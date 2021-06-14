Successfully reported this slideshow.
ADVANCED MAKEUP ARTISTRY CERTIFICATE SOIS MAKEUP ACADEMY
Earn your Advanced Makeup Certificate In association with GLOW College, SOIS offers an opportunity to complete a Canadian ...
ABOUT US SOIS is first campus in North India who had the vision to have international credit system and online blended edu...
MODULE INFORMATION & DELIVERY  Level One Makeup Artistry  Bridal Makeup Module  Fashion Makeup Module  Media & Televis...
—Pat McGrath “Creativity is your best makeup skill, don’t be afraid to experiment.”
Makeup Shoots by SOIS Experts
Practical Block for Hand on Hand Practice
D6, Phase 1, Sector 57, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab 160055 www.soisonline.com +91 – 62395 -71803
SOIS offers exclusive makeup and hair course for students to pursue their international makeup career. We make sure to push you outside of your comfort zone at the end of our advanced makeup programs. Book your seat now in our Diploma Programs in Makeup Artistry Canada Today.Take your dream of becoming a Beauty Professional to new level with this collaborative advanced certificate designed by Glow College of Artistic Design, Canada. For more details call us at: +91 6239571803 or visit www.soisonline.com

  2. 2. Earn your Advanced Makeup Certificate In association with GLOW College, SOIS offers an opportunity to complete a Canadian Makeup Certificate program in Mohali, India. With a combination of online and in-class studies, complete a variety of lessons from Safety and Sanitation, Color Theories, Skin Care and Anatomy, and step-by-step application techniques for Beauty, Bridal, and Fashion Makeup Artistry. This Advanced Certificate is an Esthetics pathway Canada After completing this program, excel your Beauty Career in India or choose to further pursue a Career in Beauty and Esthetics by completing this Prep Program prior to applying for Study in Canada opportunities with Canadian Public Colleges. Students that qualify for Study Permits with a Public College will have the opportunity to Study and Work in Canada. This Advanced Non-Vocational Certificate includes a series of comprehensive in-person and online demonstrations of the latest Makeup Artistry trends and techniques. Live demonstrations, theoretical notes, practical hands-on practice sessions, and mock fashion run-ways are some of the experiences you can expect.
  3. 3. ABOUT US SOIS is first campus in North India who had the vision to have international credit system and online blended education system in India. SOIS offers plethora of courses to choose from both at undergraduate and post graduate levels. Bachelor of Business Administration, Masters of Business Administration, IT and Computing, Hotel and Hospitality Management, Travel and Tourism Management, Nursing Bridging Course, PG Diploma in Nursing, Fashion and Advanced Fashion and Beautician Makeup Course are a few courses which can help you carve a niche in your career.
  4. 4. MODULE INFORMATION & DELIVERY  Level One Makeup Artistry  Bridal Makeup Module  Fashion Makeup Module  Media & Television Makeup Module  Level One Hair Design Module  Bridal Hair Design Module  Fashion Hair Design Module  Practical "FREEDOM" Module
  LOCATIONS D6, Phase 1, Sector 57, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab 160055 www.soisonline.com +91 – 62395 -71803 inquiry@soisonline.com
