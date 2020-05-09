Affordable townhouses in Dubai 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Affordable Townhouses in Dubai ( Average AED 2 million and below )
La Rosa at Villanova by Dubai Properties ACD - Handover Feb 2022 3BR Villa Size 1,947 sqft - Price AED 1,278,000 4BR Villa...
Eden at The Valley by Emaar Properties ACD - Handover Feb 2024 3BR Villa Size 1,988 sqft - Price AED 1,168,888 4BR Villa S...
Akoya Oxygen by Damac Properties ACD - Handover Dec 2020 3BR Villa Size 1,703 sqft - Price AED 999,999 4BR Villa Size 2,40...
Cherrywoods by Meraas Holding ACD - Handover Jul 2021 3BR Villa Size 2,233 sqft - Price AED 1,625,000 4BR Villa Size 2,634...
Sama at TownSquare by Nshama ACD - Handover Jul 2021 3BR Villa Size 2,224 sqft - Price AED 1,249,000 4BR Villa Size 2,430 ...
Arabian Ranches 3 by Emaar Properties SPRING - Handover Aug 2023 3BR Villa Size 1,941 sqft - Price AED 1,280,888* 4BR Vill...
Casa Viva at Serena by Dubai Properties ACD - Handover Feb 2021 2BR Villa Size 1,481 sqft - Price AED 1,388,000* 3BR Villa...
Elan at Tilal Al Ghaf by Majid AlFuttaim ACD - Handover Dec 2022 3BR Villa Size 2,152 sqft - Price AED 1,259,000 4BR Villa...
Urbana at Emaar South by Emaar Properties ACD - Handover Jul 2020 2BR Townhomes Size 1,159 sqft - Price AED 1,032,888 3BR ...
12 Cherrywoods La Rosa Elan
13  Reason 2 Reason 1 Reason 3
14 Advantage 4 Why use my services? Advantage 1 Advantage 2 Advantage 3
15 Looking to sell Looking to buy
Confused about the best affordable townhouses in Dubai?

This presentation will help you have an overview about :

☆ Project's location
☆ Anticipated completion date
☆ Starting prices and sizes
☆' Current offers

With my own review on what i believe could be the Top 3 options to consider ( from an investment point of view and why ).

I do beleive however that no product fitts everyone's requirements, preferences and budget.


If you are in the market, you do need ideally to get an advice ftom an expert who could narrow down the options based on your specific needs and assist you throughout the process.

Feel free to connect with me, ill be glad to assist you with my best.
Sofiene Haddad
+971503390477

Published in: Real Estate
  2. 2. La Rosa at Villanova by Dubai Properties ACD - Handover Feb 2022 3BR Villa Size 1,947 sqft - Price AED 1,278,000 4BR Villa Size 2,333 sqft – Price AED 1,618,000 Promotional Offer 50% DLD fee Waiver 50-50 with 3 years post handover PP 5 Years Service charge Waiver La Rosa at Villanova
  3. 3. Eden at The Valley by Emaar Properties ACD - Handover Feb 2024 3BR Villa Size 1,988 sqft - Price AED 1,168,888 4BR Villa Size 2,311 sqft – Price AED 1,486,888 Promotional offer 50% DLD fee Waiver 70-30 with 2 years post handover PP Eden at The Valley
  4. 4. Akoya Oxygen by Damac Properties ACD - Handover Dec 2020 3BR Villa Size 1,703 sqft - Price AED 999,999 4BR Villa Size 2,403 sqft – Price AED 1,360,000 Promotional offer 3 Years Payment Plan Akoya Oxygen
  5. 5. Cherrywoods by Meraas Holding ACD - Handover Jul 2021 3BR Villa Size 2,233 sqft - Price AED 1,625,000 4BR Villa Size 2,634 sqft – Price AED 1,924,000 Promotional offer 50% DLD fee Waiver 50-50 with 5 years post handover PP Cherrywoods
  6. 6. Sama at TownSquare by Nshama ACD - Handover Jul 2021 3BR Villa Size 2,224 sqft - Price AED 1,249,000 4BR Villa Size 2,430 sqft – Price AED 1,599,000 Promotional offer 25-75on handover payment plan Sama at TownSquare
  7. 7. Arabian Ranches 3 by Emaar Properties SPRING - Handover Aug 2023 3BR Villa Size 1,941 sqft - Price AED 1,280,888* 4BR Villa Size 2,570 sqft – Price AED 1,872,888 Promotional offer 50% DLD fee Waiver 70-30 with 2 years post handover PP Arabian Ranches 3
  8. 8. Casa Viva at Serena by Dubai Properties ACD - Handover Feb 2021 2BR Villa Size 1,481 sqft - Price AED 1,388,000* 3BR Villa Size 2,178 sqft – Price AED 2,188,000 Promotional offer 100% DLD fee Waiver 25-75 with 5 years post handover PP Casa Viva at Serena
  9. 9. Elan at Tilal Al Ghaf by Majid AlFuttaim ACD - Handover Dec 2022 3BR Villa Size 2,152 sqft - Price AED 1,259,000 4BR Villa Size 2,354 sqft – Price AED 1,618,000 Promotional offer 50% DLD fee Waiver 60-40 with 3 years post handover PP Elan at Tilal Al Ghaf
  10. 10. Urbana at Emaar South by Emaar Properties ACD - Handover Jul 2020 2BR Townhomes Size 1,159 sqft - Price AED 1,032,888 3BR Townhomes Size 2,160 sqft – Price AED 1,337,888 Promotional offer 50% DLD fee Waiver 50-50 with 3 years post handover PP 2 Years Service charge Waiver Urbana at Emaar South
