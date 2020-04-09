新卒心得_協和テクノロジィズ十河_20200408

Successfully reported this slideshow.
for new grads

  1. 1. 社会人としての心得 • まず、社会人として重要な「態度」を身につけましょう • 社会人は基本一人では成果は出せません • チームで成果を出すために必要なもの →「信頼」 • 「信頼」どうやって築けるか？ • この人一子に仕事したほうが得/面白いと思ってもらう • 社会人の当たり前？ (https://servithink.co.jp/blog/archives/New-graduates2) • Give First（https://diamond.jp/articles/-/183966） • そして自律（https://cloudpack.media/29932） • 「信頼」がなければどうなるか？ • 一緒に仕事してもらえなくなる • 必要な情報や協力得られなくなる →評価してもらえなくなる → 成長できなくなる → 仕事がなくなる
  2. 2. 社会人として基本スキル • コミュニケーション（確連棒：カクレンボウ） • 今自分で考え行っているアクションは正しいか → 確認する • 現在の状況をそれを知るべきステークホルダに → 連絡する • タスクとしての経過報告を適宜上長等に → 報告する • 目標設定とアクションへのブレークダウン • ゴール設定 • 5W1H（https://innova-jp.com/5w1h-turn/）を明確に • タスク管理： https://www.jooto.com/contents/excel-task-management/ • そのゴールを達成するために必要な要素（タスク）は？ • スケジュール管理 • そのタスクをどういった優先順位とスケジュールで行う？
  3. 3. 日々のアクション • ゴールとそのためのタスク/スケジュール設定（excel or textで作成） • ゴール：会社から+自分として←達成明確にするため定量的な基準 • 共有必要な資料はLINE Driveに上げる（場所はあとで指定） • 前日の業務時間内に次の日の予定をLINE WORKSに上げる • 業務時間や場所に変更/承認が必要→スケジュールの予定招待で申請 • 日報として確連報をベースに作成提出（悩み事とかもなんでも） • ゴール/タスク/スケジュー基準（LINE Drive） • 変更が生じた場合もここで報告と修正 • 週一回ペースでweb会議で人財と面談 • たまに、皆でオンラインで飲み会でもやりましょう！

