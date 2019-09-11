Successfully reported this slideshow.
RECURSOS EDUCATIVOS ABIERTOS (REA) AUTORA: Soledad Cecilia Cosio. Profesorado de Educación Primaria. Curso: 3 ero 2 da tur...
¿Cómo se utilizan? Se pueden utilizar en entornos colaborativos, permiten aplicarse en diferentes metodologías/pedagogías ...
Recursos educativos abiertos (rea)

Se trata de una breve descripción sobre REA y licencias.

Recursos educativos abiertos (rea)

  1. 1. RECURSOS EDUCATIVOS ABIERTOS (REA) AUTORA: Soledad Cecilia Cosio. Profesorado de Educación Primaria. Curso: 3 ero 2 da turno tarde Año:2019
  2. 2. Investiguemos un poco mas sobre los REA
  3. 3. ¿Cómo se utilizan? Se pueden utilizar en entornos colaborativos, permiten aplicarse en diferentes metodologías/pedagogías y se pueden personalizar para garantizar un aprendizaje a medida del alumnado. ¿Cómo puede cubrir todos los objetivos?. Pues fácil, los REA poseen las características de las 4R (por sus iniciales en ingles): • Revisar: (revise) para adaptar, mejorar o actualizar el recurso educativo. • Combinar: (remix) con otro recurso para producir nuevos recursos. • Reutilizar: (reuse) el recurso original o el reeditado en otros contexto. • Redistribuir: (redistribute) hacer las copias que necesitemos para compartir.
  4. 4. Algunos ejemplos
  5. 5. Recurso trabajado
  6. 6. Las licencias
  7. 7. Veamos una síntesis de las licencias CC.

