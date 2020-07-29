Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
YOGIC LIFESTYLE AND ITS IMPORTANCE IN HEALTHY LIFE STYLE Dr. Shubhangi Soni
268th in World The Sanskrit word yoga, cognate with English "yoke", is derived from the root yuj "to attach, join, harness...
History in brief Yoga developed thousands of years ago around India although the exact origins are uncertain. Yoga is for ...
268th in World posture techniques for physical and mental balance (what most people think of as yoga) Yama Niyama Asaana P...
The benefits of various yoga techniques have bee n professed to improve body flexibility, performa nce, stress reduction, ...
Health benefit with yoga The benefits of various yoga techniques have been professed to improve bodya flexibility, perform...
268th in World Health benefit with yoga SPIRITUAL HEALTHMENTAL HEALTHPHYSICAL HEALTH • Life with meaning, purpose, and dir...
A yogic lifestyle involves consciously shaping our attitudes, habits, and general ways of life to be more congruent with t...
• HEALTHY DIET: This is a place that modern medicine and Yoga can help give a patient as well as normal person the proper ...
• Yoga helps patients take their health in their own hands. • They learn to make an effort and change their life style for...
Yoga for physical health-
Some easy yoga for physical health
PRANAYAM – For Mental health:
PRANAYAM – For Mental health
Yoga for spiritual health- CAN BE START WITH OM CHANTING
Conclusion: Yoga is a holistic science and must be learnt and practiced with a holistic view The dedicated practice of Yog...
Appreciate our time Thank You 7/29/2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Yogic Lifestyle

