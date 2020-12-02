Tipos de radio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Las emisoras de radio. Tipos
Según su financiación
La radio comercial es aquella que programa sus contenidos creando espacios radiofónicos que se sustentan econ...
Según su programación
Emisoras generalistas
Emisoras especializadas.
Emisoras mixtas
Creación del mensaje radiofónico
Hay que tener en cuenta: ○ La claridad ○ Repetición de las ideas claves ○ Evitar equívocos, confusiones o dob...
Elementos del mensaje radiofónico
Contoso Ltd. La voz del locutor debe ser: ○ Clara ○ Palabras bien pronunciadas ○ Controlar los tonos agudos y graves para ...
Contoso Ltd. Funciones: ○ Descriptiva: evoca tiempos y lugares de cualquier época histórica. ○ Expresiva: crea ambientes e...
Los efectos sonoros Conjunto de sonidos naturales o artificiales que sustituyen a la realidad para definir un contexto o p...
○ Ambiental: proporciona un espacio visual, es decir, localiza la acción y contribuye a hacer más o menos cre...
Funciones
El silencio
Aunque resulte paradójico, el silencio tiene una fuerza comunicativa rotunda. El silencio es una pausa intenc...
Planos sonoros
Los planos sonoros determinan la situación o el origen de los distintos sonidos. Por ejemplo que se oiga el v...
Los planos temporales sitúan el tiempo en que se produce la acción. Por ejemplo en las ambientaciones futuris...
El guión en la radio
Como en la tv necesitamos: 1. Una idea 2. Pautas para escribir el guión final 3. Una escaleta que incluya con...
Estructura del guión de radio
○ Sintonía. Distintivo de apertura y cierre de un programa a base de notas musicales, una música concreta o s...
○ Indicativo . Es un recordatorio informativo,de escasa duración,a través de la palabra, sobre la emisora que...
○ Sección . Cada uno de los bloques o fragmentos que componen la continuidad del programa y, que por sí mismo...
○ Golpes musicales. Acentúan o recalcan algún tipo de intervención o información. Anuncian la llegada de un c...
Los formatos en la radio
○ Boletín: noticias breves de actualidad. Se emiten cada hora, coincidiendo con las señales horarias de una e...
Informativos
○ Reportaje: relato sobre un hecho de interés, tratado en profundidad y que aporta distintos puntos de vista....
Informativos
○ Crítica: Género que ofrece información unida a un juicio de valor, argumentado, sobre aspectos culturales (...
De opinión
○ Magazine deportivo: información y entretenimiento en torno al deporte, sobre todo sobre fútbol. ○ Retransmi...
Deportivos
○ Programa musical especializado: tienen un estilo particular de música y donde se improvisa, con comentarios...
Musicales
○ Magazine: dura 3 o 4 horas y es un contenedor de varios géneros radiofónicos, que entretienen tras los info...
De entretenimiento
○ Radioteatro: género estrella durante las primeras décadas de la radio. Hoy las wbs de la Cadena Ser y de Ra...
Ficción
×