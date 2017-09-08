No final de semana, Dona Unidade recebeu outra visita inesperada. Então, na hora do lanche da tarde, lá foi ela até a cozi...
Dessa vez Dona Dezena não pode emprestar os ovos, pois teve uma grande encomenda de doces e usou todos de sua geladeira. E...
O problema é que a casa da Dona Centena não é coladinha na casa da Dona Unidade e, para pedir os ovos emprestado, ela prec...
Dona Centena emprestou sua caixa com os 10 pacotinhos de dez ovos cada. à Dona Dezena. Como Dona Unidade só precisava de 3...
Veja como ficou a conta 104 – 7 = 97 https://soniamaralpereira.blogspot.com.br
Continuação da história da subtração centenas

Continuação da história da subtração centenas

  1. 1. No final de semana, Dona Unidade recebeu outra visita inesperada. Então, na hora do lanche da tarde, lá foi ela até a cozinha para preparar um bolo. No entanto, quando abriu a geladeira, percebeu que só tinha 4 ovos. Ficou muito chateada pois, para sua receita seriam necessários 7 ovos. Mais uma vez, lembrou-se da sua vizinha, Dona Dezena, que sempre a socorre nesses momentos de apuros. https://soniamaralpereira.blogspot.com.br
  2. 2. Dessa vez Dona Dezena não pode emprestar os ovos, pois teve uma grande encomenda de doces e usou todos de sua geladeira. Ela, então, sugeriu que Dona Unidade fosse até a casa da Dona Centena – a vizinha mais rica da rua, para pedir emprestado: - Ela tem uma fábrica de doces, por isso sempre tem em casa caixas com 100 ovos, distribuídos em pacotinhos de 10. Com certeza terá os ovos para emprestá-la. Veja como estava as geladeiras das três vizinhas. CC https://soniamaralpereira.blogspot.com.br
  3. 3. O problema é que a casa da Dona Centena não é coladinha na casa da Dona Unidade e, para pedir os ovos emprestado, ela precisa sair de casa, deixando a visita sozinha. Sendo assim, dona Dezena resolveu ajudá-la. Como sua casa fica no meio das duas, ela pediu os ovos para Dona Centena e entregou para sua vizinha, Dona Unidade. https://soniamaralpereira.blogspot.com.br
  4. 4. Dona Centena emprestou sua caixa com os 10 pacotinhos de dez ovos cada. à Dona Dezena. Como Dona Unidade só precisava de 3 ovos para sua receita, Dona Dezena, que também precisava de ovos, pois não tinha nenhum na sua geladeira, separou só um pacotinho de 10 ovos e mandou para a unidade. Os outros 9 pacotinhos que sobraram guardou pra si . Geladeira das vizinhas Antes do empréstimo Depois do empréstimo Observe que juntando os ovos que vieram da Dezena com os que ela já possuía, ficou com 14 ovos. Agora ela poderá fazer o bolo e ainda sobram 7 na geladeira. https://soniamaralpereira.blogspot.com.br
  5. 5. Veja como ficou a conta 104 – 7 = 97 https://soniamaralpereira.blogspot.com.br