21 views

Published on

Yogic Lifestyle

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Yogic Lifestyle

  1. 1. YOGIC LIFESTYLE AND ITS IMPORTANCE IN HEALTHY LIFE STYLE Dr. Shubhangi Soni
  2. 2. 268th in World The Sanskrit word yoga, cognate with English "yoke", is derived from the root yuj "to attach, join, harness, yoke". Its ancient spiritual and philosophical goal was to unite the human spirit with the Divine. The branch of yoga that makes use of physical postures is Haṭha yoga. Yoga is a systematic practice of physical exercise, breath control, relaxation, diet control, and positive thinking and meditation aimed at developing harmony in the body, mind, and environment. The practice entails low-impact physical activity, postures (called asanas), breathing techniques (pranayama), relaxation, and meditation. What is Yoga
  3. 3. History in brief Yoga developed thousands of years ago around India although the exact origins are uncertain. Yoga is for every person in every age; therefore yoga keeps changing just as time keeps passing. What ancient yogis did in dark caves many years ago may not exactly be what we are doing today, and that’s o.k. What’s important is that the essence of yoga is still here. Yoga is and always has been a way to connect us to the source. Yoga is an ancient system of physical and mental practices that originated during the Indus Valley civilization in South Asia. The fundamental purpose of yoga is to foster harmony in the body, mind, and environment.
  4. 4. 268th in World posture techniques for physical and mental balance (what most people think of as yoga) Yama Niyama Asaana Pranayama Pratihara Dharana Dhyana Samadhi rules for successful living in society techniques for detaching the mind from the senses for mental balance and calm meditation techniques for mental balance and calm techniques for managing and purifying self breathing techniques for physical and mental balance concentration techniques for mental balance and calm ultimate advanced meditation techniques and psychic procedures attained after regular practice for universal consciousness Yoga professes a complete system of physical, mental, social, and spiritual development. For generations, this philosophy was passed on from the master teacher to the student. The first written records of the practice of yoga appeared around 200 BC in Yogasutra of Patanjali. The system consisted of the eightfold path or Asthangayoga Yogasutra
  5. 5. The benefits of various yoga techniques have bee n professed to improve body flexibility, performa nce, stress reduction, attainment of inner peace, and self-realization. The system has been advocated as a complement ary treatment to aid healing of several ailments s uch as coronary heart disease, depression, anxiet y disorders, asthma, and extensive rehabilitation for disorders including musculoskeletal problems and traumatic brain injury. History in brief
  6. 6. Health benefit with yoga The benefits of various yoga techniques have been professed to improve bodya flexibility, performance, stress reduction, attainment of inner peace, and self-realization. The system has been advocated as a complementary treatment to aid healing of several ailments such as coronary heart disease, depression, anxiety disorders, asthma, and extensive rehabilitation for disorders including musculoskeletal problems and traumatic brain injury.
  7. 7. 268th in World Health benefit with yoga SPIRITUAL HEALTHMENTAL HEALTHPHYSICAL HEALTH • Life with meaning, purpose, and direction • Inner peace and tranquility • Contentment • Loving for yourself • Trust in life • Exploration of energy • Improved body flexibility and balance • Improved cardiovascular endurance (stronger heart) • Improved digestion • Improved abdominal strength • Enhanced overall muscular strength • Relaxation of muscular strains • Weight control • Increased energy levels • Enhanced immune system • Relief of stress resulting from the control of emotions • Prevention and relief from stress-related disorders • Intellectual enhancement, leading to improved decision-making skills • Fatigue prevention • Anxiety and anxiety Disorders
  8. 8. A yogic lifestyle involves consciously shaping our attitudes, habits, and general ways of life to be more congruent with the philosophies, principles, morals, and ethics of yoga. While we will all have a highly individual way of implementing a yogic lifestyle, there are a few guidelines we can all follow. AVAILABILITY SECURITYCONFIDENTIALITY PRIVACY INTEGRITY What is yogic lifestyle
  9. 9. • HEALTHY DIET: This is a place that modern medicine and Yoga can help give a patient as well as normal person the proper wholistic values of a proper diet. • Modern research shows us the benefits of the ‘break-down’ study of foods on the basis of their physical and chemical properties. • This is important for the person to know how much of each constituent of food is to be taken in the proper quantity. • Yoga can help a person to learn the right attitude towards food as well as understand concepts for better health. • Yoga teaches us that the cause of most disease is through under, over or wrong digestion. • Yoga also teaches us about the approach to food, the types of food as well as the importance of timings and moderation in diet. • A combination of the modern aspects of diet with a dose of Yogic thought can help us eat not only the right things but also in the right way and at the right time thus ensuing our good health and longevity. • Guna (inherent nature) of food is taken into consideration to attain and maintain good health. • Modern dietary science of diet can learn a lot from this ancient concept of classification of food according to inherent nature as it is a totally neglected aspect of modern diet. We are what we eat! Guideline for yogic lifestyle
  10. 10. • Yoga helps patients take their health in their own hands. • They learn to make an effort and change their life style for the better so that their health can improve. • Life style modification is the buzzword in modern medical circles and Yoga can play a vital role in this regard. • Yogic diet, Asanas, Pranayamas, Mudras, Kriyas and relaxation are an important aspect of lifestyle modification. • To live a healthy life it is important to do healthy things and follow a healthy lifestyle. • The modern world is facing a pandemic of lifestyle disorders that require changes to be made consciously by individuals themselves. • Yoga places great importance on a proper and healthy lifestyle whose main components are Achar (healthy activities on a regular basis), Vichar (right thoughts and attitude towards life), Ahar (healthy, nourishing diet) and Vihar (proper recreational activities to relax body and mind). Lifestyle changes
  11. 11. Yoga for physical health-
  12. 12. Some easy yoga for physical health
  13. 13. PRANAYAM – For Mental health:
  14. 14. PRANAYAM – For Mental health
  15. 15. Yoga for spiritual health- CAN BE START WITH OM CHANTING
  16. 16. Conclusion: Yoga is a holistic science and must be learnt and practiced with a holistic view The dedicated practice of Yoga as a way of life is no doubt a panacea for problems related to psychosomatic, stress related physical, emotional and mental disorders and helps us regain our birthright of health and happiness. It is only when we are healthy and happy that we can fulfill our destiny. With the adoption of a proper attitude and lifestyle through the Yogic way of life, we can rise above our own circumstances and our life can blossom as a time of variety, creativity, and fulfillment. Yoga helps us regain the ease we had lost through dis-ease. It also produces mental equanimity where the opposites cease to affect. This enables us to move from a state of illness and disease to one of health and wellbeing that ultimate allows us to move from the lower animal nature to the higher human nature and finally the highest Divine Nature that is our birthright.
  17. 17. Appreciate our time Thank You 7/29/2020

×