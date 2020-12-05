Texto nuevoooo nuevo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bibliografia Rodríguez, J. d. (10 de octubre de 2013). Los prototipos textuales y sus características. Obtenido de https:/...
  1. 1. DIAPOSITIVAS DE COMPRENSION Y PRODUCCION DE TEXTOS SOFIA ANDREA ESPITIA ESPITIA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS UNIVERSIDAD DE CARTAGENA SEDE CERETE AÑO 2020
  2. 2. PrototiposTextuales Los prototipos textuales son las características estructurales de los textos que definen un texto como tal. Cada prototipo textual tiene un lenguaje específico y estructuras externas e internas particulares. Los prototipos textuales son: Narración, Descripción, Exposición, Argumentación y Diálogo.
  3. 3. Textos Narrativos Para narrar se exige primero observar los hechos, escoger los momentos que parezcan mas importantes o dignos de ser contados y por último ordenarlos. Caracteristicas: Momentos de la narración. La narración cuenta con una introducción, en la que se comienzan a dar algunos pormenores sobre los personajes, hechos o sucesos Crónica. Dentro de las narraciones se hacen crónicas, que es hacer los relatos de los sucesos que pasan dentro de la historia o relato, en el orden en el cual se van sucediendo Variaciones temporales. La narración puede hacerse cronológicamente, desde el principio de los hechos, pero en ocasiones suele iniciarse desde el final o desde el clímax de la situación, formando secuencias o conjuntos de acciones. Herramienta literaria. Es un recurso muy usado en distintos géneros, tales como biografías, historia, cuentos, novelas, o en textos científicos y académicos, en los que se tratan diversas temáticas, siendo un recurso con el que se pueden explicar Clasificación  El cuento: Se trata de una manifestación escrita por medio de la cual, la persona quiere transmitir un mensaje.  La fábula:la fábula lo que persigue es ilustrar por medio de su relato, sobre las conductas correctas de una persona  Novela:el cual se caracteriza por tratar asuntos muchos más extensos, debido a la trama, los personajes y por la multiplicidad de historias que estos mismos pueden producir.  Chistes:Trata de un relato de poca extensión, en el cual, se narra una ocurrencia o bien alguna jocosidad .  Anécdotas:Algunos la consideran como una variante del chiste, pero con un grado mayor de severidad.  Biografía:Se considera esta una narración escrita donde se plantea toda la vida de una persona  Crónica:Es la manifestación de un relato de forma cronológica, es decir, que los hechos son narrados por fecha  Diario:Es el relato de los hechos de forma secuencial, conforme estos van pasando los días  Noticia:Es el relato que transmite un hecho de importancia para la colectividad en la cual sucede  Mitos:Considerada una versión de los cuentos, conforme a la cual, se presenta un relato en donde los protagonistas son dioses o bien personajes con condiciones y facultades maravillosas, los mitos sirven es para entretener al lector con historias maravillosas.
  4. 4. INTENCIÓN COMUNICATIVA Dependerá de la función de la lengua predominante y del texto especifico del que se trate: Informar, recrear, entretener, divertir. ELEMENTOS Personajes: Persona que aparece en la historia. Acciones: Las que realiza cada personaje. Tiempo: El periodo de tiempo, largo o corto, que se le da a un personaje para realizar las acciones. Espacio: El lugar donde ocurren los hechos. Narrador: El narrador contempla y cuenta los hechos que suceden de una manera ordenada, y en ocasiones juzga lo que sucede. En otras ocasiones se desconoce quién es el narrador, pero se conoce su existencia. Estructura Los textos narrativos siguen una estructura fijada en tres partes: planteamiento, nudo y desenlace. Textos Descriptivos La finalidad es identificar detalladamente objetos, personas, etc., de forma subjetiva u objetiva. Describir es indicar las características de una persona, animal, cosa, sentimiento, lugar, espacio, ya sea real o imaginario. Caracteristicas: Es muy variado, ya que se usa para describir algo físico, como una persona, y también no físico, como una situación o un sueño. Se usa el detalle, ya que se ha de transmitir al receptor información valiosa para que se haga una idea clara. Clasificación los técnicos y los literarios; y según la realidad que se describe, la prosopografía, la etopeya, el retrato, el autorretrato, la caricatura y la topografía.
  5. 5. INTENCIÓN COMUNICATIVA Cuenta cómo son los objetos, personas, lugares, animales, sentimientos. ELEMENTOS El observador, el mundo real o imaginario y los recursos para describir. Estructura Introducción: aquí es donde se identifica el objeto que será descrito, ya sea una persona, situación, etc. El lector u oyente ya tiene una parte de la información a la que ha de prestar atención. Desarrollo: también conocido como nudo, aquí se comienza a describir con gran profundidad el objeto descrito. Se presentan aspectos más generales y otros más detallados, pudiendo caracterizarlo de forma más o menos objetiva o subjetiva. Conclusión: se realiza una especie de resumen de la descripción para cerrar la caracterización del objeto, ser, animal, etc. Texto Expositivo Los textos expositivos son aquellos que expresan conceptos o hechos de manera objetiva, sin reflejar opiniones ni sentimientos del autor. Caracteristicas: se caracterizan por presentar una teoría, una hipótesis o un tema de interés, de manera que el lector los comprenda con objetividad, sin persuadir ni apelar a sus emociones. No resulta relevante la opinión del autor. Los textos expositivos brindan información sobre un tema y emplean diversos recursos lingüísticos. Son considerados textos formales, por lo que no hacen uso de lenguaje coloquial.
