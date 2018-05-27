Synnopsis :

Controlling Market Power in Telecommunications Relying on a comparative analysis of five countries, this book seeks to shed some light on the respective roles of antitrust law and antitrust authorities in liberalized telecommunications markets.



Author : Damien Gerardin

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Damien Gerardin ( 9✮ )

Link Download : https://leadpasticoy.blogspot.com/?book=0199242437

