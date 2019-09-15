GDP slowdown 2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. GDP • Gross domestic products is a monetary measure of the market value of all the final goods and services produced in a specific time period, often annually. • The Gross Domestic Product measures the value of economic activity within a country. Strictly defined, GDP is the sum of the market values, or prices, of all final goods and services produced in an economy during a period of time. • Gross domestic product (GDP) is one of the most common indicators used to track the health of a nation's economy. It represents the total dollar value of all goods and services produced over a specific time period, often referred to as the size of the economy.
  2. 2. Recent Situation (GDP) • The GDP growth during January to March 2019 slowed down to 5.8%. Looking at economic activity in the period April to June 2019, it is safe to say that the GDP growth would have slowed down further during the period. • The GDP of an economy is the sum of private consumption expenditure, investment, government expenditure and net exports (exports minus imports). • Auto sector is facing worst crisis in about 20 years. • In real estate sector, number of unsold homes have increased. • When government needs more money, tax collection has grown by just 1.4%.
  3. 3. Demonetization • Demonetization can be said to have contributed too much of the slowdown as the Double Whammy of demand collapsing, and supply bottlenecks mean that there is a broad slowdown across the entire value chain of the demand and supply dynamics. • Thus, what we have is a situation wherein cash has dried up leading to a slowdown in the economy. • One must also take note of the fact that it is not only private consumption and small enterprises causing the slowdown. • Indeed, the Big Corporates are as much to blame since they are drowning in debt that they accumulated during the Boom Years of the first decade of the 21st century. • It is also a fact that this has contributed to a freeze on investment by industrial houses and corporates who are now paying down the debt or postponing debt repayments to ensure that their present cash flow is sufficient to remain in business.
  4. 4. Too Much Debt • Added to this is the fact that most Public Sector Banks are saddled with high NPAs or Non Performing Assets that have resulted in them tightening lending and instead, seeking deposits and otherwise repairing their balance sheets by making provisions for Bad Loans. • Indeed, absent recapitalization of such banks by the government, one might very well see a vicious cycle wherein bad debts and demand collapse lead to no lending and no fresh investment in addition to any consumption. • The cycle has to be broken somewhere, and this is where the Government and the RBI or the Reserve Bank of India have to take concerted action.
  5. 5. Rollout of GST • Fact that the rollout of the GST or the Goods and Services Tax on a nationwide basis has led to the slowdown cannot be denied. • Indeed, GST has hampered the small businesses more than Demonetization by forcing them to withhold inventory until they migrate to the GSTN or the GST Network and become compliant with the numerous rules and regulations that are part of this tax. • It can be said that the implementation of GST is also flawed thereby exacerbating some of the factors that have contributed to the slowdown.
  6. 6. Global Slowdown • It is not these factors alone, and the most important factor is that there is also a global economic slowdown that is happening and given the fact that India is a net commodity exporter, there has been a slump in the volumes of exports. • Apart from that, the global slowdown has also been accompanied by a retreat of globalization which has resulted in FDI or Foreign Direct Investment being only in the areas of speculative finance and distressed assets purchases rather than into investments that help the Real Economy. • Thus, it can be said that ongoing global headwinds also have contributed to the slowdown in the Indian Economy.
  7. 7. Retreat of Globalization • Hence, what the slowdown means for professionals and fresh graduates is that they would be finding it harder to land jobs as well as see their salaries rise year on year basis. In addition, the policies of the Trump Administration have contributed to a decline in the number of students and professionals going to the United States and added to this, Brexit uncertainties have compounded the situation. • It looks as though that the combined effect of all these factors means that the Indian Economy is likely to remain in the doldrums for some time to come.
  8. 8. Auto sector • Automobile sector is facing its worst crisis in 20 years. Reports say around 2.30 lakh jobs have been lost in the auto sector. A large of it is being blamed on the global trend accentuated by the Brexit situation. • But what signals a deeper problem is the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) report that 300 dealerships have shut down in recent times. Sales of cars, tractors, two-wheelers have declined considerably. SIAM said about 10 lakh jobs have been hit in the auto component manufacturing industry.
  9. 9. Real estate • The health of real estate is a massive indicator of the state of Indian economy. It has links with about 250 ancillary industries -- bricks, cement, steel, furniture, electrical, paints etc -- and affects them all if there is a boom or gloom in the sector. • Reports are that the volume of unsold houses over the past one year has increased in the top cities of the countries. According to real estate research company Liases Foras, the unsold inventory currently stands at 42 months. • This means it will take three-and-a-half years for the existing unsold inventory (read flats/houses) to clear up. An efficient market maintains 8-12 months of inventory, the company said.
  10. 10. FMCG at slow pace • The volume growth or the number packs sold, of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies has slowed down over the last one year. If we look at Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the volume growth between April and June 2019 was at 5%. It was 12% during the same period last year. There are other examples as well. Dabur India posted a volume growth of 6% during April and June 2019, against 21% last year. Britannia was down to 6% against 13% last year. Indeed, this is worrying, given that people seem to be going slow on making everyday purchases.
  11. 11. Non-oil non-gold non-silver imports • This is a good indicator of consumer demand as it indicates when people buy more imported goods. During April to June 2019, these imports fell by 5.3%, the biggest contraction in three years. They had risen by 6.3% during the same period last year.
  12. 12. Investment insight • Fresh investments are very important for the GDP of any economy to keep growing, for the simple reason that they create new jobs, which in turn leads to higher incomes and higher spending, creating economic growth. Unfortunately, things are not looking good on the investment front.
  13. 13. Bank lending to industry • This crucial indicator had remained almost flat for a couple of years, and it has improved in the recent past. For April to June 2019, it went up by 6.5% against 0.9% between April to June 2018. This was largely on account of lending to large industries, which grew by 7.6%, against 0.8% last year. When it comes to lending to micro and small industries, the growth was almost flat at 0.6% against 0.7% last year. While lending to big industry is important, it is the micro and small industries which tend to create the bulk of any jobs in any economy, as they grow bigger.
  14. 14. Revenue-earning rail freight • The bulk of the freight operations of Indian Railways is concentrated around moving certain commodities like coal, pig iron, cement, petroleum, fertilizers, iron ore etc. If the Railways is moving more of these commodities around the length and breadth of this country, it’s a good indicator of investment and industrial activity picking up. How do things look on this front? This indicator grew by 2.7% between April and June 2019, the slowest in nearly two and a half years. It had grown by 6.4% between April and June 2018.

