on how the ads are performing on Facebook. Making it understand the impact of your respective brand on its followers and customers. This information further helps to make marketing tactics better. You can check as you are targeting the right audience by your ads and also can monitor the results of your campaigns. You must check whether your ads are giving the most favorable results.
  4. 4. Split Testing- You must keep a check on the key aspects of marketing; as what type of content and creative work you require for which type of audience demographics. This further helps to aim for better performance and with improved ROI. Facebook is considered to be the best social media marketing platform for business and must take full advantage of it. Conclusion These are the most common problems that most organizations and businesses face when marketing on Facebook. A detailed analysis of marketing strategy is linked with its performance that helps to recognize the areas that need betterment. This will also further help in making future marketing strategies in the right direction. So, always try and put a correct approach and solve the problem. Author's Bio: William Hills is a technical writer at JanBask. He loves writing and sharing topics on Web Design Services, Web Development, E-commerce Website Development & Digital Marketing services and latest trends going around in web world. https://www.selfgrowth.com/articles/top-5-facebook-marketing-problems-and-how-to-solve-them

