“RECURSOS DIGITALES PARA LA ENSEÑANZA” INSTITUTO SUPERIOR DE FORMACIÓN DOCENTE y TÉCNICA Nº 9-003 Postítulo en TIC aplicad...
¿Qué nos proponemos hoy? Aproximarnos a las características específicas del podcast como expresión de la cultura digital A...
Se formula el siguiente interrogante Quién se anima a dar pley Se presenta el enlace a la Intro del taller Pódcast Fin de ...
Se destaca la siguiente cita La radio es la mayor pantalla del mundo ya que no tiene bordes Orson Wells Actor director gui...
La radio en la cultura digital Internet Nuevos modos de producción circulación y consumo de radio Pódcasting de audio Es u...
Mucho más que palabras Música Efectos de sonido Voces y palabras Silencio Escritura guión Notas al orador Aquí se puede pr...
Música y efectos de sonido Pueden usarse para Ambientar Sonar de fondo cortinas Describir acciones Describir espacios y ti...
Silencio Puede usarse para Generar suspenso tensión expectativa Llamar la atención Propiciar la reflexión Se formula el si...
Voces y palabras Se usan para informar relatar dialogar acompañar explicar actuar entre otras Se formula el siguiente inte...
Tercer momento Estructuras posibles y guión Fin de diapositiva 15
¿Qué creen que es esto? Descripción de imagen Se presenta captura de cuadro dividido en 2 partes con la siguiente informac...
Guión radiofónico Es un texto que detalla lo que sucederá y posibilita que los integrantes del equipo estén comunicados Pe...
¿Cómo se estructura un guión de radio? Existen distintas formas de escribir guiones para radio Este es un modelo posible D...
Quinto momento Recursos útiles Fin de diapositiva 26
Recursos para la realización de podcasts Bancos de sonidos y música de uso libre Se presentan los íconos de Jamendo miusic...
Aug. 27, 2021
Aug. 27, 2021
"Realización de Podcast de Audio"

Realización de podcasts de audio

  1. 1. “RECURSOS DIGITALES PARA LA ENSEÑANZA” INSTITUTO SUPERIOR DE FORMACIÓN DOCENTE y TÉCNICA Nº 9-003 Postítulo en TIC aplicadas a la educación Prof. Marisol Martínez
  2. 2. ¿Qué nos proponemos hoy? Aproximarnos a las características específicas del podcast como expresión de la cultura digital Analizar los componentes del lenguaje radiofónico Presentar algunas características y estructuras posibles para la escritura de un guión radiofónico Conocer y explorar recursos digitales para la producción y socialización de podcasts Fin de diapositiva 2
  3. 3. Se formula el siguiente interrogante Quién se anima a dar pley Se presenta el enlace a la Intro del taller Pódcast Fin de diapositiva 3
  4. 4. Se destaca la siguiente cita La radio es la mayor pantalla del mundo ya que no tiene bordes Orson Wells Actor director guionista y productor de cine estadounidense Se presenta el enlace a su definición en Wikipedia Fin de diapositiva 4
  5. 5. La radio en la cultura digital Internet Nuevos modos de producción circulación y consumo de radio Pódcasting de audio Es una trasmisión pública de radio o de otras grabaciones en formato audio que circula por internet y descarga en el momento y lugar en que los usuarios deciden El podcast Rompe con el aquí y ahora de la radio tradicional Suele ser gratuito y de libre acceso Permite que cualquier usuario de internet pueda crear su programa Requiere generar archivos digitales de sonido generalmente mp3 Invita a sus oyentes a suscribirse Fin de diapositiva 6
  6. 6. Mucho más que palabras Música Efectos de sonido Voces y palabras Silencio Escritura guión Notas al orador Aquí se puede preguntar si se les ocurre algún elemento más que no esté señalado en la diapositiva. Se buscará relacionar los componentes con lo que escucharon de los podcasts: ¿en ambos estaban todos presentes? ¿Cuáles predominaron en cada uno? ¿Qué similitudes y diferencias encuentran entre los dos podcasts en función de estos componentes? fin de diapositiva 11
  7. 7. Música y efectos de sonido Pueden usarse para Ambientar Sonar de fondo cortinas Describir acciones Describir espacios y tiempos Crear climas transmitir emociones Editorializar Separar segmentos Llamar la atención del oyente Notas al orador Es importante aquí hacer hincapié en que poner en juego cada uno de estos componentes implica decisiones estéticas, éticas, ideológicas, expresivas… Que los medios comerciales tomen cierto tipo de decisiones no significa que éstas sean las únicas posibles. Por ejemplo ¿es necesario musicalizar la noticia de una derrota deportiva con una música épica, dramática? ¿Hay otras maneras? Fin de diapositiva 12
