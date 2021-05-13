Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lifestyle
31 views
May. 13, 2021

Is it time to get a new towel from the best bath linen manufacturer in uk

Bath towels should be replaced when they give you signs like these. Reach out to a reliable bath linen manufacturer in UK to get premium-quality bath towels.

Is it time to get a new towel from the best bath linen manufacturer in uk

  1. 1. Is It Time to Get a New Towel From the Best Bath Linen Manufac- turer in UK? After taking a relaxing shower, the feeling of using a soft, cosy, plush bath towel to dry ourselves clean is incredible. The joy of using a soft, fluffy towel is often underrated. You understand the importance only when you realize your bath towel is no longer doing the job as it should. You’re still left wet despite wiping your body with it for ten or more minutes. Besides, it looks so old and worn out. ‘Is it time to buy a new towel from a trusted bath linen manufacturer in UK?’ you wonder but then again, you continue using that old, dingy towel. We all know how essential it is to keep our bath towels clean and hygienic. For this reason, you’re advised to replace your bath towels at regular intervals. But when is exactly the time to bid adieu to your old towel? Keep an eye for these signs as suggested by one of the renowned bath linen manufacturing brands. Signs That Tell It’s Time to Get a New Bath Towel 1. It sheds continuously: It’s natural for new towels to shed, at least for the first few days. But if the towel is shedding persistently, it’s likely the im- pact of poor manufacturing. Shedding lint continuously is something un- desirable. Picking the little fiber strands from the body just after you’ve
  2. 2. wiped yourself clean is simply not fun, right? That’s why, you should choose towels composed of pre-combed cotton. 2. Reduced absorbency: This is a clear sign that your towel is already near- ing the end of its life. That’s because there are not enough fibers left to re- tain moisture. Every time you wash a towel, it loses fibers and that leads to poor absorbency. Towels are designed to dry us off. But if your bath towel is keeping you wet and cold, it’s the perfect time to purchase a new bath towel from a reliable bath linen manufacturer in UK. 3. It is too rough and stiff: As per the manufacturer’s instructions, a bath towel should be frequently washed with soap and water. However, there’s a catch. Excessive use of detergent and fabric softeners leave towels feeling rough and stiff. What’s worse? This harshness is irreversible. If your towels are feeling harsh and stiff, consider replacing them with towels made of Turkish cotton. Super soft and plush, Turkish cotton towels are very absor- bent and renders the comfort of upscale hotel towels. P.S. You can check out the exclusive collection of Turkish cotton luxury towels at Soft Touch Linens. The leading bath linen manufacturer supplies top-quality luxury towels to high-end hotels, resorts, spas and other hos- pitality businesses. 4. It is faded: Frequently washing your bath towel with bleaching agents and fabric softeners impacts the absorbency. Coupled with this, the towel also loses its vibrancy. As a result, the bath towel looks dull, faded and un- attractive. Imagine keeping such a towel in your elegantly decorated bath- room! A towel is an excellent piece of bathroom decor. Hence, if it looks too old and drab, there’s no need to think even once before getting a new towel! Soft Touch Linens – The Most Trusted Bath Linen Manufacturer in UK
  3. 3. Now you know the signs that indicate its time to replace your bath towel, don’t you? And since you’re wondering where to get premium quality bath towels, you can explore the collection of luxury towels at Soft Touch Linens. Woven from 100% Turkish cotton yarn, the towels manifest excellent absorbency, ultra-soft- ness and superior longevity, all of these at cost-effective rates. +44 2892 698098 sales@softtouchlinens.co.uk https://softtouchlinens.co.uk/blog/is-it-time-to-get-a-new-towel-from-the-best- bath-linen-manufacturer-in-uk/ Follow us on Social Media

