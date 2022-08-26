

The Global Dairy Blends Market was valued at USD 3.25 Billion in 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 4.48 Billion by 2028, registering an estimated CAGR of 4.7 % during 2021- 2028.

Dairy blends are dairy mixtures which are made from concentrated cream or butter and are mixed with vegetable oils. Dairy blends provide additional nutrition and an absolute taste enhancement to the products. The high cost of traditional dairy products, combined with the significant health benefits of dairy blends, has been cushioning the dairy blends industry globally. Varied taste and flavors cater the growing demand of dairy blends market. Moreover, dairy blends can be utilized in various forms in industries. For instance, dairy blends can be used in powdered form as stabilizers and sweeteners in many icecreams and yogurts. The inclination of consumers towards a healthy and nutritious alternative with low- fat content, and great taste is most likely to drive the market growth of dairy blends in the forecasted years. Dairy blends are also an excellent option for traditional baby foods such as rice and porridge as the dairy blends help in cutting down the time needed to cook baby food. Additionally, they possess essential nutrients that enhances baby health. Thus, the numerous applications in different industries and households, product advances and the increase in blending technology are estimated to boost the dairy blends market growth over the projected period.

