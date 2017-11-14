Рекомендації щодо проведення ІІ (районного) етапу Всеукраїнськоїучнівськоїолімпіади з історії у 2017/2018 навчальному році...
питання, бачити протиріччя; складати схему, план явища чи події, складати розповідь від імені очевидця чи учасника події);...
Історія України 9 клас Розподіл території України між двома імперіями на східну (російську) і західну (австрійську). Украї...
методичні рекомендації до проведення іі (районного ) етапу олімпіади з історії

історія

  1. 1. Рекомендації щодо проведення ІІ (районного) етапу Всеукраїнськоїучнівськоїолімпіади з історії у 2017/2018 навчальному році Відповідно до наказу Департаменту освіти і науки, молоді та спорту виконавчого органуКиївськоїміської ради «Про проведення I (шкільного) та II (районного) етапів Всеукраїнських учнівських олімпіад з навчальних предметів у 2017/2018 навчальному році», 25 листопада 2017 року в місті Києві відбудеться ІІ етап Всеукраїнської учнівськоїолімпіади з історії серед учнів 8- 11 класів. Учням будуть запропоновані наступні завдання: - Історичний турнір (дати визначення історичних понять, термінів тощо). - Хронологічна задача. - Напишіть статтю до історичного довідника … - Назвіть головні причини і запишіть основні наслідки вказаних історичних подій. - Впізнайте за історичним джерелом подію, коротко розкажіть про неї та визначте її історичне значення. - Визначте, хто зображений на світлині, яку роль ці люди відігравали в історії. - Аналіз історичного джерела. - Уявіть, що ви берете участь у міжнародній конференції … Складіть 10 тез свого виступу, які розкривають сутність питання. - За якою ознакою створено тестовий ряд:… - Назвіть дати запропонованих подій та визначте скільки часу минуло між ними:… - Запишіть поняття і терміни у відповідний сектор таблиці і дайте їм визначення. - Прочитайте історичний документ. Які події він передає? Коли вони відбувались? В чому полягають наслідки цієї події? - Які історичні події зображено на світлинах? Розташуйте їх в хронологічній послідовності. Як ці події вплинули на хід історії? - Відомому політику і науковцю ____________ належить думка «____________________» Чи вірною була ця думка? Наведіть факти. - Виправте неточності та помилки в тексті… - Прочитайте уривок з документу: Який історичний час передає цей документ? Які події в цей час відбувались в Україні? Дайте їм характеристику. Завдання розроблено за аналогією до ІV етапу Всеукраїнської учнівської олімпіади з історії. Для кожного класу завдання охоплюють програмовий матеріал за попередній рік навчання, а також теми, вивчені до дня проведення ІІ етапу олімпіади. Завдання перевіряють: 1) визначення історичних понять, термінів, завдання на вміння оперувати новими поняттями та аналізувати й доречно їх вживати; 2) хронологію історичних подій, явищ та процесів; послідовність та синхронність історичних подій, закономірність та зв’язок між ними; групування фактів за вказаними ознаками; 3) персоніфікацію історичних подій (характеристика ключових історичних діячів, описання їх діяльності, впізнання за портретами та фотографіями, оцінювання впливу історичного діяча на хід історичних подій); 4) роботи з історичними джерелами (їх критичним аналізом, дослідженням, припущеннями, конкретизацією подій, опрацювання фрагментів історичних джерел); 5) творчі види діяльності (вміти переконувати, доводити свою точку зору, аргументувати і опонувати, робити висновки, самостійно шукати відповіді на
