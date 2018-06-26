[NEWS] Freakonomics by Steven D Levitt Online

Synnopsis :

Freakonomics This newly revised edition of the "New York Times" bestseller offers a view of how the world really works, from two of today s most original thinkers.



Author : Steven D Levitt

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Steven D Levitt ( 3✮ )

Link Download : https://lukminmincuk21.blogspot.com/?book=0061234001

