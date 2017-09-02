ATG-D 二期规划
移入二期的物料及资产清单 名称 数量 备注 高压清洗机 3 已请购 3 台，全部转移至二期 电脑 8 办公电脑、以及目前门禁系统使用的电脑、卷曲电脑 标签打印机 1 现放置于卷曲使用中 电动拖板车 1 新购 3 吨电动拖板车 胶液回收桶 3 新...
文件资料的转移 名称 数 量 备注 一线所有资料 所有资料全部切分 调胶所有资料 3 年以来的 ATG 调胶资料全部挑选，转移入二期 调胶共同资料 点检记录、清洁记录等全部转移入二期 人员培训资料 分选，一期人员转移进入二期
化工原料转移 名称 数量 备注 间苯二酚 化工仓库完工后全部转入，由仓储管理，领料以预留单 为依据，并且预留单分清楚成本中心。各自根据需要领 用。 在线仓物料共用部分全部留下，新线 全部重新领 用。 ATG 专用部分转移到新线使用。 共用物料如...
浸胶包装及成品暂存区 包装区 异常处 理区 成布暂 存区
名称 数 量 基本尺寸 预计到 厂日期 请购计划 打包机 2 直径 2000mm 11.9.30 11 年一台， 12 年 1 月再一台 磅秤 2 1500*1500 11.10.30 11 年一台， 12 年 1 月再一台 废料筐 6 100...
名称 数 量 基本尺寸 预计到 厂日期 请购计划 真空封口机 2 600*600 12.5.1 现有一台， 12 年 1 月请购一台 名称 基本尺寸 容量 成布暂存区 1600*6000 18 节 320 卷（ 200 吨） 异常暂存区 160...
浸胶包材存放区
名称 数 量 基本尺寸 预计到 厂日期 请购计划 木棍托盘 34 1500*1700*1700 12.2.1 11 年 8 月请购 包材架 10 1500*1700*1700 12.2.1 11 年 8 月请购 纸法兰托盘 1 6000*200...
浸胶卷取区
名称 数 量 基本尺寸 预计到 厂日期 请购计划 插件架 2 1000*2500*1300 12.2.1 11 年 8 月请购 桌子 2 1500*700 11.12.31 11 年 8 月请购 自动验布机电脑 2 600*600 11.12....
浸胶物料室
名称 数 量 基本尺寸 预计到 厂日期 请购计划 货架 14 480*1800 11.12.31 11 年 8 月请购 名称 基本尺寸 容量 货架 480*1800*4 层 14 节 存量预估
浸胶主控室
名称 数 量 基本尺寸 预计到 厂日期 请购计划 主控台 2 BZ 随机 11.12.31 电脑桌 2 700*2500 11.12.31 11 年 8 月请购 打印机 2 12.2.1 11 年 10 月请购 名称 基本尺寸 容量 主控台 电...
浸胶更衣室（会议室旁
名称 数 量 基本尺寸 预计到 厂日期 请购计划 九门庶务柜 10 500*1000 12.1.1 11 年 10 月请购 鞋柜 2 500*1000 12.1.1 11 年 10 月请购 名称 基本尺寸 容量 九门庶务柜 500*1000 供...
浸胶餐厅
名称 数 量 基本尺寸 预计到 厂日期 请购计划 餐桌 6 700*2500 12.1.1 11 年 10 月请购 椅子 48 500*1000 12.1.1 11 年 10 月请购 名称 基本尺寸 容量 餐桌 700*2500 容纳 48 人...
配胶 0 米
名称 数 量 基本尺寸 预计到 厂日期 请购计划 应急用品柜 1 700*1600 12.1.1 11 年 11 月 名称 基本尺寸 容量 应急用品柜 700*1600 1 节 防毒面具、橡胶手套、防护服、 防泄漏用沙桶 存量预估
配胶 4 米
名称 数 量 基本尺寸 预计到 厂日期 请购计划 应急用品柜 1 700*1600 12.1.1 11 年 11 月 洗手洗眼器 1 600*1000 12.1.1 11 年 11 月 货架 3 480*1800 11.12.31 11 年 8...
配胶 7.4 米
名称 数 量 基本尺寸 预计到 厂日期 请购计划 应急用品柜 1 700*1600 12.1.1 11 年 11 月 洗手洗眼器 1 600*1000 12.1.1 11 年 11 月 气动泵放置架 1 700*1000 12.1.1 11 年...
配胶 12 米
名称 数 量 基本尺寸 预计到 厂日期 请购计划 应急用品柜 1 700*1600 12.1.1 12 年 1 月 洗手洗眼器 1 600*1000 12.1.1 12 年 1 月 文件柜 3 600*1200 12.1.1 12 年 1 月 ...
配胶 15 米
名称 数 量 基本尺寸 预计到 厂日期 请购计划 应急用品柜 1 700*1600 12.1.1 11 年 11 月 洗手洗眼器 1 600*1000 12.1.1 11 年 11 月 名称 基本尺寸 容量 应急用品柜 700*1600 1 节...
配胶 18 米
名称 数 量 基本尺寸 预计到 厂日期 请购计划 应急用品柜 1 700*1600 12.1.1 11 年 11 月 洗手洗眼器 1 600*1000 12.1.1 11 年 11 月 气动泵放置架 1 700*1000 12.1.1 11 年...
污水处理间
名称 数 量 基本尺寸 预计到 厂日期 请购计划 洗手洗眼器 1 600*1000 12.1.1 11 年 11 月 应急用品柜 1 600*1000 12.1.1 11 年 11 月 胶液回收桶 3 Ø700*1100 移机 名称 基本尺寸 ...
×