MARIA MONTESSORI BY: SONIA RODRIGUEZ A child's work is to create the person she/he will become.”
BACKGROUND INFORMATION ~ August 31, 1870 - May 6, 1952 ~ At age 13 entered an all boys technical school ~ Graduated from m...
CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE FIELD • Founder of the Montessori method of education • Created over 4,000 Montessori classrooms in t...
CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE FIELD • Dr. Montessori’s Own Handbook ~ http://www.aolib.com/reader_29635_0.htm • Author of ~ THE MON...
PHILOSOPHICAL & THEORETICAL FOUNDATIONS • Observed four distinct periods, or "planes", in human development, • from birth ...
Please view the link below to watch and listen how Montessori helped mold Stephen Curry from the Golden State Warriors. ht...
REFERENCES • American Montessori Society. (2017). Retrieved on September 1, 2017, from http://amshq.org/Montessori-Educati...
Presentation1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentation1

31 views

Published on

Maria Montessori

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
31
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Presentation1

  1. 1. MARIA MONTESSORI BY: SONIA RODRIGUEZ A child's work is to create the person she/he will become.”
  2. 2. BACKGROUND INFORMATION ~ August 31, 1870 - May 6, 1952 ~ At age 13 entered an all boys technical school ~ Graduated from medical school & was Italy‘s first female doctor ~ In 1900 she was appointed to co-director of a new training school for special education teachers ~ In 1907 Maria opened her first school in Rome ~ She was nominated twice for the Nobel Peace Prize Physician & Educator
  3. 3. CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE FIELD • Founder of the Montessori method of education • Created over 4,000 Montessori classrooms in the world • Developed a teaching program that helped the intellectually disabled read and write
  4. 4. CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE FIELD • Dr. Montessori’s Own Handbook ~ http://www.aolib.com/reader_29635_0.htm • Author of ~ THE MONTESSORI METHOD • Author of ~ PEDAGOGICAL ANTHROPOLOGY
  5. 5. PHILOSOPHICAL & THEORETICAL FOUNDATIONS • Observed four distinct periods, or "planes", in human development, • from birth to six years • from six to twelve • from twelve to eighteen • from eighteen to twenty-four • Emphasized that child’s development comes from a child’s initiative & independence • from within through their own efforts • through initiative comes learning • from independence comes freedom • Children reach fulfillment of their highest potential - spiritual, emotional, physical, and intellectual by using all five of their senses to explore in hands on learning, self directed activity and collaborative play. Pedagogy Approach
  6. 6. Please view the link below to watch and listen how Montessori helped mold Stephen Curry from the Golden State Warriors. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVQOumyvXUg Please view the link below to watch and listen how Montessori helped mold Stephen Curry from the Golden State Warriors This is a great video that talks about Montessori in the Elementary Years. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbKMR7fLqI0
  7. 7. REFERENCES • American Montessori Society. (2017). Retrieved on September 1, 2017, from http://amshq.org/Montessori-Education/FAQs • American Montessori Society. (June 14, 2016). NBA MVP Stephen Curry: "Montessori helped me become the person I am today.” [Video File]. Retrieved on September 1, 2017, from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVQOumyvXUg • Montessori’s Own Handbook. (May, 1914). Retrieved on September 1, 2017, from http://www.aolib.com/reader_29635_0.htm • American Montessori Society. (2017). Montessori: The Elementary Years [Video File]. Retrieved on September 1, 2017, from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbKMR7fLqI0 • Encyclopedia Britannica. (Mar 08, 2017). Retrieved on September 1, 2017, from https://www.britannica.com/biography/Maria-Montessori

×