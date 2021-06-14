Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How Does a Solar Water Heater System Work? Solar water heating system is the most used and highly understood solar powered...
However, solar water heater is a huge investment. Apart from residential consumption, numerous industries and factories re...
Hence, this is where a solar water heater comes in handy. A solar water heater is affordable as a maintenance-free deal. T...
When the sunlight enters the insulated box, the heat gets trapped inside because of the glass cover. Once the heat gets ab...
A passive system uses the ability of the hot water to go higher. After that, the storage tank collects the heated water an...
ThankYou Northern Lights Solar Solutions 1-800-317-9054 305 McKay Unit 20 Winnipeg Manitoba R2G0N5 Website: https://www.so...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
30 views
Jun. 14, 2021

Solar Water Heater System Work - Northern Lights Solar Solutions

Solar water heating system is the most used and highly understood solar powered kit around the world. It’s easy to install and economic. That’s why solar water heater system can find its right place in your daily life.Solar water heaters are highly required in every home. One of the main reasons behind using solar powered system is the government incentives and tax benefits to avail the abundant renewable energy source for residential and pool heating purposes. When it comes to investing in a solar water heating kit, you should look no further than Northern Lights Solar Solutions. https://www.solartubs.com/

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Solar Water Heater System Work - Northern Lights Solar Solutions

  1. 1. How Does a Solar Water Heater System Work? Solar water heating system is the most used and highly understood solar powered kit around the world. It’s easy to install and economic. That’s why solar water heater system can find its right place in your daily life. This solar kit works on simple basic principle i.e. absorbing sunlight for water heating purposes. But a question arises that why do you need a solar water heating system? In short and simple words, a solar water heater helps you go green as it utilizes renewable solar energy for its operation.
  2. 2. However, solar water heater is a huge investment. Apart from residential consumption, numerous industries and factories require hot water in humongous quantities on a daily basis. Fossil fuels derived heat sources are pollutants and are depleting quickly.
  3. 3. Hence, this is where a solar water heater comes in handy. A solar water heater is affordable as a maintenance-free deal. Take a look at this post and know how a solar powered water heating system works. Generally, a solar water heating kit requires solar power or sunlight likewise any other solar equipment. Solar water heating panels are mounted on the rooftop where they receive maximum amount of sunlight. This setup comprises of a water storage tank and pipes that connect the storage tank to the heat box. The heat box is highly insulated from inside and is fitted with copper pipes. The copper pipes help in absorbing heat. A glass cover is used to cover this box so that the heat absorbed from the sun is trapped inside.
  4. 4. When the sunlight enters the insulated box, the heat gets trapped inside because of the glass cover. Once the heat gets absorbed, the copper pipes present inside start heating up. The water from the source from the source starts flowing into these copper pipes. The heated copper pipes start heating up water in the pipes. The hot water goes up because of its lighter density as compared to cold water. After that, the water storage tank collects the hot water, which is ready to be used further. Generally, solar water heaters work on two technologies i.e. passive and active. The active solar heater pumps out the hot water from the storage tank by using a small pumping system. It’ll also pump out anti- freezing fluids that help the water heating system during extreme cold weather conditions.
  5. 5. A passive system uses the ability of the hot water to go higher. After that, the storage tank collects the heated water and is connected to the house water supply taps and faucets. This system is less costly. But the passive solar water heating kit loses the warmth of water faster, making the heat transfer ineffective. Solar water heaters are highly required in every home. One of the main reasons behind using solar powered system is the government incentives and tax benefits to avail the abundant renewable energy source for residential and pool heating purposes. When it comes to investing in a solar water heating kit, you should look no further than Northern Lights Solar Solutions. We specialize in providing turnkey DIY solar water heating solutions for hot water, pools, and space heating and commercial heating purposes. Our pre-engineered solar water heating systems save on design and installation costs while providing the highest returns in the solar industry. For more information about our pre-designed kits, feel free to contact us as soon as possible at +1 (800) 317-9054.
  6. 6. ThankYou Northern Lights Solar Solutions 1-800-317-9054 305 McKay Unit 20 Winnipeg Manitoba R2G0N5 Website: https://www.solartubs.com/ 1 -800 -317 -9054

×