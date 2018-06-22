Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to Design a Kitchen The good news is that once you get into it, and expose yourself to different alternatives, you wil...
The floors are of Caesarstone’s 6131 Bianco Drift – a light coloured surface that adds to the brightness of the kitchen. F...
Wordpress Angle
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to design a kitchen

13 views

Published on

5.0 star reviews on google, never an unsatisfied customer

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to design a kitchen

  1. 1. How to Design a Kitchen The good news is that once you get into it, and expose yourself to different alternatives, you will soon find yourself narrowing down your selection and zooming into the style that best suits your needs and preferences. In order to help you design your kitchen, Caesarstone has created a user friendly software program called the Visualiser that lets you play around with the different surfaces of the kitchen so that you can gain a real sense of what your kitchen will look like. The Visualiser provides two kitchen style alternatives- a traditional kitchen and a transitional kitchen. Below is a picture of the default traditional kitchen on the Visualiser. The kitchen is warm and inviting and has beautiful oak cabinets along the wall and on the kitchen island. The top cabinets have semi-transparent glass doors which add to the airiness of the kitchen. To complement the wood, the kitchen uses Caesarstone’s 5131 Calacatta Nuvo, a stylish surface with a marble-like design. The Calacatta Nuvo is used on the kitchen counter, the backsplash and the island.
  2. 2. The floors are of Caesarstone’s 6131 Bianco Drift – a light coloured surface that adds to the brightness of the kitchen. Finally, the wall, painted in dark grey, delineates the kitchen and provides it with a dark anchor. Now let's have a look at a more modern kitchen layout. Below is a picture of the default kitchen in the Visualiser. It has a clean contemporary layout with seamless cabinets along the wall and a mixture of closed and open cabinets on the island. A practical feature is that there is a table that extends from the island that provides extra working space. As far as the colouring is concerned, the black and grey palette communicates sophistication and a cool chic. Website:- Southern Maryland Pristine Kitchen Design Contact us:- Southern Maryland Pristine Kitchen Design 28492 Oema Court,Mechanicsville,Md,20659 Phone:-240-466-6780 External Links:- Yola Reddit Quora
  3. 3. Wordpress Angle

×