  2. 2. питання, бачити протиріччя; складати схему, план явища чи події, складати розповідь від імені очевидця чи учасника події); 6) розв’язок історичних завдань, які потребують пояснень, наведення прикладів і аргументів, завдань на складання есе, історичних портретів, визначення правильності складених документів, уміння відстежувати сучасні політичні та суспільні події в Україні і давати їм оцінку, проводячи паралелі із минулим тощо. При підготовці до олімпіади, поряд з опрацюванням питань політичного та соціально-економічного життя, слід звернути увагу на питання історії культури та повсякденності, які передбачені чинними навчальними програмами. Хронологічні рамки: Історія України 8 клас Нова доба в історії України: хронологічні рамки. Становище українських земель у складі різних держав у ХVІ ст. Середньовічна спадщина України. Основні події і постаті. Ранній новий час Особливості ранньомодерної доби в історії України. Тема 1. УКРАЇНСЬКІ ЗЕМЛІ В ХVІ ст. Соціальна структура українського суспільства та економічне життя. Князі, пани й дрібна шляхта. Становище непривілейованих груп населення. Виникнення українського козацтва. Передумови Люблінської унії. Люблінський сейм 1569 р. Суспільно-політичні зміни в українських землях після Люблінської унії. Реформаційні та контрреформаційні рухи в Україні. Православні братства. Львівська братська школа. Становище церкви. Розвиток полемічної літератури. Церковні собори в Бересті 1596 р., утворення греко-католицької церкви. Виникнення Запорізької Січі. Д. Вишневецький. Життя та побут козаків. Військове мистецтво козацтва. Утворення реєстрового козацтва. Повстання 1591—1596 рр. Умови розвитку культури. Розвиток української мови. Шкільництво. Острозька академія. Рукописна книга та книговидання. Архітектура й містобудування. Образотворче та декоративно-ужиткове мистецтво. Історичні персоналії ХVI століття. Тема 2. УКРАЇНСЬКІ ЗЕМЛІ У ПЕРШІЙ ПОЛОВИНІ ХVІІ ст. Зростання магнатського землеволодіння. Поширення фільварків. Розвиток товарного виробництва. Міста. Становище селян та міщан. Вплив Берестейської унії на церковне життя в Україні. Становище церков. Морські походи козаків. Гетьман П. Конашевич-Сагайдачний. Участь українського козацтва у Хотинській війні. Козацько-польський збройний конфлікт 1625 р. Повстання Т. Федоровича, І. Сулими. Національно-визвольне повстання 1637—1638 рр. Митрополит П. Могила. Шкільництво. Утворення Києво-Могилянської академії. Література. Книговидання. Театр. Література. Музика. Архітектура та образотворче мистецтво. Історичні персоналії ХVIІ століття. Всесвітня історія 8 клас Середні віки в історії людства. Хронологічні межі й періодизація. Поняття Нового часу. Політична карта Європи. Народонаселення. Тема 1. ВЕЛИКІ ГЕОГРАФІЧНІ ВІДКРИТТЯ: ЗУСТРІЧ ЦИВІЛІЗАЦІЙ Відкриття європейців. Причини й передумови Великих географічних відкриттів XV—XVI ст. Подорожі португальців. Христофор Колумб і відкриття Нового Світу. Перша навколосвітня подорож. Завоювання Нового Світу. Конкістадори у Новому Світі. Перші колонії. Освоєння європейцями Північної Америки. Наслідки Великих географічних відкриттів. Історичні персоналії Тема 2. ЛЮДИНА РАННЬОЇ НОВОЇ ДОБИ Матеріальний світ і суспільство. Зміни в суспільстві. Шлюб і сім’я, становище жінки. Технічні вдосконалення. Господарювання, мануфактури, капіталізм. Повсякденне життя Західної Європи. Житло і хатнє начиння. Зміни в харчуванні. Правила застілля. Одяг і мода. Історичні персоналії Тема 3. ЄВРОПЕЙСЬКЕ ВІДРОДЖЕННЯ Народження нової культури. Італійські гуманісти. Гуманізм за Альпами. Поява утопій. Політичні теорії. Мистецтво Високого Відродження. Новий тип творчої людини. Італійське Відродження. Мистецтво Німеччини. Мистецтво Нідерландів. Тема 4. РЕФОРМАЦІЯ І КОНТРРЕФОРМАЦІЯ Реформація в Німеччині. Німеччина напередодні Реформації. Мартін Лютер і початок Реформації. Народна Реформація. Від народження протестантизму до Аугсбурзького миру. Поширення Реформації та Контрреформація. Реформація в Женеві і поява кальвіністської церкви. Перехід папства до Контрреформації. Орден єзуїтів. Тридентський собор.
