SOIS offers exclusive makeup and hair course for students to pursue their international makeup career. We make sure to push you outside of your comfort zone at the end of our advanced makeup programs. Book your seat now in our Diploma Programs in Makeup Artistry Canada Today.Take your dream of becoming a Beauty Professional to new level with this collaborative advanced certificate designed by Glow College of Artistic Design, Canada. For more details call us at: +91 6239571803 or visit www.soisonline.com