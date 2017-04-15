Qadyaniyat Exposed

These slides are to unmask and get the introduction of "Qayaniyat" a conspiring movement based on fake prophet hood denying the end of prophet hood of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)- the Last Prophet sent by Allah Almighty 14 centuries ago. The followers of this movement are betraying the masses and all the Muslim of the world in the fake name of Islam. They are even misleading the non believers while inviting them to their so-called Islam. Beware of them and share it further.