  3. 3. Історія України 9 клас Розподіл території України між двома імперіями на східну (російську) і західну (австрійську). Україна в умовах загальноєвропейської кризи аграрно-ремісницької цивілізації. Утвердження індустріального суспільства. Українське національне відродження. Тема1.Формування модерної української нації. Теорія та суспільні виклики першої половини ХІХ ст. Історичні персоналії Тема 2. Українські землі у складі Російської та Австрійської імперій наприкінці ХVІІІ- у першій третині ХІХ ст. Історичні персоналії Тема 3. Соціально-економічне життя народу та український національний рух у першій половині ХІХ ст. Історичні персоналії Всесвітня історія 9 клас Світ наприкінці ХVІІІ- у ХІХ ст. Періодизація нової історії. Загальна характеристика змін у господарюванні, політичному житті, утвердження парламентаризму, розвитку духовної сфери суспільства. Тема 1. Велика французька революція кінця ХVІІІ ст. Європа в період наполеонівських війн. Історичні персоналії Тема 2. Європа й Америка в першій половині XIX ст. Історичні персоналії Історія України 10 клас Тема 1. Україна на початку XX ст. Історичні персоналії Тема 2.Україна в роки першої світової війни. Історичні персоналії Тема 3. Початок Української революції (1917- квітень 1918 р.). Історичні персоналії Всесвітня історія 10 клас Провідні країни світу на початку ХХ ст.: основні тенденції соціально- економічного, політичного розвитку. «Пробудження Азії». Історичні персоналії Тема 1. Передумови Першої світової війни. Війна та її наслідки. Історичні персоналії Тема 2. Повоєнне облаштування світу. Версальсько - Вашингтонська система договорів. «14 пунктів» В. Вільсона. Паризька мирна конференція. Версальський договір. Створення Ліги Націй. Мирні договори із союзниками Німеччини. Вашингтонська конференція. Завершення формування Версальсько-Вашингтонської системи, її переваги та недоліки. Історичні персоналії Історія України 11 клас Тема 1. Україна в роки Другої світової війни (1939-1945 рр.). Історичні персоналії Тема 2. Україна в перші повоєнні роки (1945 - початок 50-х рр.) . Історичні персоналії Тема 3. Україна в умовах політичної та економічної лібералізації суспільства (середина 50-х- середина 60-х рр.). Історичні персоналії Всесвітня історія 11 клас Основні тенденції соціально - економічних та політичних перетворень у другій половині ХХ- початку ХХІ ст. Світові інтеграційні та глобалізаційні процеси. Історичні персоналії Тема 1. Друга світова війна. Світ після Другої світової війни. Історичні персоналії Тема № 2 США та Канада у 1945 – на початку ХХІ ст. Історичні персоналії Під час виконання завдань учням заборонено користуватися будь-якими джерелами інформації. Критерії оцінювання наводяться після кожного завдання, що допоможе учням при їх виконанні та членам комісій з перевірки робіт. Виконання олімпіадних завдань усі райони розпочинають одночасно о 10 годині. Олімпіада триває 3 години. Їй передує проведення інструктажу для учасників. Після завершення олімпіади голова оргкомітету шифрує роботи. Перевірку та оцінювання робіт фахове журі здійснює у день проведення олімпіади. До заявки на міський (ІІІ) етап Всеукраїнської олімпіади з історії включити переможців ІІ етапу – учнів, які посіли І та ІІ місця. З повагою, голова оргкомітету ІІІ етапу Всеукраїнської учнівської олімпіади з історії О.Ф.Трухан 050-6321670

