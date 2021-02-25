Vol9 share

Successfully reported this slideshow.
基本操作‐写真撮影‐
外部共有機能（ＰＣ、端末） 2 安全かつ効率的に写真を外部と共有する 共有のための専用のリンク(URL)が発行されるため、それを共有したい相手に教えるだけです パスワードや相手が閲覧できる有効期限を設定できるため安心してご利用頂けます
外部共有機能（ＰC） 3 写真一覧画面から共有したい写真を選択し、画面右上の【共有】をクリックします 【共有設定を開く】をクリックし、 【共有を開始】をクリックすれば共有共有用のURLが発行されます
外部共有機能（アプリ） 4 写真一覧から【選択】をタップします 共有したい写真を選択し、 画面左下の共有ボタンをタップします 【URLで共有】をタップすると 共有の準備画面に移ります
外部共有機能（アプリ） 5 タイトルやコメントを任意で編集し、 【共有開始】をタップします 「共有を開始しますか？」と表示されるので、 【開始する】をタップします 【共有情報をコピーする】をタップすると URLがコピーされます 後はURLをメー...
動作保証環境 （対応ブラウザ・モバイル） ■Windows ■Mac ブラウザ: Internet Explorer 11、Edge ブラウザ：Google Chrome Google Chrome ■Apple端末 ■Android端末 iO...