  8. 8. Silencio Puede usarse para Generar suspenso tensión expectativa Llamar la atención Propiciar la reflexión Se formula el siguiente interrogante Si hacemos una breve pausa antes de decir algo ¿Qué efecto produce en el oyente? se presenta el enlace a la fuente ponele onda Herramientas para producir radio con jóvenes Notas al orador El silencio no es sólo “error” o ausencia , sino que puede ser voluntario y convertirse en un recurso expresivo . Fin de diapositiva 13
  9. 9. Voces y palabras Se usan para informar relatar dialogar acompañar explicar actuar entre otras Se formula el siguiente interrogante ¿Cómo impactan el tono el volumen o la velocidad de la voz en lo que decimos? Todas las voces pueden sonar en radio Aunque haya parámetros instalados se formula la pregunta ¿Y la escritura guión? Lo retomaremos un poco más adelante Notas al orador Vinculamos las palabras al qué se dice y las voces al cómo se dice . Pero las voces también expresan y definen contenidos. Hay parámetros o modelos de voz instalados. En realidad, todas las voces pueden sonar en radio. Las palabras pueden estar previamente escritas en el guión y también muchas veces se trabaja a partir de la improvisación. Fin de diapositiva 14
  10. 10. Tercer momento Estructuras posibles y guión Fin de diapositiva 15
  11. 11. ¿Qué creen que es esto? Descripción de imagen Se presenta captura de cuadro dividido en 2 partes con la siguiente información de una parte del cuadro Posproducción F x llaves Cortina track 05 F x portazo pc Y del otro lado del cuadro voces fragmento de guión radial escritura de un diálogo entre padre e hijo Fin de descripción de imagen Fuente adaptado de ponele onda Herramientas para producir radio con jóvenes se presenta el enlace al material notas al orador Aquí se presenta un fragmento de guión radial. Se invitará a los participantes del taller a que distingan los distintos elementos que aparecen señalados. Ejemplo ¿A qué podrá referirse la expresión “FX LLAVES”? ¿Por qué el texto está organizado en dos columnas?
  12. 12. Guión radiofónico Es un texto que detalla lo que sucederá y posibilita que los integrantes del equipo estén comunicados Permite planificar qué decir y cómo definir quienes hablan en qué momento entra la música qué efecto de sonido acompaña entre otros Se destaca que puede haber algunos momentos guionados y otros improvisados Y se aclara Pero cuidado Un pódcast no se lee se escucha y se formula el siguiente interrogante ¿Qué tipo de oraciones usarían en su guión? Oraciones deseables para escritura de guión radiofónico: breves y de estructura sencilla (sujeto - verbo- predicado) Fin de diapositiva 18
  13. 13. ¿Cómo se estructura un guión de radio? Existen distintas formas de escribir guiones para radio Este es un modelo posible Descripción de imagen Se presenta captura del recorte de un cuadro con dos columnas En el mismo se especifica En la columna de la izquierda Control Indicaciones al operador Por ejemplo canción cortina musical En la columna de la derecha Estudio Texto de los locutores Notas al orador Se presenta un modelo dentro de varios posibles, que tiene como ventajas la claridad y la sencillez. En la columna de la izquierda control se escriben todas las indicaciones al operador, como los efectos de sonido, canciones, etcétera. A la derecha se indica el texto de los locutores. fin de diapositiva 19
  14. 14. Quinto momento Recursos útiles Fin de diapositiva 26
  15. 15. Recursos para la realización de podcasts Bancos de sonidos y música de uso libre Se presentan los íconos de Jamendo miusic Audio library Frí Miusic arcaiv Dig mixter Feisbuk Saund colécgíons Y óupen miúsic arcaiv punto org Socialización áivuxx spriker Saundclad Mix cláud Notas al orador Se presentan los enlaces a distintos bancos de recursos para la realización de podcasts fin de diapositiva 28

