[NEWS] Freakonomics by Steven D Levitt Online

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Freakonomics This newly revised edition of the "New York Times" bestseller offers a view of how the world really works, from two of today s most original thinkers.
Author : Steven D Levitt
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Steven D Levitt ( 3✮ )
Link Download : https://lukminmincuk21.blogspot.com/?book=0061234001
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment