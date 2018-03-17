Successfully reported this slideshow.
TALLER TICs PRESENTADO POR: SONIA PEREA FICHA: 1590508 PRESENTADO A: OMAR ROSAS ALDANA SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APREDIZAJE SEN...
TICS Qué son las TICS y que son las NTICS, hacer un cuadro comparativo b) Qué es la WEB 2.0 y sus herramientas son aquello...
la web es una expresión que se utiliza para decidir la evolución del uso y la interacción atravesó de diferentes formas 2....
Cuandohacemosdiferenciasseacual seade naturaleza,unode losprimerosapartados que tenemosenconsideración despuésde conocersu...
Definición y conceptos de las TICs

Tics trabajo sonia

  1. 1. TALLER TICs PRESENTADO POR: SONIA PEREA FICHA: 1590508 PRESENTADO A: OMAR ROSAS ALDANA SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APREDIZAJE SENA BELEN 2018
  2. 2. TICS Qué son las TICS y que son las NTICS, hacer un cuadro comparativo b) Qué es la WEB 2.0 y sus herramientas son aquellos sitios web que facilitan el compartir información, la interoperabilidad, el diseño centrado en el usuario y la colaboración en la World Wide Web. Un sitio Web 2.0 permite a los usuarios interactuar y colaborar entre sí, como creadores de contenido, en una comunidad... Web 2.0 es un término moderno que se refiere a las páginas World Wide Web que hacen énfasis, por ejemplo, al tipo contenido generado-por usuario, usabilidad, e interoperabilidad por parte c) Qué es la WEB 3.0 c) Qué es la WEB 3.0 y su herramienta la web 3.0 es la web del tiempo y espacio es la web más semítica o inteligente que nos permite organizar y agilizar las búsqueda de información y el contenidode la misma a través de conexiones intimas el mundo En otras palabras, se trata de un conjuntode herramientas o recursos de tipo tecnológicoy comunicacional, que sirven para facilitar la emisión, acceso y tratamiento de la información mediante códigos variados que pueden corresponder a textos, imágenes, sonidos, entre otros. (TIC) son todos aquellos recursos, herramientas y programas que se utilizan para procesar, administrar y compartir la información mediante diversos soportes tecnológicos, tales como: computadoras, teléfonos móviles, televisores, reproductores portátiles de audio y ...
  3. 3. la web es una expresión que se utiliza para decidir la evolución del uso y la interacción atravesó de diferentes formas 2. A). SENTIDO ORIGINSL DE AUTOR Es un conjunto de normas jurídicas y principios que afirman los derechos morales y patrimonio que la ley concede a los autores B) La Propiedad Intelectual en la actual legislación colombiana La propiedad intelectual es la denominación que recibe l aproteccion legal sobre toda la creación del talento o del ingenio humano dentro del ambitocientifico,literarioy artístico ,industrial o comercialla protección de la propiedad intelectual es de tipo jurídica C) Características del Derechode Autor En primer lugar su cararacter esencialmente individualistasobre la personaque tiene el derecho de producir la obra , ligando permanentemente asu vida y a su personalidadpor otra parte cotemplada losderechoseconómicoso patrimoniales(lucro) inmorales D) Las Licenciasde Uso enel Derechode Autor:CopyrightyCreative Commons Compartenmuchascaracterísticascada licenciaayudaalos creadores ( se le llamalicensor vocabloeninglesque equivale autorotorgante de licenciasi usalasherramientasCC) aconservar sus derechosde autoraunque otroscopiendistribuyanyutilicensuObra E) El Derechode Autorenla educación El derechode autores laposibilidadque tiene unapersonaparaaccedera unaprotecciónpara sus creacionesporparte del estadopor otra parte la sociedadensuconjuntoquiere ytiene derecho de acceder a la formaciónala culturay la educaciónlosderechospertenecenal autoryeste es quiendaforma a la ideael autorel profesor,tutor,correctorde trabajosolotendránderechosi su labortransciende lameracorrecciónguía o tutela(encuantoenseñayprohibiciónde ideapara convertirse enautenticoautor. III. Uso del Software Libre en las InstitucionesEducativas a) Qué es el Software Libre Es un conjunto de programas de ordenadorque respeta nuestra libertad. Utilizar software libre es una decisión libre y ética que nos permite nuestro derecho a aprender y compartir lo que aprendemos con otras personas .es aquel que una vez obtenido puede ser usado, copiad, estudiado,mofificado, distribuido libremente para estudiarlo modificar la distribución del software libre debe incluir el código fuerte característicafundamental b) Diferenciasdel Software Libre
  4. 4. Cuandohacemosdiferenciasseacual seade naturaleza,unode losprimerosapartados que tenemosenconsideración despuésde conocersutipode usoy para que es diseñado evidentementeessi esgratuitoo por contrariotenemosque pagarpor el esdecirsi se trata de unaversióncomercial c) El modelode negociosdel Software Libre En ese sentido, es muy importante señalar la principal diferencia entre modelos de negocio basado en software privativo y en software libre. La principal diferencia no es que uno sea comercial y el otro no (algo que es falso, existe software libre comercial, además… ¿qué significa que el software sea ... - El Modelo de negocio del Software libre. El software libre resulta ser un paradigma en la historia de la informática, con importantes consecuencias tanto para los fabricantes como para los usuarios de programas. Tradicionalmente la tendencia de las empresas fabricantes de software d) Mitos sobre el Software Libre El software libre podríamos decir que es una nueva ideología que no solo trata de de desarrollar software y entregarlo de manera que los usuarios puedan copiarlo o distribuirlo sino que trata de una mejora evolutiva del software ya que como es verdad el hecho de entregar el código fuente de un programa no solo implica una libre utilización sino que implica una mejora en la utilización y adaptación del mismo de acuerdo a los requerimientos del usuario, por supuesto además de que da la oportunidad de estudiar su código y poder mejorarlo. Actualmente se han creado algunos “MITOS” que en algunos casos favorecen y en otros perjudican al software libre aquí voy a enunciar algunos de los que creí más importante. e) Razonespara utilizarSoftware Libre enlasInstitucionesEducativas Si las instituciones de educación enseñan a utilizar Software Libre, entonces los estudiantes utilizarán Software Libre cuando se gradúen, con lo cual se está favoreciendo un cambio en la mentalidad de la sociedad al promover. La cooperación: compartir programas que tengo si otro lo necesita. . El valor de la libertad: ... f) RequerimientosparautilizarSoftware Libre enunaInstituciónEducativa Relacionarse con algún grupo o comunidad local o regional que promueva el uso de Software Libre. Así podrá estar al tanto de nuevos programas,eventos y proyectos con los cuales los estudiantes y docentes de la institución educativa se puedan vincular,pero también se constituye en un espacio..

