Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ebony romance novels : Her Wicked Proposal | Romance Listen to Her Wicked Proposal and ebony romance novels new releases o...
ebony romance novels : Her Wicked Proposal | Romance Cedric, Viscount Sheridan, is cursed. Once the ton's golden boy, the ...
ebony romance novels : Her Wicked Proposal | Romance Written By: Lauren Smith. Narrated By: Heather Wilds Publisher: Tanto...
ebony romance novels : Her Wicked Proposal | Romance Download Full Version Her Wicked Proposal Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ebony romance novels : Her Wicked Proposal | Romance

5 views

Published on

Listen to Her Wicked Proposal and ebony romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any ebony romance novels FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ebony romance novels : Her Wicked Proposal | Romance

  1. 1. ebony romance novels : Her Wicked Proposal | Romance Listen to Her Wicked Proposal and ebony romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any ebony romance novels FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. ebony romance novels : Her Wicked Proposal | Romance Cedric, Viscount Sheridan, is cursed. Once the ton's golden boy, the loss of his sight has left him a reclusive shell of man, his days of womanizing, horse racing, and pistol shooting lost forever. Offered the chance to recapture a small part of his old life, he can't refuse-even if it means accepting the shocking proposal of the infamous ice maiden, Anne Chessley. Still reeling from her father's death, Anne's deepest wish is to avoid the hordes of fortune hunters who will soon be beating down her door. Proposing marriage to Cedric is an act of desperation, his unexpected acceptance a strange and wonderful dream. His only stipulation: She must respond passionately and wantonly in his bed. Her agreement barely crosses her lips before he begins a sensual assault on the icy walls bitter secrets have built around her heart. Yet even as they catch a glimpse of true happiness, betrayal is poised to sweep them away on opposing tides of danger.Contains mature themes.
  3. 3. ebony romance novels : Her Wicked Proposal | Romance Written By: Lauren Smith. Narrated By: Heather Wilds Publisher: Tantor Media Date: February 2016 Duration: 10 hours 39 minutes
  4. 4. ebony romance novels : Her Wicked Proposal | Romance Download Full Version Her Wicked Proposal Audio OR Get now

×