  6. 6. Clasificación INTENCIÓN COMUNICATIVA Informar sobre un tema determinado, de manera que el autor en ningún caso plasme su opinión, pensamientos o sentimientos. Elementos El texto expositivo tiene como objetivo informar y difundir conocimientos sobre un tema. La intención informativa hace que en los textos predomine la función referencial. Los textos expositivos pueden ser: DIVULGATIVOS, es decir, textos que informan sobre un tema de interés. ESTRUCTURA La estructura del texto expositivo consta de tres partes: la introducción, el desarrollo y la conclusión. Textos expositivos de divulgación Estos son aquellos que ameritan la preexistencia de un evento para justificar sus escrituras, estos textos corresponden a la subcategoría de textos informativos. Textos expositivos especializados Estos textos refieren al género de textos científicos o bien de determinadas ramas del saber, el tecnicismo es algo que no puede faltar en estos textos de aquí que sea de difícil comprensión para la mayoría de la comunidad.
  7. 7. Texto Argumentación Tener una intención persuasiva, o sea, querer convencer al lector de algo. Se caracterizan por: Tener una intención persuasiva, o sea, querer convencer al lector de algo. Emplear argumentos para convencer, que son proposiciones razonadas mediante la exposición paulatina y cuidadosa de información, acompañada de su interpretación deseada. Clasificación Textos científicos: psicológicos, filosóficos, lingüísticos, teológicos, etc. Textos legales: sentencia, recurso o apelación, etc. Ensayo. Textos periodísticos: editorial, cartas de los lectores, páginas de opinión. Debates orales: foros de opinión. INTENCION COMUNICATIVA Defender una idea y convencer. ELEMENTOS PRESENTACIÓN: Antes de lanzarnos al ruedo y poner sobre la mesa la tesis o idea a defender, es conveniente hacer un breve preludio. EXPOSICIÓN: Una vez ubicados, toca poner en antecedentes. INTENCIÓN COMUNICATIVA ARGUMENTACIÓN: Tras un rodeo pequeño y otro algo mayor, es hora de ir al meollo de la cuestión. CONCLUSIÓN: En una obra en tres actos es más que probable que algo de información se haya quedado por el camino. Estructura Un texto argumentativo se compone, generalmente, de tres partes fundamentales: Introducción o planteamiento. Que es el punto de partida o planteamiento de una situación inicial, de la cual se debería desprender el problema a abordar en el texto. También se conoce como “premisas” o “datos”. Tesis o proposición. Que es el conjunto de las ideas a defender argumentalmente, las cuales suelen desprenderse del planteamiento, a modo de inferencias. Conclusión o síntesis. Etapa final a la que conducen los argumentos y que resume el punto de vista en la materia del autor del texto.
  8. 8. Texto Dialogo Un texto dialogado es una conversación entre un hablante y un oyente que van alternando estos papeles. Entrevistas, debates, etc. Caracteristicas: Naturalidad: reproduce la forma del habla de cada persona. Por lo tanto, nos podemos encontrar con diálogos en los que se utiliza un lenguaje coloquial, infantil o incluso vulgar, dependiendo de los personajes que hablen y su caracterización. Agilidad: construye un ritmo conversacional mediante expresiones cortas y dinámicas, igual que sucedería en una conversación entre personas. Expresividad: selecciona intervenciones que revelen las particularidades de cada hablante. Clasificación Diálogo espontáneo: se produce en situaciones que no se han previsto. Por ejemplo, la conversación. Diálogo planificado: se realiza en situaciones programadas y formales. Por ejemplo, una entrevista. Intención Comunicativa Reproduce literalmente las palabras de los personajes. Elementos Emisor: es la persona que dirige un mensaje a otra. Receptor :es la persona que lo recibe. Código: en un diálogo el código siempre es verbal. Referente: es el tema de la conversación. Mensaje: es la conversación propiamente dicha. Contexto: es la situación en la que se produce la conversación. Estructura el texto dialogado es una secuencia textual más, subdividida a su vez jerárquicamente en dos tipos de secuencias: secuencias fáticas de apertura y cierre del texto, por un lado, y secuencias transaccionales combinables, que constituyen el cuerpo del texto, por otro lado.
  9. 9. Bibliografia Rodríguez, J. d. (10 de octubre de 2013). Los prototipos textuales y sus características. Obtenido de https://prezi.com/7rk_vc2aowsp/los-prototipos- textuales-y-sus- caracteristicas/#:~:text=Los%20prototipos%20textuales %20son%20las,%2C%20Exposici%C3%B3n%2C%20Argu mentaci%C3%B3n%20y%20Di%C3%A1logo. http://mariget1986.blogspot.com/2009/01/el-texto- dialogado.html https://es.slideshare.net/lopezmary98/prototipos- textuales- 73761215#:~:text=son%20las%20caracter%C3%ADsticas %20estructurales%20de,%2C%20Exposici%C3%B3n%2C %20Argumentaci%C3%B3n%20y%20Di%C3%A1logo. https://www.lifeder.com/prototipos-textuales/

×