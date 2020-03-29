Successfully reported this slideshow.
잠시, 눈을 감자, 우리 오리온 눈을 감자 <쉼표 프로젝트> 오리온 프렌즈 지원자 손연우
잠시, 눈을 감자, 우리 오리온 눈을 감자 <쉼표 프로젝트> MARKET 대부분의 감자칩 광고는 시끄럽고 활발. 그래서 소비자들은 감자칩을 생각한다면 밝고 긍정적인 이미지가 만들어짐.
잠시, 눈을 감자, 우리 오리온 눈을 감자 <쉼표 프로젝트> Problem 수많은 감자칩 시장에서 눈을 감자만의 브랜드 이미지를 만들 필요가 있음.
잠시, 눈을 감자, 우리 오리온 눈을 감자 <쉼표 프로젝트> Solution 눈을 감자의 “감다”의 동사의 의미를 활용한다면? ‘힐링’의 이미지를 더해, 눈을감자만의 브랜드 이미지를 만들려 함.
잠시, 눈을 감자, 우리 오리온 눈을 감자 <쉼표 프로젝트> Target 언제 취업이 될지 몰라 불안한 취준생 직장생활에서 현타를 느끼는 직장인 코로나19 사태 최전방에서 힘쓰는 간호사들
잠시, 눈을 감자, 우리 오리온 눈을 감자 <쉼표 프로젝트> “ 잠시, 눈을 감자, 우리 ” 잠깐 내려놓고 휴식을 취하자는 힐링의 메시지 Copy
잠시, 눈을 감자, 우리 오리온 눈을 감자 <쉼표 프로젝트> Story 1. 타겟이 힘들고 지친 상황을 보여줌. 긴박하고 시끄러운 음악. 2. 카피와 함께 눈을 감는 타겟. 음악이 일순간 멈추고 내레이션. 잠시, 눈을 ...
잠시, 눈을 감자, 우리 오리온 눈을 감자 <쉼표 프로젝트> Story 3. 심호흡을 하며 눈을 감자를 먹는 타겟.
잠시, 눈을 감자, 우리 오리온 눈을 감자 <쉼표 프로젝트> 3. 안정을 찾아 다시 일하는 타겟. Story 4. 로고와 내레이션으로 끝. 오리온이 당신의 쉼표를 응원합니다
잠시, 눈을 감자, 우리 오리온 눈을 감자 <쉼표 프로젝트> 잠깐 내려놓고 휴식을 취하자는 힐링의 메시지와 눈을 감자의 브랜드 이미지가 잘 어우러질 광고 시리즈. 또한 이후 오프라인 엠비언트/프로모션 광고로도 확대할 수...
