[MOST WISHED] Arduino Cookbook by Michael Margolis

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Create your own toys, remote controllers, alarms, detectors, robots, and many other projects with the Arduino device. This simple microcontroller board lets artists and designers build a variety of amazing objects and prototypes that interact with the physical world.
Author : Michael Margolis
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Michael Margolis ( 10✮ )
Link Download : https://babarianmangsabook.blogspot.se/?book=1449313876
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment