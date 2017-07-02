Ppt ortografia acentual

Ortografía Acentual por Sofía Garrido 4º Básico Educere College Fecha: 27/06/17 Prof: Rodolfo Sepúlveda Silva
• ¿Cuáles palabras se acentúan? • ¿Todas las palabras llevan tilde? • ¿Cómo se clasifican las palabras según su acentuació...
Última sílaba Penúltima sílaba Antepenúltima sílaba Anterior a la antepenúltima sílaba
AgudasAgudas Son aquellas palabras que se acentúan en la última sílaba. Agudas
¿Cuándo se tildan? Las palabras agudas se tildan cuando terminan en N, S o vocal (a,e,i,o,u) Ejemplos: leyó jugar
GravesGraves Son aquellas palabras que se acentúan en la penúltima sílaba. Graves
¿Cuándo se tildan las palabras graves? Las palabras graves se tildan cuando terminan en cualquier consonante que NO sea “n...
EsdrújulasEsdrújulas Son aquellas palabras que se acentúan en la antepenúltima silaba. Esdrújulas
¿Cuándo se tildan las palabras esdrújulas? Las palabras esdrújulas siempre se tildan sin excepción en la antepenúltima síl...
Sobresdrújulas:Sobresdrújulas: Son aquellas que se acentúan en la anterior a la antepenúltima sílaba. Sobresdrújulas
¿Cuándo se tildan? Las palabras sobresdrújulas se tildan siempre sin excepción. Ejemplos: cómetelo escríbemelo
En resumen tenemos: ÚltimaPenúltimaAntepenúltima Anterior a la antepenúltima AgudasGravesEsdrújula s Sobresdrújul as Siemp...
